TEXT-Fitch affirms CalPERS credit enhancement program at 'AAA/F1+'
July 30, 2012 / 5:20 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms CalPERS credit enhancement program at 'AAA/F1+'

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

July 30 - Fitch Ratings affirms its 'AAA' long-term rating and 'F1+'
short-term rating on the credit enhancement program (CEP) sponsored by the
California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS). 

The Rating Outlook is Stable. 

SECURITY

CalPERS' CEP provides letters of credit (LOCs) and standby bond purchase 
agreements (SBPAs) for municipal issuers. CalPERS is unconditionally obligated 
to provide liquidity/credit enhancement from available short- or long-term 
assets. 

KEY RATING DRIVERS

LOW-RISK CEP PROFILE: CalPERS' CEP obligors include high-quality credits that 
are geographically dispersed throughout the country. In addition, the weighted 
average maturity of the portfolio may not exceed five years. 

HIGH LIQUIDITY CUSHION: Fund assets cover the maximum CEP exposure by a wide 
margin, even with significant discounting of assets. The 'F1+' short-term rating
reflects the availability of highly liquid assets that could immediately cover 
draws on the program. 

PENSION FUNDING ADEQUATE: The overall funded status of the pension fund is 
considered adequate even after applying Fitch's more conservative discount rates
and assessment of fund asset value. 

SHORT DURATION LIMITS SPONSOR IMPACT: While the credit quality of the state 
(California general obligation bonds rated 'A-' by Fitch) is below average and 
many of the employers are not rated by Fitch, exposure to the sponsor and 
employers is largely offset by the short duration of the CEP relative to the 
life of the pension liabilities and the current funding level of the pension 
fund. 

FUND INDEPENDENCE A STRENGTH: The statutory framework and legal rulings, which 
give CalPERS the power to raise contribution rates, enhance the likelihood of 
adequate pension funding progress.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION

STRONG LIQUIDITY ESSENTIAL: Maintenance of a strong liquid cushion over 
potential CEP liabilities and benefit payouts is critical to maintaining the 
current rating level.

FUND PERFORMANCE CRITICAL: Declines in the pension fund's overall funding level 
and/or rising fund payouts that outpace inflows could erode credit quality.

CREDIT PROFILE 

CalPERS' CEP currently generates additional income for the pension system by 
providing a total of $1.6 billion in credit and liquidity support for 10 
municipal obligors through 10 LOCs and five SBPAs. These facilities, which 
primarily consist of tax-supported and water/wastewater utility pledges, are 
scheduled to expire by March 2015 or earlier. While the CEP has a maximum 
allocation limit of $10 billion, management expects that program commitments 
will not exceed $2.5 billion. 

Factors Considered in Analysis

Fitch's evaluation of CEP programs considers five broad areas: the CEP's risk 
profile, available liquidity, the financial condition of the pension system, 
sponsor quality, and management. 

CEP Risk Profile

Fitch evaluates the overall operations of the CEP to determine potential 
exposure the CEP may face with regard to obligors to whom it has extended LOCs 
or SBPAs. This includes an assessment of obligor credit quality and 
diversification of obligors. 

The CEP's maintenance of prudent underwriting guidelines and funding procedures 
minimizes program risk. While the guidelines require that an average obligor 
credit quality of 'A' be maintained, approximately half of the current 
commitments are to obligors rated at least 'AA' or higher. Obligor pledges are 
also strong as approximately 67% of the enhanced credits have tax-supported or 
water/wastewater utility pledges. Currently, the longest CEP obligation matures 
in 2015; this is well within the program's required five-year weighted average 
maturity. Written detailed funding procedures are also maintained specifying the
timing and from which funds moneys would be tapped to satisfy a draw. 

Available Liquidity

Fitch also considers the liquidity available to meet CEP obligations. This 
includes a comparison of the fund's liquid assets available to pay potential CEP
liabilities and near-term obligations as well as any discounting of available 
assets for potential timing delay. 

As of June 30, 2012 CalPERS' investment portfolio totaled $233 billion. Within 
this portfolio, management maintains an abundance of cash and high-quality fixed
income investments to fund any draws under the CEP at the maximum $10 billion 
limit. Even when Fitch applied additional stresses that severely discounted 
invested assets, system resources were still more than sufficient to satisfy 
maximum CEP draws and continue making near-term benefit payouts. 

Pension System Financial Condition

Fitch evaluates the pension fund's overall health. In assessing the pension 
fund, Fitch considers the funding progress of accrued liabilities, the discount 
rate, and the fund's investment strategy. 

As of the latest actuarial valuation (June 30, 2010), CalPERS' pension plan was 
83% funded. Using Fitch's more conservative 7% liability discount rate 
assumption, the plan is funded at an adequate 77%. Fitch also considered the 
plan's funded ratio using an adjusted asset value based on the rolling five-year
average of market value, which removes the impact of the system's 15-year 
smoothing period. Under this adjusted scenario, the plan's funded ratio is 70%. 

Sponsor Credit Quality

Fitch considers the sponsors' credit quality given that pension funds face the 
risk that sponsor payments may be delayed during periods of financial stress. 

Due to the short duration of the CEP relative to the life of the pension 
liabilities and the current adequate funding level of the pension fund, exposure
to the state's below-average credit quality is of minimal concern. As of June 
30, 2011, the state and 1,573 public agencies and schools (representing more 
than 2,600 entities) contribute to the fund. The state is the sponsor and 
largest employer accounting for approximately 32% of total Public Employees' 
Retirement Fund members. 

Management

Fitch also considers the management of the CEP, which includes an assessment of 
policies and procedures as well as the independence of the pension fund's 
governing body and statutory framework of the fund itself. 

By law, employers must fund their annually required contributions at 100% and 
CalPERS has the authority to increase the funding requirement from employers to 
make up any annual actuarial required contribution shortfalls. This power to 
raise contribution rates notably enhances management's ability to maintain full 
funding of pension liabilities. In addition, CalPERS sets all other policies for
its system and has sole investing power, except for specific investment 
prohibitions by the state legislature.

