TEXT-Fitch affirms Even Construtora e Incorporadora S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) July 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Even Construtora e Incorporadora S.A. (Even) as follows: --Long-term national scale at 'A(bra)'; --Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-'; --Long-term local currency IDR at 'BB-'; --BRL100 million second debenture issuance, due October 2012 at 'A(bra)' --BRL75 million third debenture issuance, due 2013 at 'A(bra)'; --BRL250 million fifth debenture issuance, due 2016 at 'A(bra)'. The Outlook for the corporate ratings is Stable. Even's ratings reflect the maintenance of consistent operating performance, its conservative credit profile and adequate operational controls; factors that have contributed to preserve its credit ratios within a scenario of greater challenges in the Brazilian homebuilding sector in 2011. The ratings also consider the adequate liquidity - conservatively managed by the company - and the debt amortization profile, with low corporate debt maturities in 2012 and 2013, has allowed for a more sustainable growth basis. The classifications also take into account Even's position as the seventh largest Brazilian real estate construction company, with operations concentrated in Sao Paulo (Brazil's main state in terms of GDP), and the company's project diversification by income segment. Fitch expects Even's operating margins to increase in 2012, once the large majority of older projects, with lower margins, has already been delivered, and the company reports positive operational cash flow generation from the higher volume of project deliveries foreseen for the year. However, the operational cash generation could be pressured again in 2013 by the higher volume of project launches this year, together with a lower volume of project deliveries. Even faces the challenge of preserving conservative liquidity and its debt profile, so as to avoid pressures from a higher volume of project launches, and an environment subject to higher costs, slower approval of projects, more selective demand, and strong competition. Like its competitors, the company is vulnerable to the cyclical downturns of the real estate sector, and is highly dependent on the domestic economy and credit availability. CONSISTENT OPERATING RESULTS Even reported consistent operating results in line with Fitch's expectations. In the last 12 months (LTM) period ended March 2012, net revenue of BRL2.0 billion showed a slight increase compared to BRL1.956 billion in 2010, and in contrast with the strong net revenue growth over the previous three fiscal years. The adjusted EBITDA of BRL375 million and the adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.8% in the LTM ended 2012, negatively compares with the 21.0% reported in 2010. This reduction was a result of higher project cost pressures suffered by all the sector companies, as well as a lower dilution of the company's operating expenses. Even so, this ratio remained above the sector average. Fitch expects Even's margins to increase in 2012. The company launched BRL2.1 billion of potential sales value (PSV) in 2011, compared to BRL1.5 billion in 2010. In the first half of 2012, the company launched BRL702 million of PSV and plans to launch BRL2.5 billion by the end of 2012. The company has been successful in preserving a ratio pre-sales/supply ratio (SoS) above the sector average. In 2011, the average quarterly SoS was 29%. In the first and second quarters of 2012, this ratio was 28% and 21%, respectively. The company also achieved a relevant reduction of the inventory of concluded units to 8% of the total inventory at end March 2012, compared to 14% at end March 2011. COMFORTABLE LIQUIDITY POSITION; MANAGEABLE DEBT Even counts on sufficient liquidity to sustain its expansion plans. At end March 2012, the total cash and equivalents were BRL498 million, and the total adjusted debt BRL1.4 billion, of which BRL578 million was short term. Even's liquidity remains comfortable since 69% of its short-term debt is related to financings from the Housing Financial System (SFH). This debt is guaranteed by specific receivables from units sold and under construction, and will be liquidated by the time of the delivery of the units, through the transfer of the receivables to SFH creditor banks. The company's liquidity position is strengthened by BRL226 million of receivables of concluded units not linked to debt at end March 2012. Even's financial strategy to preserve a relevant liquidity is positive and should allow the company to manage an estimated PSV of BRL2.5 billion of project launches in 2012. ADEQUATE CAPITAL STRUCTURE Even has preserved an adequate capital structure which has assured support for the continuity of new project launches. The SFH credit lines, as a percentage of the total debt, represent more than half of the total debt since 2010, and at end March 2012, they represented 54% of the total adjusted debt. The company's strategy has focused in residential projects with unit prices of up to BRL500,000, which make them eligible for SFH homebuyer financing. In the LTM period ended March 2012, the total adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio was of 3.8 times (x), while the ratio net debt/EBITDA was of 2.5x. Fitch does not expect an increase of the company's corporate debt over the next two years and leverage should remain near the current levels. HIGH PROJECT DELIVERIES BENEFITS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2012 Even's Cash flow from operations (CFFO) should benefit from the increased volume of deliveries of projects and transfer of homebuyer receivables to banks foreseen for 2012. The company plans to deliver a total PSV of BRL1.8 billion in 2012, against BRL1.3 billion in 2011 and BRL900 million in 2010. During the LTM ended March 2012, Even generated BRL311 million of funds from operations (FFO), and the CFFO was a negative BRL81 million. These figures compare with a BRL404 million FFO and negative BRL265 million CFFO in 2010. Fitch expects a positive CFFO in 2012; however, in 2012, the free cash flow (FCF) was a negative BRL158 million, after a BRL60 million dividend distribution. As of March 2012, Even recorded a landbank with a PSV of BRL5.0 billion. This covers about two years of project launches. The company's strategy is to have a quick landbank turnover and continue to making new investments in landbank so as to support its business expansion. KEY RATING DRIVERS Positive rating actions could be driven by relevant and consistent positive free cash flow and leverage reduction, combined with maintenance of strong liquidity. The ratings could be negatively affected by the combination of weakening of operating margins; liquidity reduction; and leverage increase. Unstable macroeconomic environment, negatively impacting the real estate sector and the company's fundamentals, could also lead to negative rating actions. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)