TEXT-S&P rates Kimco Realty preferred stock 'BBB-'

March 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB-' rating to the $400 million 6.0% class I cumulative redeemable preferred stock issued by Kimco Realty Corp. (Kimco). Kimco indicated that it intends to use net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including to reduce borrowings under its revolving credit facility (due October 2015) and to redeem shares of its (higher-coupon) preferred stock when they become redeemable at Kimco's option. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Kimco had $238.9 million of outstanding indebtedness under its $1.75 billion revolving credit facility (due October 2015 and subject to a one-year extension at the company's option). Our 'BBB+' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on Kimco acknowledge the benefits of Kimco's large, diverse core shopping center portfolio with manageable lease expirations, which should generate fairly stable cash flow. We expect Kimco will grow its same-store NOI roughly 2.5% this year. As a result, we expect to see steady, modest improvement in recurring funds from operations and fixed-charge coverage measures, as occupancy and rents continue to firm. For our most recent credit analysis on Kimco, see "Summary: Kimco Realty Corp.," published Oct. 31, 2011. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Industry Economic And Ratings Outlook: Gradual Improvements In Operating Fundamentals Continue To Support North American REITs, published Feb. 3, 2012. -- Issuer Ranking: North American REITs And Real Estate Operating Companies, Strongest To Weakest, published Feb. 3, 2012. -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating Real Estate Companies, published June 21, 2011. RATING LIST Kimco Realty Corp. Rating Corporate credit BBB+/Stable/-- RATING ASSIGNED Kimco Realty Corp. Rating $400 mil. 6.0% class I pfd stock BBB- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.