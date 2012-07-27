FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P may raise Maxum Petroleum ratings
July 27, 2012 / 9:31 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P may raise Maxum Petroleum ratings

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- U.S. travel center operator Pilot Travel Centers (BB/Stable/--) 
intends to acquire 65% of Maxum Petroleum Operating Co.
     -- On July 26, 2012, we placed our 'B' corporate credit rating on Maxum 
on CreditWatch with positive implications.
     -- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch when more details of Pilot's 
strategy and the transaction emerge.  

Rating Action
On July 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B' corporate 
credit rating on U.S. logistics company Maxum Petroleum Operating Co. on 
CreditWatch with positive implications.

Rationale
The rating action follows Pilot's announcement that it intends to acquire 65% 
of Maxum. Maxum's corporate credit rating could be equated to that of Pilot's, 
but the degree of uplift will depend on our view of Maxum's strategic 
importance to Pilot, which we will assess as more details of the transaction 
emerge.

Credit attributes specific to Maxum include the company's thin margins, 
significant working capital needs, and aggressive financial policy, offset by 
its broad operating footprint compared with its competitors and low 
maintenance capital spending requirements. 

High sales volume and slim margins are characteristics of the diesel and 
gasoline distribution markets. The business is working-capital intensive, 
given that payables are generally due within 10 to 15 days, but it collects 
receivables in about 30 days. While the company is the largest U.S. based 
independent marketer of diesel, gasoline, lubricants, and associated services 
to the exploration and production (E&P) industry, this represents only about 
2% to 3% of market share, with an estimated 7,000 small "mom and pop" 
operations accounting for the rest. 

Maxum's competitive advantages include its national scale, its proprietary 
pricing and procurement system that allows customers to place orders for 
delivery within 24 hours, as well as the infrastructure to deliver products, 
mostly diesel (85% of revenues), and services to challenging locations such as 
oil rigs and coal mines. Volumes are driven by demand from the oil and gas E&P 
and coal-mining sectors, which are the company's largest end markets.  

We have limited visibility into Maxum's pro forma capitalization; therefore, 
for the purposes of this analysis, we assume no change to the company's 
current capital structure. We consider the convertible debt and convertible 
preferred stock held at Maxum's parent, Maxum Petroleum Inc. (MPI), to be 100% 
debt, because we believe the securities are pieces of temporary capital that 
will most likely be refinanced in full or in part with debt. Maxum also 
maintains a $350 million asset-based revolving credit facility. In our base 
case projections, we assume Maxum's EBITDA margins remain in the 1% to 2% 
range while volumes increase by 5% to 10%, due to the projected uptick in U.S. 
oil drilling, along with the company's increased penetration in the 
exploration and production segment. As such, we expect fiscal 2013 debt to 
EBITDA to be between 8.0x and 8.5X and EBITDA interest coverage of 2.2x. 
Including working capital debt, we expect Maxum to have a debt to EBITDA ratio 
between 13x and 13.5x.

Liquidity
We view Maxum's liquidity to be "adequate", under our criteria, with sources 
exceeding uses by about 1.2x during the next 12 months (standalone basis). In 
our calculation, we have assumed Maxum meets its working capital needs with 
its asset based revolving credit facility, of which the borrowing base can be 
reset daily. In our calculation, the company's primary source of liquidity is 
$65 million of funds from operations. We have assumed Maxum's primary uses of 
cash for the next 12 months include maintenance capital spending of about $15 
million and distributions to unitholders of $25 million. Despite this ratio's 
strength, we deem liquidity to be adequate, and not strong, because Maxum is 
not a seasoned issuer with a long track record of successful capital issuances 
in varying market conditions. The revolving credit facility has no maintenance 
covenants; however, if availability declines to less than $50 million under 
certain circumstances, or less than $35 million at any time, Maxum must be in 
compliance with a 1.15x minimum fixed-charge coverage covenant. Over the past 
two years, availability under the revolving credit facility has remained above 
$60 million and we expect similar cushion to continue.   

Credit Watch
We expect to resolve the positive CreditWatch listing when more details of 
Pilot's strategy and the transaction emerge.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011.

Ratings List
Rating Placed On CreditWatch Positive
                           To               From
Maxum Petroleum Operating Co.
Corp. credit rating           B/Watch Pos/--    B/Stable

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

