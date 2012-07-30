TEXT-S&P affirms Italian region of Marches

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- We forecast that the Italian Region of Marches will continue to apply cost containment measures and preserve its sound budgetary performance over 2012-2014. -- We cap the rating on Marches at the level of the long-term rating on the Republic of Italy (BBB+/Negative/A-2). -- We are affirming our 'BBB+' long-term rating on Marches. -- The negative outlook on Marches mirrors the negative outlook on the sovereign. Rating Action On July 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+' long-term issuer credit rating on the Italian Region of Marches. The outlook remains negative. Rationale The rating primarily reflects the long-term rating on the Republic of Italy (BBB+/Negative/A-2). It also reflects the region's very positive liquidity position, very low debt burden, and strong financial management. These positives are offset by Marches' institutional framework, which is "evolving but sound," according to our criteria, and declining operating performance affected by waning subsidies from the central government and rigid spending responsibilities. We cap the rating on Marches at the level of the long-term rating on Italy, in accordance with our criteria. This reflects our view that the region does not meet the criteria under which we would rate a local or regional government (LRG) higher than its sovereign (see "Methodology: Rating A Regional Or Local Government Higher Than Its Sovereign," published Sept. 9, 2009). Under these criteria, an LRG can be rated higher than its sovereign only if we believe that it exhibits three fundamental conditions: -- The ability to maintain stronger credit characteristics than the sovereign in a stress scenario; -- An institutional framework that is predictable and that limits the risk of negative sovereign intervention; and -- The ability to mitigate negative intervention from the sovereign thanks to high financial flexibility and independent treasury management. At this stage, we do not believe that the current links between Italy's central government and its LRGs allow any Italian LRGs, including Marches, to be rated above the sovereign. We assess Marches' indicative credit level (ICL) at 'aa-' (see "Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments," published Sept. 20, 2010). The ICL is not a rating but a means of assessing the intrinsic creditworthiness of an LRG under the assumption that there is no sovereign rating cap. The ICL results from the combination of our assessment of an LRG's individual credit profile and the benefits we see of the institutional framework where it operates. Marches' ICL primarily hinges on our view that, throughout our forecast horizon (2012-2014), the region will continue to apply cost containment measures; preserve its sound budgetary performance; and hence comply with the fiscal rules set out by the Italian stability pact. We see downside risks on the region's revenue side. Particularly, we estimate that central government transfers through the national health care budget will grow sluggishly. Health care is the Italian regions' main responsibility. In the case of Marches, we anticipate a low compound annual growth rate of 1% in 2012-2014, far from the 2.5% average annual growth over 2007-2011.We also anticipate that other revenues will fall, on the back of the ongoing national public spending review. That said, we anticipate that Marches will continue to deploy cost containment measures and structural reforms that should partly offset slack revenue growth. Consequently, we forecast continuing balanced health care accounts and operating surplus over 2012-2014 (although dwindling to 4% on average during 2012-2014, from 8% in 2011). Our assumption that the region will successfully buffer the impact of sluggish revenue growth is also based on our positive views on financial management. In the past, regional managers have effectively streamlined costs, so as to ensure a balanced budgetary performance in the regional health care sector since 2007. We assess Marches' financial management as "strong," as our criteria define the term. Despite declining operating margins, we forecast limited deficits after capital accounts on accrual terms--ranging from 0.7% to 1.1% of total revenues in 2012-2014; balanced after capital accounts in cash terms; and declining debt levels below 25% of consolidated operating revenues by 2014 (down from 40% in 2006). Our forecasts are based on the assumption that Marches would likely scale down annual new investments, in line with national fiscal rules. Marches' cautious debt management policy hinges on its good proportion of fixed-rate debt instruments--currently 65% including a share of debt hedged through derivatives--in its portfolio, which lessens the region's exposure to interest rate fluctuations. Also, Marches' ratio of debt to cash-based operating balance at only three years strengthens debt sustainability, particularly against a backdrop of reduced central government support for LRGs not fully offset by fiscal reforms. We could lower Marches' ICL by one level to 'a+' if we see increasing uncertainties that could put at risk the region's revenue expenditure balance and liquidity position. This includes, for example, potential significant delays in central government cash transfers; or lax cost control with rising health care deficits. Liquidity We consider Marches' liquidity position as very positive and its access to external funding as satisfactory, under our criteria. Available cash at year-end 2011 covers 2.5x forecast 2012 debt service. Also, we estimate that the mid-2012 liquidity ratio (average cash adjusted for estimated monthly cash after capex results) would cover the next 12 months' debt service by 2.5x, as we factor in cash balanced budgets in 2012, as well as stable debt service at 3.5% of Marches' recurrent revenues, due to anticipated declining debt levels. Liquidity will still qualify as very positive, even though we foresee that a portion of it will be used to cover funding needs in 2012 and 2013. Our base-case scenario anticipates almost similar cash levels by year-end 2012, assuming that central government revenue transfers linked to health care--the bulk of regional revenues--are not reduced or delayed. Consequently, the region would be able to maintain high payment rates on the operating side, clearing payment delays to health care suppliers at half the national average (150 days), and getting on track to reducing interest payables related to commercial debt exposure to zero. We believe Marches will consequently continue to avoid accessing a committed credit line from its treasurer Banca delle Marche SpA, under which the region is entitled to receive an equivalent of above 2.5x debt service requirements for 2012. Outlook The negative outlook on the Region of Marches mirrors that on the Republic of Italy. The outlook reflects the possibility that we could lower the rating on Marches, all other things being equal, should we further lower our ratings on Italy. We currently do not envisage a realistic scenario under which Marches' 'aa-' ICL would weaken by five notches. Thus, the rating would more likely be lowered as a result of a downgrade of Italy. The revision of the outlook on Italy to stable would likely trigger a similar action on Marches. We see no upgrade potential at this stage as the current links between Italy's central government and its LRGs lead us to rule out the possibility of rating any Italian LRGs above the sovereign. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 2010 -- Methodology: Rating A Regional Or Local Government Higher Than Its Sovereign, Sept. 9, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Marches (Region of) Issuer Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/-- Senior Unsecured BBB+ (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)