FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P cuts Barrick Gold ratings to 'BBB+' From 'A-'
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2012 / 5:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Barrick Gold ratings to 'BBB+' From 'A-'

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

Overview
     -- We are lowering our ratings on gold producer Barrick Gold Corp., 
 including our long-term corporate credit rating to 'BBB+' from 'A-'.
     -- The downgrade follows the company's announcement of a capital cost 
increase of close to US$2.5 billion and a one-year delay to production 
start-up at its multi-billion-dollar Pascua-Lama gold-silver project.
     -- We believe that the latest revisions to Pascua-Lama likely precludes 
any meaningful balance-sheet deleveraging in the next 12 months, which would 
be necessary to return the company's financial metrics to comfortably within 
our expectations for the 'A-' rating, including a debt-to-EBITDA leverage 
ratio sustainably below 2x.
     -- The negative outlook on Barrick reflects our view that the execution 
risks surrounding Pascua-Lama could potentially stretch the company's credit 
measures and free operating cash flow generation beyond the levels we have 
assumed within our base case scenario.

Rating Action
On July 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on 
gold producer Barrick Gold Corp., including its long-term corporate credit 
rating to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. The outlook is negative.

This rating action follows the company's announcement of a capital cost 
increase of close to US$2.5 billion and a one-year delay to production 
start-up at its multi-billion-dollar Pascua-Lama gold-silver project.

The downgrade reflects our view that Barrick's higher forecasted capital 
spending through the next 24 months could lead to significant negative free 
operating cash flow generation under our base-case pricing assumptions, 
limiting the company's ability to reduce debt. We believe Barrick's capital 
revision and production delay at Pascua-Lama have eliminated the company's 
cushion against lower metals prices in the next several years, with current 
gold prices of about US$1,600 per ounce (oz) leading to essentially neutral 
free cash flow and credit metrics that are consistent with an intermediate 
financial risk profile.

Rationale
The ratings on Barrick reflect Standard & Poor's view of the company's 
position as the world's largest gold producer, with a broad base of operations 
and second-quartile cost position. We believe these strengths are offset 
somewhat by the company's heavy debt load, large capital expenditures that are 
significantly exposed to project execution risks, its narrow product diversity 
owing to its reliance on volatile gold and copper prices, and industry-related 
cost pressures affecting all mining companies.

Barrick's breadth of low-cost mines supports our opinion of its satisfactory 
business risk profile. The company has proven and probable reserves of 140 
million oz, which notionally should sustain current production for almost 18 
years. The company expects to produce about 7.3 million-7.8 million oz at a 
total cash cost of about US$550-US$575 per oz in 2012. Notwithstanding the 
one-year delay in starting up Pascua-Lama, the company's production profile 
should improve in the medium term, as the 60%-owned Pueblo Viejo mine in the 
Dominican Republic (Goldcorp Inc.owns the other 40%), begins 
production of about 1 million oz annually in mid-2012, followed by Pascua-Lama.

The company has a low degree of diversification stemming from its reliance on 
gold and copper, the prices of which are volatile and correlated to each 
other, although it has benefited from very strong prices for both in recent 
years. Barrick's operating breadth somewhat offsets its low degree of revenue 
diversity, as its portfolio of mines comprises 26 properties on four 
continents, with about 70% of 2012's output expected to be sourced from 
lower-risk mining jurisdictions in North America and Australia. 
Notwithstanding fourth-quartile costs and operational challenges at its 
recently acquired Lumwana copper mine, we believe the copper segment's 
weaknesses are offset by its long reserve lives and exposure to resilient 
copper prices.

Despite a 30% increase in gold unit cash costs in the past five years (not 
including a 2012 revised cost guidance) from industrywide cost pressures, 
Barrick's cost profile remains better than the industry average and consistent 
with its senior gold-producing peers. Assuming fairly stable gold and copper 
prices, we expect that operating margins will remain near historically high 
levels, thereby supporting the generation of fairly strong funds from 
operations (FFO) in the next 12-16 months. However, we also expect that cost 
pressures in Africa and Australia could lead to a greater reliance on several 
key assets (Goldstrike, Cortez Hills, and Veladero) to generate attractive 
earnings at contemporary metals prices. We expect that production from Pueblo 
Viejo and, eventually, Pascua-Lama, will support the company's diversification 
as well as reinforce long-term, low-cost production visibility from one of the 
highest reserve lives in the industry.

