TEXT-S&P rates Campbell Soup Co proposed debt

July 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB+' senior unsecured debt ratings to Camden, N.J.-based Campbell Soup Co.'s (BBB+/Stable/A-2) proposed senior unsecured debt securities expected to total about $1.25 billion, consisting of two-year floating rate notes, 10-year and a 30-year tranche (actual amounts and maturity dates to be finalized at the closed of the transaction). The notes will be issued under the company's Rule 415 shelf registration. Net proceeds of this offering are expected to be used toward the financing of the company's pending acquisition of Wm. Bolthouse Farms Inc. (B/WatchPos/--). The ratings on Campbell reflect our opinion of the company's 'strong' business risk profile and 'intermediate' financial risk profile. Key credit factors in our business risk assessment include Campbell's product and brand diversification across soups, premium cookies and crackers, sauces, and vegetable-based juices; strong (albeit declining) market share in the wet soup category; and some geographic diversification. Our assessment of Campbell's financial risk profile incorporates our view that the company will maintain adequate liquidity and key credit measures that we expect to remain consistent with those of an intermediate financial risk profile, including leverage in the 2x to 3x area and funds from operations to total debt improving back to at least 30% during the next few years. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008 -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011 Ratings List Campbell Soup Co. Corporate credit rating BBB+/Stable/A-2 Rating assigned Campbell Soup Co. Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt Securities 'BBB+'