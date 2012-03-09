FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates Coca-Cola Co's notes
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 9, 2012 / 9:31 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P rates Coca-Cola Co's notes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
     March 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A+' senior
unsecured debt rating to Atlanta, Ga.-based The Coca-Cola Co.'s (Coke;
A+/Positive/A-1) proposed senior unsecured notes expected to total about $3
billion, composed of a two-year, three-year, and a six-year tranche (actual
amounts and maturity dates to be finalized at the close of the transaction). The
notes will be issued under the company's Rule 415 shelf registration. 	
	
The company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general 	
corporate purposes, including the repayment of commercial paper or other 	
outstanding indebtedness.	
	
The corporate credit rating on Coke continues to reflect our assessment of the 	
company's business risk profile as "excellent" (as defined in our criteria), 	
reflecting its position as the world's largest nonalcoholic beverage company, 	
as well as its geographic diversification, which we believe will continue to 	
translate into strong profitability and cash flow, and our assessment of 	
Coke's "modest" financial risk profile that incorporates a degree of implied 	
support from Coke to some of its bottlers, and strong liquidity. 	
	
Ratings List	
The Coca-Cola Co.	
 Corporate credit rating          A+/Positive/A-1	
	
Ratings Assigned	
The Coca-Cola Co.	
 Senior unsecured	
  Two-year note                   A+	
  Three-year note                 A+	
  Six-year note                   A+	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.