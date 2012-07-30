FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: RBC outlook change doesn't affect gas prepay bonds
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2012 / 7:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: RBC outlook change doesn't affect gas prepay bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the outlook
revision to negative from stable on Royal Bank of Canada (RBC;
AA-/Negative/A-1+) does not affect the rating or outlook on the following
natural gas prepay transactions for which RBC is either a commodity swap
counterparty or guarantor of a commodity swap counterparty: 
     -- Long Beach Bond Finance Authority (Gas Prepay) series 2007A and 2007B 
(A-/Negative),
     -- Main Street Natural Gas Inc. (Gas Prepay) series 2006A (A/Negative),
     -- Northern California Gas Authority No. 1 (Gas Prepay) series 2007A and 
2007B (A-/Negative),
     -- Public Authority for Colorado Energy (Gas Prepay) series 2008 
(A-/Negative),
     -- SA Energy Acquisition Public Facility Corp. (Gas Prepay) series 2007 
(A-/Negative), 
     -- Salt Verde Financial Corp. (Gas Prepay) senior secured bonds 
(A-/Negative) and subordinated bonds (B/Negative), and
     -- Tennessee Energy Acquisition Corp. (Gas Prepay) series 2006A 
(B/Negative) and 2006C (BBB/Developing). 

For all transactions, the rating is linked to an entity that is rated lower 
than RBC.

Although the transactions are unaffected by the outlook change, each is linked 
to the rating on RBC, and a downgrade of RBC or any other counterparty 
integral to the performance of the transaction could affect the ratings on the 
prepaid transactions. 

For more information on the outlook change on RBC, refer to our report 
published July 27, 2012 on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.