FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates Nord Anglia Education (UK) Holdings 'B'
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 12, 2012 / 5:30 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Nord Anglia Education (UK) Holdings 'B'

Reuters Staff

14 Min Read

March 12 - Overview	
     -- U.K.-domiciled education services provider Nord Anglia Education (UK) 	
Holdings PLC (Nord Anglia Education) is set to issue a $325 million senior 	
secured bond.	
     -- We are assigning our 'B' corporate credit rating to Nord Anglia 	
Education with a stable outlook. 	
     -- We are also assigning a 'B' rating and '4' recovery rating to the 	
company's proposed bond issue.	
 	
Rating Action	
On March 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' 	
long-term corporate credit rating to U.K.-domiciled Nord Anglia Education (UK) 	
Holdings PLC (Nord Anglia Education). The outlook is stable. 	
	
We also assigned our 'B' long-term debt rating to Nord Anglia Education's 	
proposed $325 million senior secured bond issue with an expected tenor of five 	
years. We have assigned a recovery rating of '4' to the bond, indicating our 	
expectation of "average" (30%-50%) recovery for bondholders in the event of a 	
payment default.	
	
We understand that the bond is not underwritten by the arrangers. The ratings 	
on the pending bond issue are subject to the successful issuance of this 	
instrument and our review of final documentation. Any change in the amount, 	
terms, or conditions of the bond issue would have to be reviewed by Standard & 	
Poor's and could affect the current ratings on the bond. While in our view the 	
pending refinancing, if successful, will likely improve Nord Anglia 	
Education's debt maturity profile and support its liquidity position, we 	
expect that the underlying corporate credit rating on the company will remain 	
at 'B'.	
	
Rationale	
Nord Anglia Education is a provider of private education and education 	
services in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, with annual revenues of about 	
$250 million and EBITDA of about $60 million for the year ended Aug. 31, 2011. 	
It operates K-12 private schools in the premium segment, where it generates 	
about 80% of revenues and EBITDA. It also provides educational services to 	
governments and educational authorities. 	
	
The rating on Nord Anglia Education reflects reflect its "highly leveraged" 	
financial risk profile and "fair" business risk profile, according to our 	
classifications.	
	
We view the rating as constrained by Nord Anglia Education's highly leveraged 	
capital structure, exposure to China, an aggressive financial policy fostering 	
external growth, an underperforming Learning Services division, and exchange 	
rate risks. Tempering these negative factors, however, are the growing demand 	
for private education, good earnings and cash flow visibility, a relatively 	
low exposure to economic cycles, and the ability to generate positive free 	
operating cash flow.	
	
As of Nov. 30, 2011, Nord Anglia Education's adjusted debt--including $357 	
million of shareholder loans which we treat as financial liabilities--exceeded 	
its adjusted EBITDA by about 10x. The company's revenues and earnings are 	
geographically concentrated, with two-thirds of EBITDA derived from China. 	
Despite good growth of the Chinese market for private education, competition 	
has stepped up, particularly in Shanghai, which is a key market for the 	
company. Fluctuations in exchange rates may negatively affect the company's 	
ability to service its debt because revenues and financial liabilities are 	
incurred in different currencies. 	
	
Revenues and earnings of the Learning Services division have deteriorated 	
significantly since 2009 and in our view it is uncertain whether management 	
will be able to stop this trend in the near future. Nevertheless, the Learning 	
Services' EBITDA contribution to the group is below 20% and declines are more 	
than offset by the growth in the Premium Schools segment. In addition, Nord 	
Anglia Education is able, in our opinion, to swiftly cut costs in the event of 	
adverse market developments. Nord Anglia Education benefits from good earnings 	
and cash flow visibility because the majority of tuition fees are collected at 	
the beginning of its financial year. We believe its exposure to economic 	
cycles is relatively low because 60% of tuition fees are paid by expatriate 	
employers, which we consider to be less price-sensitive to economic downturns. 	
Nord Anglia Education positions itself in the premium segment, which offers 	
healthy EBITDA margins in excess of 30% on a reported basis. 	
	
