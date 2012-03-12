FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 12, 2012 / 7:56 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch raises New York Community Bancorp ratings

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

March 12 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded New York Community Bancorp's (NYB)
 long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The 	
Rating Outlook has been revised to Stable from Positive. A full list of ratings 	
follows this release.	
	
Today's upgrade reflects NYB's leading franchise in multi-family lending in NYC 	
as well as its solid asset quality metrics. The company has demonstrated 	
consistently robust earnings performance, which is underpinned by its attractive	
efficiency ratio and organic loan growth opportunities. Conversely, the ratings 	
are constrained by the nature of the company's loan portfolio, which exhibits 	
single-name and geographic concentrations. Furthermore, NYB's balance sheet is 	
more reliant on wholesale funding than many other commercial banks. 	
	
Solid asset quality remains one of the key strengths of NYB's franchise. The 	
company's business model is built around low credit losses, owing to its focus 	
on rent-controlled and rent-stabilized properties. This is further bolstered by 	
the management team's familiarity and experience with NYB's core market, which 	
is seen as one of the key positive drivers for asset quality. Although not 	
expected, any significant changes in the mix of business, either by product type	
or geography, would be considered by Fitch to determine any potential ratings 	
impact.	
	
Non-performing assets (NPAs) have declined by 43% over the last five quarters, 	
an improvement Fitch attributes to a more stable economy and NYB's efforts to 	
quickly resolve problem loans. Credit losses have remained considerably lower 	
than most peers, mainly due to the company's conservative underwriting standards	
and focus on rent-controlled and rent-stabilized properties. As of Dec. 31, 	
2011, NPAs (including accruing troubled debt restructurings) and net charge-offs	
(NCOs) stood at 1.85% and 0.35%, respectively. These positive trends are 	
tempered to some extent by the nature of company's loan portfolio, which 	
exhibits large single-name and geographic concentrations.	
	
Operating performance was slightly weaker in 2011 but continues to outpace most 	
of NYB's peers. Profitability is underpinned by one of the lowest efficiency 	
ratios in the industry as well as low credit costs. The efficiency ratio, 39% 	
for FY11, is driven primarily by the company's broker-driven lending model and 	
its strategy of acquiring deposits. Net income in 2011 was impacted by lower 	
mortgage banking fees, which were down 56% from the prior year. Net interest 	
income was supported by robust prepayment penalty fees, which contributed 25 bps	
to NYB's NIM in 2011. Pressure on the margin will persist in 2012 as interest 	
rates remain low and prepayments tend to be fairly lumpy. 	
	
NYB's balance sheet is more reliant on wholesale funding than most of the 	
company's peers, with over 30% in FHLB advances and repos. Recent acquisitions 	
have increased deposit funding and further reductions in wholesale funding would	
be viewed favorably. Liquidity at both the holding company and the bank 	
subsidiaries is considered sufficient. As of Dec. 31, 2011, NYB had access to 	
$3.7 billion of additional FHLB advances and had $2 billion in cash and 	
equivalents. The holding company had $241 million in cash, which provides 	
adequate coverage for interest and operating expenses. Additionally, the banking	
subsidiaries had $297 million of dividend capacity.	
	
Capital measures have remained fairly consistent over the past year and fall in 	
line with similarly-rated peers. In the past, NYB has typically raised equity 	
capital in connection with any sizeable acquisitions, which has been viewed 	
positively by Fitch. Fitch Core Capital stood at 8.05% as of Dec. 31, 2011, 	
virtually unchanged from the prior year period. Fitch would expect this metric 	
to remain around current levels for the foreseeable future. As of Dec. 31, 2011,	
the company had $428 million of trust preferred securities in its capital 	
structure, which will be phased out of Tier I capital starting in 2013 under 	
Dodd-Frank, resulting in a modest impact on some capital measures.	
	
Fitch believes the company's acquisition strategy will continue to focus on 	
adding quality deposits to fund growth of its multifamily and CRE loans. 	
However, the additional costs of reaching $50 billion in assets may limit the 	
potential list of targets to larger institutions. Fitch would review the 	
specific merits of any larger transactions and determine the impact on NYB's 	
Outlook and/or ratings. Key considerations would be strategic direction, capital	
levels, purchase price premium and loan portfolio quality and mix. 	
	
NYB's current ratings capture the company's position as a franchise player in 	
the NYC multifamily market as well as its solid track record. Therefore, Fitch 	
believes the ratings are well situated at the current level. Factors that could 	
have negative implications for the ratings and/or Outlook include a further 	
deterioration in NPAs and/or credit losses and changes to NYC rent stabilization	
laws that could negatively impact vacancy rates and introduce more volatility 	
into cash flows and property valuations. Escalated pressure on earnings, 	
resulting from the interest rate environment on market dynamics, could also 	
cause Fitch to revisit the ratings. 	
	
NYB, with $42 billion of assets at Dec. 31, 2011, is headquartered in Westbury, 	
NY and primarily provides multi-family loans for rent-controlled and 	
rent-stabilized properties.	
	
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:	
	
New York Community Bancorp	
--Long-term IDR to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';	
--Viability rating to 'bbb+' from 'bbb'.	
	
New York Community Bank	
--Long-term IDR to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';	
--Long-term deposits to 'A-' from 'BBB+';	
--Viability rating to 'bbb+' from 'bbb'.	
	
New York Commercial Bank	
--Long-term IDR to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';	
--Long-term deposits to 'A-' from 'BBB+';	
--Viability rating to 'bbb+' from 'bbb'.	
	
Richmond County Capital Corporation 	
--Preferred stock to 'BB-' from 'B+'.	
	
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:	
	
New York Community Bancorp	
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';	
--Support at '5';	
--Support floor at 'NF';	
--Long-term FDIC guaranteed debt at 'AAA';	
	
New York Community Bank	
--Short-term IDR at 'F2'; 	
--Support at '5';	
--Support floor at 'NF';	
--Short-term deposits at 'F2'.	
	
New York Commercial Bank	
--Short-term IDR at 'F2'; 	
--Support at '5';	
--Support floor at 'NF';	
--Short-Term deposits at 'F2'.	
	
Fitch has withdrawn the following ratings:	
	
New York Community Bancorp	
--Short-term FDIC guaranteed debt 'F1+'.	
	
New York Community Bank	
--Short-term FDIC guaranteed debt 'F1+'.

