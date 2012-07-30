FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P affirms Petroleos de Venezuela
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
July 30, 2012 / 7:36 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms Petroleos de Venezuela

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    
Overview
     -- Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA's business and financial 
performance remain aligned with our expectation. 
     -- We are affirming our 'B+' rating on PDVSA.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that PDVSA's relationship with 
the government will not change significantly over the next few years.


Rating Action
On July 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' 
long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured ratings on Petroleos de 
Venezuela S.A. (PDVSA). The outlook is stable. This affirmation follows our 
regular annual review.
 
Rationale
The 'B+' rating on PDVSA, which is at the same level as that on its owner, the 
Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (B+/Stable/B), reflects our opinion that 
there is an "almost certain" likelihood that the government would provide 
timely and sufficient extraordinary support to PDVSA in the event of a 
financial distress. We assess PDVSA's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 
'b+', which reflects our assessment of a fair business risk profile and an 
aggressive financial profile. It also incorporates continued delays in 
releasing its financial information, as well as our view that the company 
could prioritize transfers to the government before debt payments in a 
distressed scenario.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our view of 
an "almost certain" likelihood of extraordinary support is based on our 
assessment of the following factors:
     -- "Critical" role in contributing about 50% of the government's revenues 
and 90% of the country's exports, and playing a key position in meeting the 
sovereign's political and economic objectives; and
     -- "Integral" link with the government, given its full and stable 
ownership of the company. We also believe that the government will provide 
considerable and timely credit support to the company in all circumstances.

PDVSA's fair business risk profile is based on its position as a leading 
integrated oil company with a considerable proven reserve base, low discovery 
and development costs, and its ownership of CITGO Petroleum Corp. 
(BB-/Stable/--), one of the leading refiners in the U.S. We expect PDVSA's 
business strategy to continue focusing on developing Venezuela's hydrocarbon 
resources and improving its refineries. The company adjusted its projected 
capital expenditures to $142 billion for the next five years to achieve a 
sustainable crude oil production of 4.5 million barrels per day (mbpd) by 2015.

During 2011, PDVSA's crude oil production averaged 2.991 mbpd, up 1% from 
2.975 mbpd in 2010 to meet OPEC production quota for that year. Current OPEC 
quota for Venezuela is 3.2 mbpd. We believe that oil production will slightly 
increase further and reach 3.5 mbpd for the next few years, although the 
company's expectation is to increase its total production to 4.5 mbpd in 2015. 

We view PDVSA's financial risk profile as aggressive due to the ongoing 
increase in its debt, high capital expenditures, and considerable 
contributions to the government's social programs which the company increased 
to $30 billion during 2011, $4 billion of which went to the National 
Development Fund (FONDEN) and $14 billion to a program to build housing for 
the poor (Gran Mision Vivienda Venezuela). However, we are not expecting any 
further contributions to Gran Mision Vivienda due to the contributions already 
made. Despite the significant contributions to social programs, the company's 
financial performance and main credit metrics were strong in 2011 with an 
EBITDA margin of 40%, mainly due to higher oil prices. 

PDVSA has benefited greatly from the recent high oil prices: as of Dec. 31, 
2011, its EBITDA interest coverage, total debt to EBITDA, and funds from 
operations (FFO) to total debt were 10.2x, 0.9x, and 28.7%, respectively, 
compared with 3.4x, 1.0x, and 41%. Assuming our price deck for oil and gas at 
$80 for 2013, and production levels of about 3.4 mbpd, we believe that these 
ratios should remain within the current range. However, metrics could 
deteriorate if the company continues to increase leverage and/or if there is a 
considerable decrease in oil prices. 

Liquidity
As a result of high oil prices during 2011, company's operating cash flow and 
profitability measures rose. We have revised PDVSA's liquidity to "adequate" 
from "less than adequate," as defined in our criteria. Our liquidity 
assessment is based on the following assumptions:
     -- We estimate that given the company's maturities during the next 12-18 
months, uses of liquidity will exceed its sources by 1.22x;
     -- Sources would continue to exceed uses even if EBITDA drops 20%; 
     -- Although major maturities were extended to 2017 and beyond with its 
recent exchange, the company has maturities of more than $2 billion in the 
current year, $3 billion in 2013 and 2014; and
     -- Annual capital expenditures will be about $16 billion in 2012, and in 
the $15 billion area for the next two years. We consider that those capital 
expenditures could be significantly reduced under weaker industry conditions.

As of Dec. 31, 2011, PDVSA reported negative free operating cash flow (FOCF) 
of $6.1 billion due to its high capital expenditure program, and we expect 
FOCF to remain negative for the following several years. Our liquidity 
analysis also incorporates qualitative factors, including our view that the 
company has the capacity to absorb, with limited need for refinancing, 
high-impact, low-probability events. Also, in our view, PDVSA has a sound 
relationship with the banks.

As of Dec. 31, 2011, PDVSA's cash and equivalents totaled $10.3 billion 
compared with $2.3 billion in debt maturities during the next 12 months 
(adjusted for pension liabilities, operating leases, and asset retirement 
obligations). In addition, we estimate FFO to be $15.2 billion by the end of 
this year. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had no committed credit lines and 
was in compliance with its financial covenants, mainly including debt to 
EBITDA below 2.5x and EBITDA interest coverage above 4.0x

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that PDVSA's relationship with the 
government will not change significantly during the next few years. Because of 
our assessment of an "almost certain" likelihood of support from the 
government, the movement of the rating on PDVSA will follow that on the 
sovereign.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating The Oil And Gas 
Exploration And Production Industry, Jan. 20, 2012
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Oil Refining 
Industry, Nov. 28, 2011
     -- General Criteria: Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And 
Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010 
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 
May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Petroleos de Venezuela S.A.
 Corporate Credit Rating        B+/Stable/--    
 Senior Unsecured               B+         

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.