TEXT-S&P rates Continental Airlines Newark Airport revs 'B-'
July 30, 2012 / 3:33 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Continental Airlines Newark Airport revs 'B-'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it assigned its 'B-'
issue rating to the New Jersey Economic Development Authority special facility
revenue refunding bonds (Continental Airlines Inc. project), series 2012. The
bonds will refinance a portion of Continental's (a subsidiary of United
Continental Holdings Inc., both rated 'B/Stable') 1999 airport revenue bonds
that financed terminal improvements at Newark Liberty International Airport.
Issue proceeds, expected to be about $104 million, will defease a portion of the
1999 bonds.

Our 'B-' issue rating reflects our assessment that the bonds are equivalent to 
senior unsecured debt of Continental, which we rate 'B-', one notch below our 
corporate credit rating on Continental and parent United Continental Holdings. 
We do not assign recovery ratings to industrial revenue bonds, including 
airport revenue bonds. Continental will indirectly service the bonds by paying 
amounts sufficient to cover principal and interest under a loan agreement with 
the Authority. The bonds have no security interest in the facilities or a 
leasehold interest in the facilities, and the Authority has no obligation to 
service the bonds if Continental does not.

Our 'B' corporate credit rating on Continental is based on the consolidated 
credit quality of parent United Continental Holdings Inc.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- United Continental Holdings Inc., April 30, 2012
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Airline Industry, Oct. 22, 
2010
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

RATINGS LIST

Continental Airlines Inc.
 Corporate credit rating                      B/Stable/--

Rating Assigned
 Continental Airlines Inc.
  NJ Econ Dev Auth rev bonds ser 2012         B-


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
