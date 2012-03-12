TEXT-Fitch release int'l public finance rtg transition study

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 12 - The eurozone debt crisis continued to foster a sharp increase in negative rating activity among Fitch-rated international public finance issuers in 2011, with European issuers representing 85% of ratings, according to a new Fitch Ratings study released today. The share of issuers affected by downgrades (23.4%) was more than double the 10.2% share downgraded in 2010, while upgrades rose year over year to 7.6% from only 2% a year earlier. In 2011, downgrades surpassed upgrades by a ratio of 3.1 to 1.

However, for the fourth consecutive year Fitch recorded no international public finance defaults. Fitch has recorded just nine international public finance defaults over the period 1995 - 2011 resulting in an average annual issuer based default rate of 0.54%.

Fitch’s new study provides data and analysis on the performance of Fitch’s international public finance ratings in 2011 and over the long term, covering the period 1995-2011. The report provides summary statistics on the year’s key rating trends.

The study is titled ‘Fitch Ratings International Public Finance 2011 Transition and Default Study’ and is available on Fitch’s web site under Credit Market Research. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)