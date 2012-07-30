FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Italian region of Marches
July 30, 2012 / 4:26 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Italian region of Marches

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
     -- We forecast that the Italian Region of Marches will continue to apply 
cost containment measures and preserve its sound budgetary performance over 
2012-2014.
     -- We cap the rating on Marches at the level of the long-term rating on 
the Republic of Italy (BBB+/Negative/A-2).
     -- We are affirming our 'BBB+' long-term rating on Marches.
     -- The negative outlook on Marches mirrors the negative outlook on the 
sovereign.

Rating Action
On July 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+' 
long-term issuer credit rating on the Italian Region of Marches. The outlook 
remains negative.

Rationale
The rating primarily reflects the long-term rating on the Republic of Italy 
(BBB+/Negative/A-2). It also reflects the region's very positive liquidity 
position, very low debt burden, and strong financial management. These 
positives are offset by Marches' institutional framework, which is "evolving 
but sound," according to our criteria, and declining operating performance 
affected by waning subsidies from the central government and rigid spending 
responsibilities. 

We cap the rating on Marches at the level of the long-term rating on Italy, in 
accordance with our criteria. This reflects our view that the region does not 
meet the criteria under which we would rate a local or regional government 
(LRG) higher than its sovereign (see "Methodology: Rating A Regional Or Local 
Government Higher Than Its Sovereign," published Sept. 9, 2009).

Under these criteria, an LRG can be rated higher than its sovereign only if we 
believe that it exhibits three fundamental conditions: 
     -- The ability to maintain stronger credit characteristics than the 
sovereign in a stress scenario;
     -- An institutional framework that is predictable and that limits the 
risk of negative sovereign intervention; and 
     -- The ability to mitigate negative intervention from the sovereign 
thanks to high financial flexibility and independent treasury management.

At this stage, we do not believe that the current links between Italy's 
central government and its LRGs allow any Italian LRGs, including Marches, to 
be rated above the sovereign.

We assess Marches' indicative credit level (ICL) at 'aa-' (see "Methodology 
For Rating International Local And Regional Governments," published Sept. 20, 
2010). 

The ICL is not a rating but a means of assessing the intrinsic 
creditworthiness of an LRG under the assumption that there is no sovereign 
rating cap. The ICL results from the combination of our assessment of an LRG's 
individual credit profile and the benefits we see of the institutional 
framework where it operates. 

Marches' ICL primarily hinges on our view that, throughout our forecast 
horizon (2012-2014), the region will continue to apply cost containment 
measures; preserve its sound budgetary performance; and hence comply with the 
fiscal rules set out by the Italian stability pact.

We see downside risks on the region's revenue side. Particularly, we estimate 
that central government transfers through the national health care budget will 
grow sluggishly. Health care is the Italian regions' main responsibility. In 
the case of Marches, we anticipate a low compound annual growth rate of 1% in 
2012-2014, far from the 2.5% average annual growth over 2007-2011.We also 
anticipate that other revenues will fall, on the back of the ongoing national 
public spending review.

That said, we anticipate that Marches will continue to deploy cost containment 
measures and structural reforms that should partly offset slack revenue 
growth. Consequently, we forecast continuing balanced health care accounts and 
operating surplus over 2012-2014 (although dwindling to 4% on average during 
2012-2014, from 8% in 2011). 

Our assumption that the region will successfully buffer the impact of sluggish 
revenue growth is also based on our positive views on financial management. In 
the past, regional managers have effectively streamlined costs, so as to 
ensure a balanced budgetary performance in the regional health care sector 
since 2007. We assess Marches' financial management as "strong," as our 
criteria define the term.

Despite declining operating margins, we forecast limited deficits after 
capital accounts on accrual terms--ranging from 0.7% to 1.1% of total revenues 
in 2012-2014; balanced after capital accounts in cash terms; and declining 
debt levels below 25% of consolidated operating revenues by 2014 (down from 
40% in 2006). Our forecasts are based on the assumption that Marches would 
likely scale down annual new investments, in line with national fiscal rules.

Marches' cautious debt management policy hinges on its good proportion of 
fixed-rate debt instruments--currently 65% including a share of debt hedged 
through derivatives--in its portfolio, which lessens the region's exposure to 
interest rate fluctuations. Also, Marches' ratio of debt to cash-based 
operating balance at only three years strengthens debt sustainability, 
particularly against a backdrop of reduced central government support for LRGs 
not fully offset by fiscal reforms.

We could lower Marches' ICL by one level to 'a+' if we see increasing 
uncertainties that could put at risk the region's revenue expenditure balance 
and liquidity position. This includes, for example, potential significant 
delays in central government cash transfers; or lax cost control with rising 
health care deficits. 

Liquidity 
We consider Marches' liquidity position as very positive and its access to 
external funding as satisfactory, under our criteria. Available cash at 
year-end 2011 covers 2.5x forecast 2012 debt service. 

Also, we estimate that the mid-2012 liquidity ratio (average cash adjusted for 
estimated monthly cash after capex results) would cover the next 12 months' 
debt service by 2.5x, as we factor in cash balanced budgets in 2012, as well 
as stable debt service at 3.5% of Marches' recurrent revenues, due to 
anticipated declining debt levels.

Liquidity will still qualify as very positive, even though we foresee that a 
portion of it will be used to cover funding needs in 2012 and 2013. Our 
base-case scenario anticipates almost similar cash levels by year-end 2012, 
assuming that central government revenue transfers linked to health care--the 
bulk of regional revenues--are not reduced or delayed. Consequently, the 
region would be able to maintain high payment rates on the operating side, 
clearing payment delays to health care suppliers at half the national average 
(150 days), and getting on track to reducing interest payables related to 
commercial debt exposure to zero.

We believe Marches will consequently continue to avoid accessing a committed 
credit line from its treasurer Banca delle Marche SpA, under which the region 
is entitled to receive an equivalent of above 2.5x debt service requirements 
for 2012.

Outlook
The negative outlook on the Region of Marches mirrors that on the Republic of 
Italy. The outlook reflects the possibility that we could lower the rating on 
Marches, all other things being equal, should we further lower our ratings on 
Italy. 

We currently do not envisage a realistic scenario under which Marches' 'aa-' 
ICL would weaken by five notches. Thus, the rating would more likely be 
lowered as a result of a downgrade of Italy.

The revision of the outlook on Italy to stable would likely trigger a similar 
action on Marches.

We see no upgrade potential at this stage as the current links between Italy's 
central government and its LRGs lead us to rule out the possibility of rating 
any Italian LRGs above the sovereign. 

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, 
Sept. 20, 2010
     -- Methodology: Rating A Regional Or Local Government Higher Than Its 
Sovereign, Sept. 9, 2009

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Marches (Region of)
 Issuer Credit Rating                   BBB+/Negative/--   
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB+               

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
