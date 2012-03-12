TEXT-Fitch releases 2011 U.S. public fin rtg transition study

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 12 - The sluggish U.S. economic recovery in 2011 continued to pressure state and local government revenue, according to a new study by Fitch Ratings. Downgrades topped upgrades by a margin of two to one with downgrades affecting 8.1% of ratings and upgrades affecting 4%. However, the vast majority of ratings (87.9%) remained the same.

Fitch registered one U.S. public finance default in 2011. The resulting U.S. public finance default rate for the year remained exceptionally low at 0.03% echoing 2010 and historical trends. The average annual default rate held steady at 0.04% (1999-2011).

The distribution of Fitch’s U.S. public finance ratings reflects their low propensity to default, with the vast majority of securities rated investment grade. At year-end 2011, the distribution by broad rating category consisted of 13% at ‘AAA’, 50% at ‘AA’, 27% at ‘A’, 8% at ‘BBB’, and the remaining 2% at non-investment grade levels (‘BB’ or lower).

Fitch’s new study provides data and analysis on the performance of Fitch’s U.S. public finance ratings in 2011 and over the long term, covering the period 1999-2011. The report provides summary statistics on the year’s key rating trends.

The study is titled ‘Fitch Ratings U.S. Public Finance 2011 Transition and Default Study’ and is available on Fitch’s web site under Credit Market Research. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)