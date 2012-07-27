TEXT-Fitch affirms Bear Stearns Commercial Mortgage 2001-Top2

July 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Bear Stearns Commercial Mortgage Securities Inc., Series 2001-Top2. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this press release. The affirmations reflect Fitch expected losses across the pool, as well as the pool concentration and adverse selection among remaining loans. As of the July 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance has been reduced by 94.8% (which includes 5.12% in realized losses) to $52.6 million from $1.0 billion at issuance. Although the transaction has experienced significant paydowns, the remaining pool is highly concentrated with only 15 of the original 141 loans remaining, one of which (1.3% of the pool balance) is fully defeased. Current risk exposure of the remaining pool includes vacant buildings, single tenant properties, as well as properties located in secondary markets. Fitch modeled losses of 17.33% of the remaining pool; expected losses of the original pool are at 6.02%. Fitch has designated six loans (60%) as Fitch Loans of Concern, including the largest loan in the pool (17.8%) which is currently the only loan in special servicing as of the July 2012 distribution date. Fitch expects class F to be significantly impacted and class G to be fully depleted from losses associated with the specially serviced asset. Interest shortfalls are affecting classes G, H, J, L and M. The largest contributor to Fitch-modeled losses, and the largest loan in the pool (17.8% of pool balance), is secured by six mobile home parks containing a total of 706 pads in the Grand Rapids, MI market. The loan transferred to special servicing in February 2009 for payment default. The properties had converted to bank real estate owned (REO) via foreclosure in January 2011. In April 2012, the servicer had deemed the asset as non-recoverable. The servicer continues to work on stabilizing the properties and market them for sale. The servicer has hired a management company to manage the property and sales listing. The second largest contributor to Fitch-Modeled losses, and the second largest loan in the pool (15.1%), is secured by a 53,404 square foot (sf) office and research & development building in Sunnyvale, CA. The property was 100% leased to a single tenant until its lease expiration in April 2011; the building is now 100% vacant. In June 2011 the asset was transferred to special servicing for imminent default; debt service payments remained current and the asset was returned to the master servicer in November 2011. The servicer has reported that the asset managers continue to actively market the property for lease and are currently in discussions with two prospective tenants. Fitch affirms the following classes: --$9.8 million class C at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$10.1 million class D at 'B-sf'; Outlook Negative; --$23.9 million class E at 'Csf'; RE 55%; --$8.8 million class F at 'Csf'; RE 0%; --$87 thousand class G at 'Dsf'; RE 0%; --Class H at 'Dsf'; RE 0%; --Class J at 'Dsf'; RE 0%; --Class K at 'Dsf'; RE 0%; --Class L at 'Dsf'; RE 0%; --Class M at 'Dsf'; RE 0%; Classes H, J, K, L, M, and the unrated class N have been reduced to zero due to realized losses. Classes A-1, A-2, B, and X-2 have paid in full. Fitch had previously withdrawn the rating on the interest-only classes X-1. Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing U.S. CMBS transactions is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions