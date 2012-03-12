TEXT-S&P rates Nord Anglia Education (UK) Holdings 'B'

March 12 - Overview -- U.K.-domiciled education services provider Nord Anglia Education (UK) Holdings PLC (Nord Anglia Education) is set to issue a $325 million senior secured bond. -- We are assigning our 'B' corporate credit rating to Nord Anglia Education with a stable outlook. -- We are also assigning a 'B' rating and '4' recovery rating to the company's proposed bond issue. Rating Action On March 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' long-term corporate credit rating to U.K.-domiciled Nord Anglia Education (UK) Holdings PLC (Nord Anglia Education). The outlook is stable. We also assigned our 'B' long-term debt rating to Nord Anglia Education's proposed $325 million senior secured bond issue with an expected tenor of five years. We have assigned a recovery rating of '4' to the bond, indicating our expectation of "average" (30%-50%) recovery for bondholders in the event of a payment default. We understand that the bond is not underwritten by the arrangers. The ratings on the pending bond issue are subject to the successful issuance of this instrument and our review of final documentation. Any change in the amount, terms, or conditions of the bond issue would have to be reviewed by Standard & Poor's and could affect the current ratings on the bond. While in our view the pending refinancing, if successful, will likely improve Nord Anglia Education's debt maturity profile and support its liquidity position, we expect that the underlying corporate credit rating on the company will remain at 'B'. Rationale Nord Anglia Education is a provider of private education and education services in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, with annual revenues of about $250 million and EBITDA of about $60 million for the year ended Aug. 31, 2011. It operates K-12 private schools in the premium segment, where it generates about 80% of revenues and EBITDA. It also provides educational services to governments and educational authorities. The rating on Nord Anglia Education reflects reflect its "highly leveraged" financial risk profile and "fair" business risk profile, according to our classifications. We view the rating as constrained by Nord Anglia Education's highly leveraged capital structure, exposure to China, an aggressive financial policy fostering external growth, an underperforming Learning Services division, and exchange rate risks. Tempering these negative factors, however, are the growing demand for private education, good earnings and cash flow visibility, a relatively low exposure to economic cycles, and the ability to generate positive free operating cash flow. As of Nov. 30, 2011, Nord Anglia Education's adjusted debt--including $357 million of shareholder loans which we treat as financial liabilities--exceeded its adjusted EBITDA by about 10x. The company's revenues and earnings are geographically concentrated, with two-thirds of EBITDA derived from China. Despite good growth of the Chinese market for private education, competition has stepped up, particularly in Shanghai, which is a key market for the company. Fluctuations in exchange rates may negatively affect the company's ability to service its debt because revenues and financial liabilities are incurred in different currencies. Revenues and earnings of the Learning Services division have deteriorated significantly since 2009 and in our view it is uncertain whether management will be able to stop this trend in the near future. Nevertheless, the Learning Services' EBITDA contribution to the group is below 20% and declines are more than offset by the growth in the Premium Schools segment. In addition, Nord Anglia Education is able, in our opinion, to swiftly cut costs in the event of adverse market developments. Nord Anglia Education benefits from good earnings and cash flow visibility because the majority of tuition fees are collected at the beginning of its financial year. We believe its exposure to economic cycles is relatively low because 60% of tuition fees are paid by expatriate employers, which we consider to be less price-sensitive to economic downturns. Nord Anglia Education positions itself in the premium segment, which offers healthy EBITDA margins in excess of 30% on a reported basis. Liquidity Nord Anglia Education's liquidity under the existing capital structure is "adequate," as defined in our criteria. This assessment reflects our view that: -- The company's sources of liquidity comfortably cover liquidity uses over the next 12 to 18 months; -- Liquidity sources would still exceed liquidity uses even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%-20%; and -- Covenant headroom will likely remain adequate in the event of a 15%-20% decline in EBITDA. As of Nov. 30, 2011, we estimate liquidity sources in excess of $130 million. These include: -- Cash and cash equivalents of about $62 million; -- $10 million available under a committed revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2015; and -- Unadjusted funds from operations (FFO) of close to $60 million. We estimate Nord Anglia Education's liquidity needs over the next 12 months to be about $70 million, comprising: -- Capital expenditures of about $14 million; -- Working capital outflow of about $43 million (excluding inflows in the fourth quarter of financial year 2012); and -- Debt amortizations of about $13 million. The maturity profile of Nord Anglia Education's debt supports the group's liquidity. Recovery analysis The proposed $325 million senior secured notes to be issued by Nord Anglia Education (UK) Holdings PLC are rated 'B'. The notes have a recovery rating of '4', indicating Standard & Poor's expectations of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The issue rating of 'B' is in line with the corporate credit rating. It also reflects our expectation that, upon successful issuance of the proposed bond, the underlying corporate credit rating on the company will remain at 'B'. The issue and recovery ratings are subject to satisfactory review of the final documentation. The recovery and issue ratings are supported by our valuation of the company as a going concern and the moderate level of prior-ranking debt at the point of default. On the other hand, the ratings are constrained, in our view, by the weak guarantee and security package, which does not include any guarantee and security from the Chinese subsidiaries; and by the limited tangible asset base and the company's exposure to multi-jurisdiction. The net proceeds of the proposed $325 million notes due 2017 will be used to fully repay the existing bank loans, which amount to about $186 million, and to repay about $120 million of the existing pay-in-kind (PIK) shareholder loan notes. As part of this refinancing, the company will also put in place a $20 million super senior RCF for general corporate purposes, which will mature either in 2017 or six months before the notes are due, whichever is earlier. According to the documentation, the issuer and the guarantors of the notes will only represent 26.5% of the consolidated EBITDA at closing. This is because the subsidiaries located in the Republic of China, the Czech Republic, and the Slovak Republic will not be able to provide guarantees to the debtholders. We understand that the security package will be mostly limited to share pledges, as well as security over bank accounts and insurance contracts of certain guarantors. In our view, the lack of security and guarantee from the Chinese subsidiaries, which generated about 65% of the company's EBITDA in 2011, and the absence of security over tangible assets make the security and guarantee package weak. The notes' documentation will contain some limitation on additional debt incurrence, including a minimum consolidated fixed-charge coverage ratio (FCCR) of 2.5x. We understand that this carve-out will only apply to the issuer and the guarantors, however, and that the non-guarantors will not be able to incur additional debt even if the FCCR is above 2.5x. The documentation will also include some limitation on asset sales and restricted payments. The RCF lenders will benefit from the same guarantee and security package as the noteholders, but according to the intercreditor agreement, they will rank contractually prior to the noteholders in order of payment on enforcement of the collateral. In addition, the RCF documentation will contain an uncommitted accordion feature, which will allow Nord Anglia Education to increase the RCF size to $40 million. Further, the RCF lenders will benefit from one maintenance financial covenant, which is a drawn super senior gross leverage ratio of 0.75x. We understand that the PIK shareholder loan will be converted at closing into ordinary equity at issuer entity level (Nord Anglia Education (UK) Holdings PLC) and into preference shares at holding company level (Nord Anglia Education Inc.). The preference shares will be structurally subordinated to both the bond and the RCF, and we will view them as a debt-like instrument. The documentation of the preference shares will also not include any cross-default or cross-acceleration clause. In order to determine recoveries, we simulate a default scenario, which envisages, among other things, an increase in competition and a potential reduction in spending by companies on employees under expatriation contracts in a prolonged economic downturn, which would lower enrollments and school utilization rates. Our hypothetical scenario leads the group to default in 2015, at which point EBITDA would have declined to approximately $46 million. Our going-concern valuation yields a stressed enterprise value of approximately EUR257 million, which is equivalent to a 5.5x stressed EBITDA multiple. We believe that if Nord Anglia Education experiences a payment default, it would most likely be reorganized as a going concern, owing to its solid brand and reputation, its top-tier facilities, and its location in high-growth markets. However, we cannot rule out a potential liquidation in the hypothetical scenario of the Chinese authorities drastically restricting immigration in China. While this is not the central scenario in our recovery rating analysis for Nord Anglia Education, we believe that recovery prospects could be materially lower under liquidation than under a sale as a going concern. After deducting priority liabilities, mainly comprising enforcement costs, the debt at subsidiaries' level, and a part of the unfunded pension deficit, we arrive at a net enterprise value of $210 million. We first deduct the super senior RCF, which we assume would be fully drawn at the point of default, this leaves sufficient value for recovery in the 30% to 50% range for the bondholders, which translates into a recovery rating of '4'. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our opinion that Nord Anglia Education should be able, under its current capital structure, to maintain adequate covenant headroom and sufficient financial flexibility to meet its debt service requirements. Despite, the high leverage, these debt service needs are relatively moderate, taking into account the high share of accruing interest expense. We anticipate that Nord Anglia Education will continue to derive positive organic top-line growth and reported EBITDA margins in excess of 25%. This is based on continued positive dynamics for private schools in the premium segment in general and continued growth of expatriate numbers driving demand for private schools in Nord Anglia Education's key market China, in particular. Moreover, we expect that the company will sustain positive free cash flow (FOCF) generation even in a less benign economic environment. We could lower the ratings if large and aggressively priced M&A transactions or unexpected operating setbacks caused earnings' generation to decline to an extent that FOCF generation turned negative, if headroom under the financial covenants tightened significantly, or if adjusted EBITDA interest cover fell below about 1.0x, equivalent to 3.0x when excluding the noncash interest element from the existing shareholder loans. A positive rating action would depend on sustainable deleveraging to less than 6x on an adjusted basis, and the group's ability to consistently generate positive discretionary cash flow. Given the group's highly leveraged capital structure, we consider a near-term positive rating movement to be unlikely under our base case. 