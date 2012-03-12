FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 12, 2012 / 8:25 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P cuts Banco BMG ratings

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
Overview	
     -- BMG's acquisition of Schahin introduced significant adjustments to 	
BMG's consolidated financial statements, related primarily to the large amount 	
of goodwill the transaction generated.	
     -- Our projections of consolidated risk-adjusted capital (RAC) have 	
decreased significantly, causing us to revise our assessment of capital and 	
earnings to "weak" from "adequate," but other aspects of the bank's credit 	
fundamentals have not deteriorated, in our view.	
     -- We are downgrading BMG to 'B' from 'BB-' on the global scale and to 	
'brBB+' from 'brA-' on the national scale, while affirming the 'B' short-term 	
issuer credit rating.	
     -- The outlooks remain stable, reflecting our expectation that BMG's RAC 	
ratio will remain above 4% as a result of the bank's remaining profitable over 	
the next two years.	
	
	
Rating Action	
On March 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term 	
global scale ratings, including the issuer credit rating, on Banco BMG S.A. to 	
'B' from 'BB-', while affirming the short-term issuer credit rating at 'B'. We 	
also lowered the national scale issuer credit rating to 'brBB+' from 'brA-'. 	
The outlook on both scales is stable. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 	
'b'.	
	
Rationale	
Following the due diligence BMG performed on the recently acquired Banco 	
Schahin S.A., BMG introduced significant adjustments to the consolidated 	
financial statements, related primarily to the amount of goodwill that the 	
acquisition generated. These adjustments mainly reflected Schahin's 	
weaker-than-anticipated financial standing, which resulted in the large amount 	
of goodwill that the transaction generated. This has directly affected BMG's 	
total adjusted capital. Consequently, our projections of the consolidated 	
entity's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) under Standard & Poor's methodology have 	
decreased significantly, causing us to revise our assessment of its capital 	
and earnings to "weak" from "adequate." Nonetheless, we note that the bank is 	
compliant with the minimum capital that the Brazilian regulator requires. In 	
our view, the other aspects of the bank's credit fundamentals have not 	
deteriorated.	
	
Our assessments of the bank's business position as "weak," its risk position 	
as "moderate," its funding as "below average," and its liquidity as 	
"adequate," as our criteria define these terms, remain unchanged.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlooks reflect our expectation that BMG's RAC ratio will remain 	
above 4% on continuing profitability over the next two years. We could lower 	
the ratings if this ratio falls below that level, or if the bank's liquidity 	
weakens. We could raise the ratings if the bank improves its capitalization to 	
an RAC ratio consistently above 5%.	
	
Ratings List	
 	
Downgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Banco BMG S.A.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  National Scale                        brBB+/Stable/--    brA-/Stable/--	
  Senior Unsecured	
   Global Scale                         B                  BB-	
 	
Downgraded; Short-Term Rating Affirmed	
                                        To                 From	
Banco BMG S.A.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Global Scale                          B/Stable/B         BB-/Stable/B	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

