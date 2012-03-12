FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P corrects issuer name on 3 debt issues of Freddie Mac
March 12, 2012 / 2:45 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P corrects issuer name on 3 debt issues of Freddie Mac

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected the
issuer name on $50 million step-up callable notes due Sep. 16, 2026, $150
million 3% callable notes due Nov. 10, 2021, and $50 million step-up notes due
Jan. 25, 2027, issued by Freddie Mac. The bonds are rated 'AA+', and the outlook
is negative.	
	
We had incorrectly attributed these three issues to Fannie Mae based on 	
information about the obligor from the underwriter and as a result of an input 	
error.	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Ratings Corrected	
	
Freddie Mac	
 $50 mil. step-up callable notes due 2026   AA+/Negative	
 $150 mil. 3% callable notes due 2021       AA+/Negative	
 $50 mil. step-up notes due 2027            AA+/Negative	
	
Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 	
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 	
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 	
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 	
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 	
decisions.

