TEXT-Fitch affirms Emigrant Bancorp ratings

July 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long- and short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Emigrant Bancorp, Inc. (Emigrant) at 'B-' and 'B', respectively. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of related entities and ratings actions follow at the end of this release. Today's rating actions follow Emigrant's recent announcement that it plans to sell the majority of its retail deposits to Apple Bank for Savings. The sale will amount to approximately $3.2 billion of Emigrant's $8.5 billion in total deposits; the price has not been disclosed. The closing of the transaction is contingent upon approval from the FDIC. Fitch believes the company is likely to fund the deposit sale with a combination of cash, FHLB borrowings and sales from its securities portfolio. Emigrant plans to keep its two online deposit franchises, EmigrantDirect and DollarSavingsDirect, which have approximately $5 billion in deposits. It will also continue to own its flagship branch in Manhattan and a second branch in Ossining, NY. Fitch views this transaction as an important milestone in the execution of Emigrant's long-term strategic plan. It will allow Emigrant to reduce non-interest expenses and improve its overall cost structure and profitability. Given Emigrant's unique set of lending and fee businesses, having a costly branch network distribution platform no longer fits within its strategy. The sale of the retail deposits will leave Emigrant largely reliant on its two online deposit franchises as well as wholesale funding. Fitch generally views online deposits as relatively less sticky than traditional retail deposits because switching costs for consumers tend to be much lower. However, Fitch recognizes that Emigrant has built up expertise in online deposit gathering and this funding source has proven to be stable over the past seven years. Emigrant will also have the ability to raise some traditional retail deposits via its two remaining branches. Upon closing of this transaction, Emigrant expects to consolidate all of its regional bank subsidiaries under Emigrant Bank. At that time, Fitch would withdraw the ratings of those subsidiaries that are no longer in existence. Fitch continues to rate the holding company one notch below its bank subsidiaries. While debt service coverage at the holding company has improved with the recent $90 million dividend from the bank, the $200 million senior notes are coming due in June 2014. Emigrant's parent, New York Private Bank & Trust (NYPBT), also has $276 million of preferred stock outstanding under the U.S. Treasury's Capital Purchase Program, the interest rate on which will step up to 9% from 5% in 2014. The rating of the holding company would likely be equalized with the bank once these obligations are addressed. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES Factors that could have positive rating implications for Emigrant's ratings and/or Outlook include: --Sustained improvement in core profitability metrics; --Demonstrated performance of more recent business strategies; --Further reduction in NPA levels to get closer to historical levels; --Reduction of debt obligations at Emigrant at its parent company (NYPBT). Factors that could have negative implications on the ratings and/or Outlook include: --A material deterioration in asset quality metrics, including NPAs and/or credit losses; --Weakening of liquidity at the holding company or lack of action on upcoming debt maturity; --Significant increase in risk appetite in any area of the organization. In accordance with Fitch's policies the issuer appealed and provided additional information to Fitch that resulted in a rating action that is different than the original rating committee outcome. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: Emigrant Bancorp Inc: --Long-term IDR at 'B-', Stable Outlook; --Short-Term IDR at 'B' --Viability Rating at 'b-'; --Senior Debt at 'CCC/RR6'; --Support at '5'; --Support Floor at 'NF'. Emigrant Bank --Long-term IDR at 'B', Stable Outlook; --Short-Term IDR at 'B'; --Short-Term Deposits at 'B'; --Viability Rating at 'b'; --Long-term Deposits at 'B+/RR3'. --Support at '5'; --Support Floor at 'NF'. Emigrant Savings Bank - Manhattan --Long-term IDR at 'B', Stable Outlook; --Short-Term IDR at 'B'; --Short-Term Deposits at 'B'; --Viability Rating at 'b'; --Long-term Deposits at 'B+/RR3'. --Support at '5'; --Support Floor at 'NF'. Emigrant Savings Bank - Brooklyn/Queens --Long-term IDR at 'B', Stable Outlook; --Short-Term IDR at 'B'; --Short-Term Deposits at 'B'; --Viability Rating at 'b'; --Long-term Deposits at 'B+/RR3'. --Support at '5'; --Support Floor at 'NF'. Emigrant Savings Bank - Long Island --Long-term IDR at 'B', Stable Outlook; --Short-Term IDR at 'B'; --Short-Term Deposits at 'B'; --Viability Rating at 'b'; --Long-term Deposits at 'B+/RR3'; --Support at '5'; --Support Floor at 'NF'. Emigrant Savings Bank - Bronx/Westchester --Long-term IDR at 'B', Stable Outlook; --Short-Term IDR at 'B'; --Short-Term Deposits at 'B'; --Viability Rating at 'b'; --Long-term Deposits at 'B+/RR3'; --Support at '5'; --Support Floor at 'NF'. Emigrant Mercantile Bank --Long-term IDR at 'B', Stable Outlook; --Short-Term IDR at 'B'; --Support at '5'; --Support Floor at 'NF'. Emigrant Capital Trust I Emigrant Capital Trust II --Preferred Stock at 'CC/RR6'.