Liquidity	
Nord Anglia Education's liquidity under the existing capital structure is 	
"adequate," as defined in our criteria. This assessment reflects our view that:	
     -- The company's sources of liquidity comfortably cover liquidity uses 	
over the next 12 to 18 months;	
     -- Liquidity sources would still exceed liquidity uses even if EBITDA 	
were to decline by 15%-20%; and	
     -- Covenant headroom will likely remain adequate in the event of a 	
15%-20% decline in EBITDA. 	
	
As of Nov. 30, 2011, we estimate liquidity sources in excess of $130 million. 	
These include:	
     -- Cash and cash equivalents of about $62 million;	
     -- $10 million available under a committed revolving credit facility 	
(RCF) due 2015; and 	
     -- Unadjusted funds from operations (FFO) of close to $60 million.	
	
We estimate Nord Anglia Education's liquidity needs over the next 12 months to 	
be about $70 million, comprising:	
     -- Capital expenditures of about $14 million;	
     -- Working capital outflow of about $43 million (excluding inflows in the 	
fourth quarter of financial year 2012); and	
     -- Debt amortizations of about $13 million.	
	
The maturity profile of Nord Anglia Education's debt supports the group's 	
liquidity. 	
 	
Recovery analysis	
The proposed $325 million senior secured notes to be issued by Nord Anglia 	
Education (UK) Holdings PLC are rated 'B'. The notes have a recovery rating of 	
'4', indicating Standard & Poor's expectations of average (30%-50%) recovery 	
in the event of a payment default. The issue rating of 'B' is in line with the 	
corporate credit rating. It also reflects our expectation that, upon 	
successful issuance of the proposed bond, the underlying corporate credit 	
rating on the company will remain at 'B'.	
	
The issue and recovery ratings are subject to satisfactory review of the final 	
documentation.	
	
The recovery and issue ratings are supported by our valuation of the company 	
as a going concern and the moderate level of prior-ranking debt at the point 	
of default. On the other hand, the ratings are constrained, in our view, by 	
the weak guarantee and security package, which does not include any guarantee 	
and security from the Chinese subsidiaries; and by the limited tangible asset 	
base and the company's exposure to multi-jurisdiction.	
	
The net proceeds of the proposed $325 million notes due 2017 will be used to 	
fully repay the existing bank loans, which amount to about $186 million, and 	
to repay about $120 million of the existing pay-in-kind (PIK) shareholder loan 	
notes. As part of this refinancing, the company will also put in place a $20 	
million super senior RCF for general corporate purposes, which will mature 	
either in 2017 or six months before the notes are due, whichever is earlier.	
	
According to the documentation, the issuer and the guarantors of the notes 	
will only represent 26.5% of the consolidated EBITDA at closing. This is 	
because the subsidiaries located in the Republic of China, the Czech Republic, 	
and the Slovak Republic will not be able to provide guarantees to the 	
debtholders. We understand that the security package will be mostly limited to 	
share pledges, as well as security over bank accounts and insurance contracts 	
of certain guarantors. In our view, the lack of security and guarantee from 	
the Chinese subsidiaries, which generated about 65% of the company's EBITDA in 	
2011, and the absence of security over tangible assets make the security and 	
guarantee package weak. 	
	
The notes' documentation will contain some limitation on additional debt 	
incurrence, including a minimum consolidated fixed-charge coverage ratio 	
(FCCR) of 2.5x. We understand that this carve-out will only apply to the 	
issuer and the guarantors, however, and that the non-guarantors will not be 	
able to incur additional debt even if the FCCR is above 2.5x. The 	
documentation will also include some limitation on asset sales and restricted 	
payments.	
	
