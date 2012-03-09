FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 9, 2012 / 9:21 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises Express Inc rating to 'BB'

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Overview	
    -- U.S. specialty retailer Express Inc. has repaid the outstanding 	
balance of its $125 million secured term loan using cash on hand.	
    -- We are raising the corporate credit rating to 'BB' from 'BB-' and 	
removed it from CreditWatch. 	
    -- We are also raising the issue-level rating on the company's senior 	
unsecured notes to 'BB' from 'B+' and revising the recovery rating to '3' from 	
'5'.	
    -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that operating performance 	
will remain stable.	
 	
Rating Action	
On March 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate 	
credit rating on Columbus, Ohio-based Express Inc. to 'BB' from 'BB-'. We also 	
raised the issue-level rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to 'BB' 	
from 'B+' and revised the recovery rating to '3' from '5'. The '3' recovery 	
rating reflects our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery of 	
principal in the event of default. In addition, we withdrew the issue-level 	
rating on the company's $125 million secured term loan which the company 	
repaid. We removed these ratings from CreditWatch, where we had placed them 	
with positive implications on Dec. 7, 2011. The outlook is stable.	
 	
Rationale	
The speculative ratings on Express Inc. (Express) reflect Standard & Poor's 	
expectation that the company's operating performance in fiscal 2012 will 	
remain good, with revenue growth from store expansion and positive same-store 	
sales. Nevertheless, we see the business risk profile remaining "weak" under 	
our criteria. Moreover, we view the company's financial risk profile as 	
"significant," even though we think credit metrics could improve modestly due 	
to EBITDA growth and potential additional modest debt reduction. We base this 	
assessment on our belief that management is not likely to maintain a low 	
leverage capital structure, but will rather begin to implement programs to 	
return cash to shareholders, and may use debt financing to accomplish this.	
	
Express' business risk profile reflects its participation in the highly 	
competitive and volatile specialty apparel segment. In our view, Express is a 	
relatively small player in the specialty apparel market for 20- to 	
30-year-olds, with about a 5% market share. We expect that trends for 	
specialty apparel will continue to be more unpredictable than other retail 	
sectors, and that even with a history of success, companies such as Express 	
will remain vulnerable to changes in fashion. The company's market-driven 	
merchandizing strategy has helped mitigate this risk somewhat in recent years. 	
Revenue increased by 9% in fiscal 2011, with comparable-store sales of 6%, and 	
we expect that comparable-store sales will remain positive in fiscal 2012.	
	
Over the past year, the company has expanded its margins as a result of leaner 	
inventories, fewer markdowns, and cost-reduction initiatives. EBITDA margin 	
was 19.2% on Jan. 31, 2012, compared with 17.8% in the prior year. We expect 	
margins to improve modestly in 2012, due to sales leverage and eased commodity 	
price pressure. Still, the company's performance could be vulnerable to swings 	
in comparable-store sales because of the timing of consumer buying as well as 	
the fashion risk associated with the company's merchandising.	
	
Our forecast for the company's operating performance is as follows: 	
     -- Revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percent area, reflecting 	
low-single-digit comparable sales.	
     -- Continuing unit growth indicating new store development and customer 	
acceptance of the company's concepts.	
     -- Operating margins improves slightly due to sales leverage and easing 	
commodity cost pressure. 	
     -- No meaningful further debt reduction. Although we anticipate the 	
company to generate fairly good free operating cash flow of about $130 	
million, we believe there is limited opportunity that the company could reduce 	
its senior unsecured notes.	
	
The company's financial risk profile is "significant." Following the May 2010 	
IPO, consistent revenue growth and continuing debt repayment have led to 	
meaningfully improved credit metrics that are better than our expectations for 	
the ratings. As of Jan. 31, 2012, total adjusted debt to EBITDA was about 1.9x 	
and funds from operations to total debt was about 44%, compared with 2.8x and 	
32% a year ago, respectively. Although we expect modest further improvement in 	
credit metrics in fiscal 2012, reflecting EBITDA growth and potential 	
additional modest debt reduction, we see the potential for management to 	
implement a program that would return cash to shareholders, possibly using 	
debt to supplement cash sources.	
	
 	
Liquidity	
We believe the company's liquidity is "adequate" to more than cover cash needs 	
over the next several years, even in the event of moderate, unforeseen EBITDA 	
declines. 	
     -- We expect that liquidity sources will exceeded its uses by 1.2x or 	
more over the next 12 to 24 months. 	
     -- The company's maturities over this time horizon are manageable, in our 	
view.	
     -- We expect that net sources would be positive, even with a 15% to 20% 	
drop in EBITDA.	
     -- Covenant compliance would also survive a 15% to -20% drop in EBITDA.	
     -- The company appears to have sound relationships with its banks and a 	
satisfactory standing in credit markets. 	
	
Sources of liquidity include cash flow from operations, a cash balance of $152 	
million, and adequate availability under its $200 million revolving credit 	
facility, which was extended to 2016. There is no meaningful maturity in the 	
near term, as the company's $250 million unsecured notes are due in 2018. 	
	
Express has a springing fixed-charge financial covenant, which becomes 	
applicable if availability under the revolver is less than 10%. The covenant 	
was not applicable as of Jan. 31, 2012, and we expect the covenant to remain 	
inapplicable.	
 	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on 	
Express Inc., to be published as soon as possible on RatingsDirect.	
 	
Outlook	
Our stable outlook on Express reflects our expectation that the company's 	
operating performance and credit metrics will remain relatively stable or 	
improve somewhat in 2012. We could lower the ratings if the company's 	
operating performance loses traction, which would lead to weakened credit 	
metrics, including leverage above 2.5x. This could occur, for example, if 	
fashion missteps result in a 3% revenue drop and a margin contraction of 200 	
bps, causing an EBITDA decline of 23% at the current debt level. 	
	
Although unlikely in the near term, we would consider raising the ratings if 	
the company sustains an improved market position through consistent positive 	
sales and an effective merchandizing strategy. This performance could warrant 	
a change in our assessment of its business risk profile, which currently 	
limits the ratings.	
 	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
Upgraded; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Express Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB/Stable/--       BB-/Watch Pos/--	
	
Not Rated Action; CreditWatch Action	
                                        To                 From	
Express Inc.	
 Senior Secured                         NR                 BB+ /Watch Pos	
  Recovery Rating                       NR                 1	
	
Upgraded; CreditWatch Action; Recovery Rating Revised	
                                        To                 From	
Express Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured                       BB                 B+ /Watch Pos	
  Recovery Rating                       3                  5

