FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P says Roper Industries rating unaffected by acquisition announcement
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2012 / 4:20 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P says Roper Industries rating unaffected by acquisition announcement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 - /Stable/--) recent announcement that it has agreed to acquire Sunquest Information Systems Inc. (B/Stable/--) for approximately $1.4 billion will not affect our ratings or outlook on Roper. Sunquest, a maker of diagnostic and laboratory software, is a business aligned with Roper’s strategic goal to grow through acquisitions that are high margin and are low capital intensive businesses. We expect Roper to finance the acquisition from existing cash balances and funds drawn on a new credit facility.

The rating and outlook reflect our expectation that Roper will manage its growth and acquisition strategies so that adjusted leverage returns to our expectation for the rating of about 2x to 2.5x and stays consistent with our view of the company’s “intermediate” financial risk profile.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.