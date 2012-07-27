TEXT-S&P revises United Technologies outlook to stable

Overview -- United Technologies Corp. has completed its acquisition of Goodrich Corp. and announced agreements to sell certain previously identified businesses and that it intends to use expected proceeds of more than $3 billion to reduce debt. -- We believe that the divestiture agreements and UTC's re-affirmed commitment to debt reduction and curtailed share repurchases support the increased likelihood of credit measures returning to levels that will be consistent with our expectations for the 'A' rating, despite slowing revenue and profit growth arising from the weaker global economic environment. -- We are affirming our 'A' rating on UTC and revising the outlook to stable from negative. -- The stable outlook also reflects our expectation UTC will improve its balance sheet profile and adjusted funds from operations to total debt will reach 35%-40% in 2013. Rating Action On July 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on United Technologies Corp. (UTC), including the 'A' corporate credit rating. We revised our outlook to stable from negative. Rationale The affirmation and outlook revision to stable reflect the reduced likelihood of a downgrade following the company's entry into definitive agreements to sell its Hamilton Sundstrand industrial product businesses for $3.46 billion and its Rocketdyne businesses for $550 million. UTC expects to complete these transactions in late 2012 and early 2013, respectively. The company yesterday closed its $18.4 billion acquisition of Goodrich Corp. We view UTC's business risk profile as "excellent" and its financial profile as "intermediate." The slowing global economy is curtailing revenue and profit growth (organic revenues were up just 1% in the second quarter), and uncertain macroeconomic conditions are tempering operating prospects for 2013. However, we believe that agreed divestitures, a re-affirmed commitment to debt reduction, effective cost control to mitigate the effects of the weaker environment, and consistent cash flow generation (of more than $4 billion after dividends) will lead to pro forma financial leverage improving below 2.5x by year end and toward 2.0x during 2013. We expect funds from operation (FFO) to total debt will be 35%-40%. These metrics would be consistent with our expectations for the 'A' rating. UTC's excellent business risk profile reflects the company's substantial operating and global diversity, strong positions in its key markets, and its portfolio of technologically advanced products--all characteristics that the acquisition of Goodrich Corp. has recently strengthened. UTC also has a good track record of operational execution, in our view. Although the company's markets will remain cyclical and competitive, UTC's portfolio is well-balanced among businesses tied to different stages of the economic cycle. The company services a large installed base of equipment that should continue to generate high-margin aftermarket revenues, contributing to stability. We believe the acquisition of Goodrich has enhanced UTC's overall business profile by consolidating and expanding UTC's Hamilton Sundstrand subsidiary market position in various aerospace systems. Goodrich will be combined with Hamilton Sundstrand to create the new UTC Aerospace Systems business unit. Together with Pratt & Whitney and Sikorsky, commercial aerospace and defense-related business will account for about 30% and 20%, respectively, of UTC's total revenues. UTC will derive the remaining 50% of revenues from its building technologies businesses, Otis and UTC Climate Control & Security. Although we consider UTC's businesses to have favorable overall long-term growth prospects, performance will remain correlated with global GDP trends and business conditions in the construction, aerospace, and defense markets. We expect UTC's operating performance to remain solid and fairly steady and for the company to have EBITDA margins of about 15% and return on capital of about 20%, with some modest variability over the cycle. These measures compare well both with most peers in specific segments in which UTC competes (for example, Rolls-Royce PLC and Ingersoll-Rand PLC) and with those of diversified industrial peers such as Honeywell International Inc. (A/Stable/A-1), General Electric Co. (AA+/Stable/A-1+), and Siemens AG (A+/Positive/A-1+). We expect the addition of Goodrich will enhance UTC's overall profitability and further support its cash flow generation. With slower global economic growth, we expect overall revenue growth at a low- to mid-single-digit rate over the next two to three years, reflecting double-digit growth in demand for original equipment (OE) for the commercial aerospace businesses, modestly negative revenue performance in the defense-related businesses, and global GDP-like growth for the building technologies businesses and the aftermarket aerospace businesses. In addition, we expect that the company will retain steady profit margins, reflecting continued focus on productivity improvement across the portfolio to offset cost inflation and competitive pressures. Initial integration costs could partly offset the higher profitability of the Goodrich business and benefits from overall higher business volumes. We view UTC's financial risk profile as intermediate. To fund the Goodrich acquisition, the company increased debt significantly. We estimate that total funded debt at closing was about $27 billion, (including $2.3 billion of Goodrich debt and about $3 billion of commercial paper, which we expect will be repaid with repatriated excess cash in the next six months, and excluding mandatory convertible notes) with an additional $5 billion of debt adjustment for pension and lease obligations. We assume funded debt will fall to less than $22 billion by year-end 2012 with proceeds from divestitures and internal cash flows, which should translate in pro forma debt to EBITDA below 2.5x. We also assume UTC will return to more active share repurchases in 2013 but that these--and acquisition spending--will be calibrated to cash flow generation and allow for up to $2 billion in additional debt reduction in 2013, leading to further leverage and cash flow coverage improvement. Liquidity Our short-term rating on UTC is 'A-1'. We expect the company will maintain "strong" liquidity. In addition to commercial paper borrowings, UTC has about $3 billion of term debt maturing in the next two years. Although this is substantial, the company's internal and external liquidity sources are significant. Because the company has announced definitive agreements with respect to certain divestitures, we have included expected net proceeds in our liquidity sources. We have assumed the following liquidity sources: -- About $6 billion of annual free cash flow; -- Cash balances of about $4.5 billion after the closing of the International Aero Engine transaction; -- Expected net divestiture proceeds of about $3.5 billion; and -- Full availability of $4 billion in committed credit facilities that expire in 2016. The facilities are available as backup for UTC's commercial paper program and do not include maintenance financial covenants. In addition, we believe the company has demonstrated good access to the capital markets to roll over debt maturities. Primary uses of liquidity include: -- Debt maturities, including outstanding commercial paper of about $3 billion after the closing of Goodrich, a $2 billion term loan due in December 2012, and $1 billion notes due in December 2013; -- Annual dividends of $1.7 billion; and -- Acquisitions and share buybacks, which we expect the company to resume at a measured pace in 2013, although these are more discretionary and would likely be curtailed to preserve liquidity if needed. Outlook The outlook is stable. We expect the company will use divestiture proceeds and its cash flow generation to reduce debt and restore its balance sheet profile, such that credit measures will, by the end of 2013, be in line with our expectations for the 'A' rating. These would include, among others, adjusted FFO to total debt of 35% to 40%. We could consider a lower rating if UTC departs from its debt reduction commitments, or engages in acquisitions or shareholder initiatives that meaningfully delay or compromise the improvement we expect. Although we believe the rating can accommodate a weaker economy, a global recession that would result in a double-digit EBITDA decline--and cause FFO to debt to stagnate around 30%--with limited prospect for subsequent improvements could also lead to a downgrade. We could raise the rating if FFO to debt improves to more than 45% for a sustained period as a result of positive operating and cash flow performance, and if management commits to pursuing financial policies that are more conservative than recently demonstrated, including in its financing of acquisitions. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, Sept. 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From United Technologies Corp. Corporate Credit Rating A/Stable/A-1 A/Negative/A-1 Ratings Affirmed United Technologies Corp. Senior Unsecured A Junior Subordinated BBB+ Commercial Paper A-1