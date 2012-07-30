TEXT-S&P rates Continental Airlines Newark Airport revs 'B-'

July 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it assigned its 'B-' issue rating to the New Jersey Economic Development Authority special facility revenue refunding bonds (Continental Airlines Inc. project), series 2012. The bonds will refinance a portion of Continental's (a subsidiary of United Continental Holdings Inc., both rated 'B/Stable') 1999 airport revenue bonds that financed terminal improvements at Newark Liberty International Airport. Issue proceeds, expected to be about $104 million, will defease a portion of the 1999 bonds. Our 'B-' issue rating reflects our assessment that the bonds are equivalent to senior unsecured debt of Continental, which we rate 'B-', one notch below our corporate credit rating on Continental and parent United Continental Holdings. We do not assign recovery ratings to industrial revenue bonds, including airport revenue bonds. Continental will indirectly service the bonds by paying amounts sufficient to cover principal and interest under a loan agreement with the Authority. The bonds have no security interest in the facilities or a leasehold interest in the facilities, and the Authority has no obligation to service the bonds if Continental does not. Our 'B' corporate credit rating on Continental is based on the consolidated credit quality of parent United Continental Holdings Inc. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- United Continental Holdings Inc., April 30, 2012 -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Airline Industry, Oct. 22, 2010 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Continental Airlines Inc. Corporate credit rating B/Stable/-- Rating Assigned Continental Airlines Inc. NJ Econ Dev Auth rev bonds ser 2012 B- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.