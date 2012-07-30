TEXT-Fitch revises Texas Instruments rating outlook to negative

July 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Texas Instruments (TI) and its subsidiary National Semiconductor Corporation (NSC) as follows: Texas Instruments: --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Commercial paper (CP) program at 'F1'; --Senior unsecured revolving credit facility (RCF) at 'A+'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'A+'. National Semiconductor: --Long-term IDR at 'A+'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'A+'. The Rating Outlook is revised to Negative from Stable. The Negative Outlook reflects a less diverse business profile due to steady declines in TI's wireless business and limited prospects for recovery in wireless given competitors' increased market dominance. Pro forma for today's bond offering, Fitch estimates gross leverage at 1.4x and free cash flow to total debt in excess of 30%. Both of these metrics are in-line with Fitch's previous guidance for a cyclical trough. However, given the weak macro-economic outlook, Fitch believes the company could be several quarters away from a cyclical trough. The ratings are supported by: --TI's strong financial flexibility supported by solid liquidity and Fitch's expectations that the company's annual FCF will exceed $1.5 billion through the intermediate term. --TI's meaningful share leadership in analog and embedded processing. Fitch believes TI's scale, acquisition of NSC and recent manufacturing capacity additions, position the company to gain share in analog over time. --More sustainable operating results from TI's intensified focus on the more fragmented analog and embedded processing markets and diversified customer base. Ratings concerns center on: --The meaningful R&D investments and capital expenditures required to maintain technology and cost leadership within the semiconductor industry will constitute approximately 20% of revenues on a combined basis over the longer term. At the same time, TI participates in the less capital-intensive analog markets and has deep outsourcing relationships with foundries for leading-edge manufacturing and next-generation process development. --Fitch's expectation for profitability pressures as TI potentially prices more aggressively across the analog space to increase utilization rates of recently acquired manufacturing equipment. TI's liquidity was solid as of June 30, 2012, and supported by: --Approximately $2.3 billion of cash and short-term investments; --Approximately $1.5 billion of availability on the company's $2.0 billion credit facility due March 2017 (after deducting for $500 million of outstanding commercial paper). Liquidity is further supported by Fitch's expectations for annual FCF of more than $1.5 billion.