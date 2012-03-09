FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 9, 2012 / 10:02 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P keeps Serena Software loan rating at 'B+'

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

March 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'B+'
rating on Redwood City, Calif.-based Serena Software Inc.'s proposed $117
million term loan B due 2016 remains unchanged. The recovery rating remains '2',
indicating substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment default by
the borrower. 	
	
Our 'B' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on Serena remain unchanged, 	
along with our other issue and recovery ratings on the company's debt. (For 	
the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on 	
Serena, published Nov. 28, 2011, on RatingsDirect. For the complete recovery 	
analysis, see the recovery report on Serena, to be published separately on 	
RatingsDirect following the release of this article.)	
	
The ratings on Serena reflect its narrow business profile, a highly 	
competitive business environment with significantly larger competitors, and a 	
"highly leveraged" financial risk profile (as defined in our criteria). Serena 	
has a solid No. 2 position in the software configuration management (SCM) 	
market, but this is a limited-and highly competitive-market. The company's 	
large maintenance revenue base, which provides a measure of revenue visibility 	
and "adequate" liquidity (as defined in our criteria) provide support for the 	
rating.	
	
Serena provides integrated software and related services that help companies' 	
IT departments manage the custom software application development cycle and 	
associated business processes across both their mainframe and distributed 	
systems. The company targets large, Fortune 100 global firms in North America 	
and Europe. Many of its customers are in the financial or health care fields 	
and subject to substantial mandatory auditing requirements, providing demand 	
for the type of services that Serena offers. Still, the competitive 	
environment is intense and includes major rivals such as Rational Software 	
(IBM), Computer Associates, and Compuware, and customers that could 	
potentially handle "change management" tasks internally.	
	
Debt to EBITDA improved to about 5.3x as of fiscal year ended January 2012, 	
down from 6.7x on Oct. 31, 2008, as the company has used cash flow to repay 	
debt throughout the capital structure. Standard & Poor' expects debt to 	
adjusted EBITDA to drop slightly over the next year, reflecting scheduled debt 	
paydowns. However, Serena benefits from relatively low capital expenditure 	
requirements, enabling the company to generate modest discretionary cash flow, 	
which it has historically used for voluntary debt repayment and small 	
acquisitions, and which could reduce debt and leverage further.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- U.S. Technology Companies' Liquidity Is Higher, For Now, Jan. 18, 2012	
     -- Industry Economic Outlook: Slow Global IT Spending Growth Is Likely To 	
Continue Into 2012, Jan. 12, 2012	
     -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, Dec. 	
22, 2011	
     -- Reshuffling The Debt: Global High-Tech M&A Activity Accelerates, Oct. 	
13, 2011	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global 	
High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Serena Software Inc. 	
 Corporate Credit Rating        B/Stable/--	
 $117 mil term loan B due 2016  B+	
   Recovery Rating              2	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

