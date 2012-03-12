FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates U.S. Steel proposed notes
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 12, 2012 / 5:55 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P rates U.S. Steel proposed notes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned
its 'BB' issue-level rating (same as the corporate credit rating) to United
States Steel Corp.'s (U.S. Steel) proposed $400 million senior unsecured
notes due 2022. The recovery rating is '3', indicating our expectation for a
meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The notes
are being issued under the company's shelf registration for well-known and
seasoned issuers filed on Feb. 24, 2010.	
	
The notes will be senior unsecured obligations and rank equally with all of 	
U.S. Steel's existing and future unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness. 	
The company intends to use the proceeds from this offering to redeem its $300 	
million 5.65% senior notes due 2013 and for general corporate purposes.	
	
The rating on Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel reflects our assessment of the 	
company's business risk profile as "fair" and financial risk profile as 	
"aggressive" (as our criteria define the terms). In our view, the integrated 	
steel producer has capital-intensive operations, is exposed to highly cyclical 	
and competitive markets, and has a high degree of operating leverage. Its 	
financial risk profile reflects relatively high levels of book debt and 	
significant underfunded postretirement benefit obligations. Our ratings on the 	
company also reflect its strong liquidity, good scope and breadth of product 	
and operations, and the benefits of its backward integration into iron ore and 	
coke production.	
	
We expect that, as the U.S. economy continues to slowly expand, U.S. Steel's 	
credit measures will gradually improve to levels we consider more in line with 	
the 'BB' rating, given the company's fair business risk profile. For the 	
rating, we expect adjusted debt to EBITDA to be below 4.5x and adjusted funds 	
from operations (FFO) to total debt about 20%. In 2011, we estimate that these 	
measures, pro forma for the disposal of its Serbian operation, were 5.1x and 	
below 15%, respectively. We expect U.S. Steel to generate adjusted EBITDA of 	
$1.7 billion to $1.9 billion in 2012, with adjusted leverage about 4x and 	
adjusted FFO to total debt of 15% to 20% and would also expect continued 	
economic growth to lead to further improvement in 2013. The rating also 	
reflects our view of the company's strong liquidity, which should be 	
sufficient to fund increased working capital needs as business expands and as 	
capital spending levels increase for strategic projects.	
	
RATING LIST	
	
United States Steel Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                        BB/Stable/--	
	
NEW RATING	
	
United States Steel Corp.	
 $400 mil sr unsec notes due 2022               BB	
  Recovery Rating                               3

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.