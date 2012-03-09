TEXT-S&P revises Brink's Co outlook to negative

Overview -- U.S.-based secure transportation company Brink's is experiencing margin pressures in its European and North American operations. This, coupled with an increase in unfunded postretirement obligations, has caused some deterioration in credit metrics. -- We are affirming our ratings on the company but are revising the outlook to negative from stable. -- If credit metrics deteriorate without the likelihood of rebounding, we could lower the ratings. Rating Action On March 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, including its 'BBB' corporate credit rating, on Richmond, Va.-based The Brink's Co. but revised the outlook to negative from stable. Rationale The outlook revision reflects recent deterioration in Brinks' credit metrics, stemming from cyclical and competitive pressures in its European and North American operations and an increase in unfunded postretirement benefit obligations. Brink's funds from operations (FFO) to debt fell to 30% in 2011 versus 33% in 2010. We characterize Brink's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as "intermediate" according to our criteria. For a company with an "intermediate" financial risk profile, we typically expect FFO to debt to be in the 30%-45% range. Our ratings incorporate an expectation that the actions Brink's is taking to improve profitability, coupled with a gradually improving global economy, will lead to improved credit metrics over the next two years, with FFO to debt improving to at least the mid-30% area. The ratings reflect Brink's recognized brand name in the cash-in-transit (armored car) and cash management/logistics industry. It has an established reputation for quality and reliability, good geographic and customer diversity, and moderate financial policies, in our assessment. Competitive and somewhat cyclical markets and sizable off-balance-sheet obligations offset these strengths. Brink's estimates that it holds a 19% share of the fragmented global secure logistics market. The company has been in this business for more than 150 years and serves a diversified base of long-time, established customers that include numerous leading financial and commercial institutions around the world. Brink's generates about 74% of revenues and 87% of operating earnings outside North America. Brink's is in the process of looking for a new CEO after the retirement last year of the former CEO. Standard & Poor's does not expect the transition to a new CEO to change the company's business or financial strategy. Strategically, the company is focused on improving segment margins by cutting costs at underperforming operations and increasing sales of higher-margin, more value-added services while maintaining its significant market share in the more-mature cash-in-transit business. It has made work force reductions in the U.S. and consolidated six regional offices into four, which it hopes will result in $10 million-$20 million in savings this year. In Europe, it is evaluating all of its operations and has indicated that it might exit those markets where it cannot make a reasonable return. We expect that these actions will lead to improved credit metrics over time. However, we believe that pressures facing financial institutions and uncertain economic conditions, especially in Europe, will likely temper the improvement over at least the next few quarters. Brinks' late 2010 acquisition of a Mexican cash-in-transit operation, which is currently slightly profitable, is also depressing margins, but Brink's is continuing to invest in this business, and we believe profitability at this operation will improve over time. Brink's has material postretirement obligations, accounting for a significant proportion of total adjusted debt. Given the size of postretirement obligations relative to on-balance-sheet debt, changes in these obligations have a greater-than-normal impact on credit metrics. Underfunding of these obligations increased to $457.7 million in 2011 versus $317.9 million in 2010 as a result of lower discount rates and asset returns. Brink's has registered $150 million in new common stock in 2012 and may issue shares to meet required contributions to the pension plan this year. It recently made a $9 million stock contribution. The company estimates that it will have to make contributions totaling $228 million over a six-year period ending in 2017, based on actuarial assumptions at the end of 2011. Liquidity We characterize Brink's liquidity as "strong" under our criteria. We believe that sources of liquidity are likely to comfortably exceed uses for the next 12 to 24 months. We also believe sources would exceed uses even if EBITDA were to fall by 30%. Sources of liquidity include cash on hand, borrowing capacity under existing credit facilities, and internally generated cash. As of Dec. 31, 2011, cash and marketable securities totaled about $183 million. The company recently amended its $400 million unsecured credit facility to increase the size to $480 million and extend the maturity date to January 2017. On Dec. 31, 2011, about $290 million was available for borrowing. The facility contains various covenants, including limitations on total debt and a minimum interest coverage ratio. As of Dec. 30, 2011, the company was comfortably in compliance with its covenants and had significant cushion. Brink's also has two unsecured letter of credit (LOC) facilities totaling $139 million, of which $25 was available on Dec. 30, 2011. A $54 million LOC facility expires in December 2014, and an $85 million LOC facility expires in July 2015. In addition, the company has three unsecured multicurrency bank credit facilities with about $37 million available. In January 2012, the company entered into a $25 million unsecured letter of credit facility that expires in December 2014. The company faces modest debt maturities over the next few years. Capital expenditures are likely to represent the largest use of cash over the next two years. The company spent $196.2 million on capital expenditures in 2011 and $148.8 million in 2010. Some of the increase in 2011 was related to investments in the recently acquired operations in Mexico. Brink's periodically makes small strategic acquisitions, and we expect the company to continue to pursue these investment opportunities over time, although given current credit metrics, we believe the company has limited capacity within our current rating to pursue acquisitions over the next year. Brink's made no significant acquisitions in 2011 but spent $100.7 million on acquisitions in 2010, including the $60 million acquisition of the cash-in-transit provider in Mexico. In the past, the company has used cash to fund a modest share repurchase program. However, Brink's does not currently have a share repurchase authorization in place. Outlook The outlook is negative. Competitive pressures, increased postretirement obligations, and economic uncertainty have contributed to a decline in credit metrics over the past year. Credit metrics are currently at the low end of our expected range, and we do not expect to see meaningful improvement until 2013-2014. We could lower the rating if credit metrics deteriorate as a result of operating challenges or a further increase in unfunded postretirement obligations, resulting in FFO to debt falling to less than 30%. We believe an upgrade is unlikely over the next two years, but we could raise the rating if FFO to debt increases to 50% and we expect it will stay there for a sustained period. , 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Revised To From The Brink's Co. Corporate credit rating BBB/Negative/-- BBB/Stable/-- Senior unsecured BBB