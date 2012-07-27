FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch report on Five Mile Capital Real Estate Advisors
July 27, 2012 / 8:21 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch report on Five Mile Capital Real Estate Advisors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Five Mile Capital Real Estate
Advisors LLCJuly 27 - Fitch Ratings has published a servicer report on Five Mile Capital
Real Estate Advisors LLC. This report provides an overview of the company's
servicing operations and a discussion of the areas evaluated by Fitch.

The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:

Sectors >> Structured Finance >> CMBS >> CMBS Servicers


Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'U.S. Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria' (Feb. 18, 2011);
--'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers' (Aug. 16, 2010).

