TEXT-Fitch maintains rating watch negative on WM Covered Bond Program

July 30 - Fitch Ratings maintains the Rating Watch Negative on WM Covered Bond Program's (WMCBP) outstanding EUR 4 billion mortgage covered bonds rated 'AA-'. The covered bonds remain on Rating Watch Negative because the long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of the program sponsor JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.' (JPM; rated 'A+'/'F1', Rating Watch Negative by Fitch), is on Rating Watch Negative. The covered bond rating is based on the JPM's long-term IDR and a Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 100%, which limits the bonds' probability of default (PD) rating to that of JPM. The program's contractual maximum asset percentage (AP) of 67% is within the Fitch supporting AP of 68.9% commensurate with an 'AA-' stress scenario (on a recovery basis). The supporting AP level for a given rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. All else being equal, the covered bonds can remain rated 'AA-' as long as JPM's IDR is at least 'A+'. A downgrade of JPM's IDR would consequently result in a downgrade of the covered bonds' rating, irrespective of the level of overcollateralization (OC) in the program, given that the PD of the covered bonds is directly linked to that of JPM. Fitch D-Factors measure the likelihood of an interruption of payments on the covered bonds upon an issuer default, on a scale between 0% and 100%, with 0% reflecting perfect continuity and 100% equivalent to a concomitant default of the issuer and its covered bonds. The 100% D-Factor assigned to WMCBP is driven by the lack of sufficient mitigants to bridge potential asset and liability mismatches post issuer default. As a Federal Deposit Insurance Act (FDIC)-insured institution, JPM is subject to a 90-day automatic stay period upon insolvency. However, two of the three outstanding series of soft bullet covered bonds only provide for an extension period of 60 days, which does not give the mortgage bond indenture trustee sufficient time to enforce its security over the cover pool and liquidate the portfolio prior to covered bond redemption. As the program includes a cross-default provision on all of the bonds, Series 3, which has a 120-day extension period, would be affected as well. As of May 31, 2012, WMCBP's cover pool consisted of 18,803 payment-option and hybrid adjustable rate mortgage loans secured on U.S. residential properties totaling USD7.9 billion. The portfolio had a weighted average (WA) current loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 63.3%, a WA FICO score of 735, an average seasoning of 85 months and included approximately 57.7% interest-only loans. The pool is highly concentrated in California (52.4%), with the top five states accounting for roughly 72.4% of the portfolio. The expected loss on the mortgage pool is 50.75% in an 'AAA' rating scenario. The weighted average life (WAL) of the assets in the cover pool is approximately 17.8 years, compared to the WAL of 3.1 years for the covered bonds. The assets are variable rate, USD-denominated, whereas the bonds are fixed rate, EUR-denominated. Interest rate and currency risks on the covered bonds are hedged via swaps with Barclays Bank plc (rated 'A'/'F1', Stable Outlook by Fitch) and Royal Bank of Scotland plc (rated 'A'/'F1', Stable Outlook by Fitch). The rating action also incorporates the revision of refinancing spread assumptions, which are used to estimate the stressed sale price for the cover pool that an alternative manager would liquidate in the aftermath of an issuer default. The net present value (NPV) of cover pools is determined by discounting the value of the assets at a rate reflective of the revised refinancing spreads. The NPV of the assets is now lower as refinancing spreads have widened in the wake of increasing downward pressure on the ratings of U.S. banks. Fitch has published an exposure draft outlining a number of enhancements to its criteria for rating covered bonds (see 'Fitch: Exposure Draft: Global Covered Bonds Rating Criteria' dated 30 May 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). If implemented as proposed, it is not expected that the criteria changes would impact the rating of the covered bonds. Additional information is available on 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and