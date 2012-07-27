TEXT-Fitch affirms Banco Caixa Geral - Brasil S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) July 27 - Fitch Ratings has today affirmed Banco Caixa Geral - Brasil S.A.'s (BCG-Brasil) ratings as follows: --Long-term national rating 'A+(bra)'; Outlook Negative; --Short-term national rating 'F1(bra)'. The affirmation of BCG-Brasil's ratings reflects the support from its parent, Caixa Geral de Depositos (CGD). The Negative Outlook on BCG-Brasil's long-term national rating mirrors the Outlook on CGD's 'BB+' long-term IDR. Fitch considers BCG-Brasil's operations to be strategic to CGD, as evidenced by the 2010 capital injection and the standby credit facility of EUR120 million made available to the Brazilian subsidiary. CGD is fully controlled by the government of Portugal (foreign and local currency IDRs 'BB+'; Outlook Negative), and its ratings derive from Fitch's assessment of the availability of sovereign and international support for the Portuguese banking system. Any changes in CGD's ratings or in its willingness to provide support would directly affect BCG-Brasil ratings. In 2011 the composition of BCG-Brasil's earnings base remained unchanged, and results were originated mainly in investment banking (42%), followed by treasury (30%) and corporate banking (28%). During this period, performance remained adequate despite the significant increase in loan impairment charges originating from one transaction as mentioned below. As of 1Q'12, the gross loan portfolio and guarantees increased to BRL243 million and BRL270 million respectively, up by 43% and 38% in comparison to December 2010. Additionally, the bank increased its private credit risk through short-term holdings in its securities portfolio. Given the bank's focus on large companies and infrastructure projects, and the consequently large ticket of loans, portfolio concentration is high (the top 10 and 20 credit risks per economic group corresponded to 107% and 133% of capital respectively, as at 1Q'12). Despite the classification of a guaranty related to an infrastructure segment transaction as 'H' as of 2Q'11, the quality of the loan portfolio remains adequate. In March 2012, this exposure corresponded to 6.9% of gross loans, and the loan loss reserve coverage of impaired loans was 116%, a level considered compatible with the profile of its operations. Notwithstanding the 63% growth in its total deposits between 1Q'12 and 4Q'11, BCG-Brasil's funding base is still concentrated and has a short-term maturity profile. However, the bank's holdings of liquid assets, corresponding to 80% of deposits at 1Q'12, offset the risks inherent to the structural maturity mismatch. Furthermore, BCG-Brasil relies on the standby credit facility, equivalent to 81% of total funding in 1Q'12, which has never been used. As a result of the expansion of the loan book, the Fitch core capital ratio declined to a still high 33.8% as of March 2012, above the peer average of foreign-owned banks, which generally operate with more optimized capital structures. The capitalization should continue to decline and it is sufficient for the bank to achieve its goals of growth in the medium term. BCG-Brasil is a wholly owned subsidiary of CGD and the legal successor of Banco Financial Portugues (BFP). It commenced operations under its current name in April 2009. The bank is active in treasury services and lending to large companies, as well as investment banking activities and more recently in brokerage, through the acquisition of Banif Corretora de Valores e Cambio S.A. jointly with Caixa - Banco de Investimento S.A. (Portugal), a CGD subsidiary. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)