Our base case assumptions for Barrick through 2013 factor in annual gold 
production of about 7.8 million oz, a US$1,400 per oz gold price, a US$3.50 
per pound copper price, and a US$25 per oz silver price, which are about 10% 
lower than current market prices. In this scenario, we expect Barrick to 
generate annual EBITDA of about US$6.5 billion through 2013, with annual FFO 
of about $4.0 billion, which would be consumed by increased capital 
expenditures.

We believe that Barrick's intermediate financial risk profile is highlighted 
by elevated debt levels and potentially negative free cash flows in the next 
few years. We expect Barrick's key credit measures to weaken, given the 
delayed ramp-up of Pascua-Lama's low-cost, high-margin gold oz, while its debt 
burden remains persistently high over the next few years. We estimate that the 
one-year delay in ramping up Pascua-Lama adds about a half turn to the 
company's debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio through mid-2014. In our base case 
scenario, we now estimate Barrick to generate adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 
2.5x and adjusted FFO to debt near 25% through 2013. 

Liquidity
We believe that Barrick has adequate liquidity to meet its needs in the next 
12-18 months. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the 
following expectations:
     -- Liquidity sources (including cash, discretionary cash flow, and 
availability under its US$4.0 billion revolving credit facility) will exceed 
uses by more than 1.2x through next year;
     -- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to 
decline by 15% in the next 12 months;
     -- We estimate that elevated capital spending through 2013 could lead to 
negative free operating cash flow. Using our base case operating assumptions, 
Barrick's annual free cash burn could surpass US$500 million through the end 
of next year; 
     -- Barrick's scheduled debt maturities will increase progressively in the 
next few years. The company has no material debt repayments this year, but 
maturities climb to US$610 million in 2013 and US$1.1 billion in 2014; and
     -- The company maintains good relationships with its banks as well as a 
solid standing in the capital markets.

In addition to its US$4.00 billion credit facility maturing in 2017, the 
company maintains a second US$1.45 billion credit facility that matures in 
2013.

Outlook
The negative outlook on Barrick reflects our view that the company's 
persistently heavy debt load and larger capital expenditures for Pascua-Lama 
expose its credit measures and free operating cash flow generation to further 
deterioration in the event of a modest decline in gold prices. Assuming a gold 
price of about US$1,400 per oz per our base case scenario, we estimate Barrick 
could generate a free cash burn of about US$500 million, a debt-to-EBITDA 
leverage close to 2.5x, and FFO to debt of about 25%, all of which are 
consistent with a 'BBB' category rating.

We could lower our rating on Barrick if debt to EBITDA approaches 3x while FFO 
to debt declines to 20%. We believe this could occur if weaker gold prices and 
further operational pressures diminish financial flexibility compelling the 
company to use additional debt funding to cover its growth capital spending.

We could revise the outlook to stable if Barrick reduces debt, enabling it to 
maintain debt to EBITDA of 2.0x-2.5x and FFO to debt of 25%-30% in our 
base-case pricing scenario through the completion of Pascua-Lama. As such, a 
change to stable is unlikely in the next 6-12 months given the capital 
requirements at Pascua-Lama.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Criteria | Corporates | Industrials: S&P Lowers Its Nickel And 
Aluminum Price Assumptions For The Rest of 2012; Other Metals Price 
Assumptions Unchanged, July 12, 2012
     -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Mining 
Industry, June 23, 2009 
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
Downgraded/Ratings Affirmed
                               To                 From
Barrick Gold Corp.
Corporate credit rating        BBB+/Negative/A-2  A-/Negative/A-2
Senior unsecured debt          BBB+               A-

Ratings Affirmed

Placer Dome Inc.
Commercial paper              A-2



Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.