The RCF lenders will benefit from the same guarantee and security package as 	
the noteholders, but according to the intercreditor agreement, they will rank 	
contractually prior to the noteholders in order of payment on enforcement of 	
the collateral. In addition, the RCF documentation will contain an uncommitted 	
accordion feature, which will allow Nord Anglia Education to increase the RCF 	
size to $40 million. Further, the RCF lenders will benefit from one 	
maintenance financial covenant, which is a drawn super senior gross leverage 	
ratio of 0.75x.	
	
We understand that the PIK shareholder loan will be converted at closing into 	
ordinary equity at issuer entity level (Nord Anglia Education (UK) Holdings 	
PLC) and into preference shares at holding company level (Nord Anglia 	
Education Inc.). The preference shares will be structurally subordinated to 	
both the bond and the RCF, and we will view them as a debt-like instrument. 	
The documentation of the preference shares will also not include any 	
cross-default or cross-acceleration clause. 	
	
In order to determine recoveries, we simulate a default scenario, which 	
envisages, among other things, an increase in competition and a potential 	
reduction in spending by companies on employees under expatriation contracts 	
in a prolonged economic downturn, which would lower enrollments and school 	
utilization rates. Our hypothetical scenario leads the group to default in 	
2015, at which point EBITDA would have declined to approximately $46 million. 	
Our going-concern valuation yields a stressed enterprise value of 	
approximately EUR257 million, which is equivalent to a 5.5x stressed EBITDA 	
multiple.	
	
We believe that if Nord Anglia Education experiences a payment default, it 	
would most likely be reorganized as a going concern, owing to its solid brand 	
and reputation, its top-tier facilities, and its location in high-growth 	
markets. However, we cannot rule out a potential liquidation in the 	
hypothetical scenario of the Chinese authorities drastically restricting 	
immigration in China. While this is not the central scenario in our recovery 	
rating analysis for Nord Anglia Education, we believe that recovery prospects 	
could be materially lower under liquidation than under a sale as a going 	
concern.	
	
After deducting priority liabilities, mainly comprising enforcement costs, the 	
debt at subsidiaries' level, and a part of the unfunded pension deficit, we 	
arrive at a net enterprise value of $210 million. We first deduct the super 	
senior RCF, which we assume would be fully drawn at the point of default, this 	
leaves sufficient value for recovery in the 30% to 50% range for the 	
bondholders, which translates into a recovery rating of '4'.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our opinion that Nord Anglia Education should be 	
able, under its current capital structure, to maintain adequate covenant 	
headroom and sufficient financial flexibility to meet its debt service 	
requirements. Despite, the high leverage, these debt service needs are 	
relatively moderate, taking into account the high share of accruing interest 	
expense. 	
	
We anticipate that Nord Anglia Education will continue to derive positive 	
organic top-line growth and reported EBITDA margins in excess of 25%. This is 	
based on continued positive dynamics for private schools in the premium 	
segment in general and continued growth of expatriate numbers driving demand 	
for private schools in Nord Anglia Education's key market China, in 	
particular. Moreover, we expect that the company will sustain positive free 	
cash flow (FOCF) generation even in a less benign economic environment.	
	
We could lower the ratings if large and aggressively priced M&A transactions 	
or unexpected operating setbacks caused earnings' generation to decline to an 	
extent that FOCF generation turned negative, if headroom under the financial 	
covenants tightened significantly, or if adjusted EBITDA interest cover fell 	
below about 1.0x, equivalent to 3.0x when excluding the noncash interest 	
element from the existing shareholder loans.	
	
A positive rating action would depend on sustainable deleveraging to less than 	
6x on an adjusted basis, and the group's ability to consistently generate 	
positive discretionary cash flow. Given the group's highly leveraged capital 	
structure, we consider a near-term positive rating movement to be unlikely 	
under our base case. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal, unless otherwise stated.	
	
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- Recovery: Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global 	
Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009	
	
Ratings List	
Nord Anglia Education (UK) Holdings plc	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--        	
 Senior Secured	
  US$325 mil nts due 12/31/2017         B                  	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.