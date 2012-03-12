TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread narrows

March 12 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread narrowed by 1 basis point (bp) to 201 bps Friday, and the speculative-grade composite spread narrowed by 5 bps to 623 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread narrowed by 1 bp to 133 bps, 'A' remained unchanged at 175 bps, and 'BBB' tightened by 1 bp to 249 bps. The 'BB' spread narrowed by 3 bps to 443 bps, 'B' contracted by 4 bps to 675 bps, and 'CCC' tightened by 10 bps to 1,045 bps. By industry, financial institutions, industrials, and utilities narrowed by 1 bp each to 306 bps, 293 bps, and 205 bps, respectively. Banks and telecommunications tightened by 2 bps each to 325 bps and 321 bps, respectively. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year moving average of 195 bps and below its five-year moving average of 238 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is below its one-year moving average of 631 bps and below its five-year moving average of 716 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.