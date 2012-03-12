FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Exelon Corp ratings
#Market News
March 12, 2012 / 8:30 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Exelon Corp ratings

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

March 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Ratings 	
(IDR) and instrument ratings of Exelon Corp. (EXC) and each of its existing 	
operating subsidiaries, including the newly acquired Baltimore Gas and Electric 	
Co. (BG&E). The rating affirmations follow the closing of the merger between EXC	
and Constellation Energy Group, Inc. (CEG). 	
	
Fitch also upgraded the ratings of CEG's outstanding senior unsecured debt to 	
'BBB+' from 'BBB-' and junior subordinated notes to 'BBB-' from 'BB'. The CEG 	
upgrade reflects the assumption of CEG's publicly traded debt and bank credit 	
facility following an internal restructuring that includes an upstream merger of	
CEG with and into EXC. Consequently, EXC will be responsible for CEG's debt 	
obligations. The restructuring is expected immediately after the merger. CEG's 	
'BBB-' long-term IDR, short-term 'F3' IDR and 'F3' commercial paper ratings are 	
withdrawn. The Rating Outlook for all entities is Stable. See the full list of 	
rating actions at the end of this release.	
	
Rating Drivers	
	
Financial position: Fitch expects EXC's post-merger consolidated financial 	
position to remain solid and only moderately weaker than Fitch's previous 	
expectation of EXC's standalone credit profile. On a pro forma basis as of Dec. 	
31, 2011, Fitch calculates EBITDA/interest and Debt/EBITDA of the combined 	
entity were 6.7 times (x) and 2.6x, respectively. In 2012 those ratios are 	
expected by Fitch to approximate 6.0x and 2.75x. 	
	
Risk Profile: EXC's post-merger business risk profile is unchanged, with 	
regulated earnings contributing nearly half of projected 2012 EBITDA on either a	
standalone or a combined basis. Moreover, the addition of CEG's retail energy 	
business should lower liquidity requirements. By matching EXC's long generation 	
position and CEG's load-serving retail business, Fitch anticipates net margin 	
postings will decline. 	
	
   	
	
The addition of CEG's retail energy business complements the cash flow profile 	
of EXC's wholesale generation business; high wholesale power prices result in 	
wider margins and greater cash flow for the larger generation segment and 	
compressed margins for the retail segment and vice versa. 	
	
The post-merger credit profile of EXC's wholesale generation subsidiary, Exelon 	
Generation Company, LLC (Exgen), is expected by Fitch to remain strong. 	
Including the debt to be assumed by EXC, which Fitch expects will ultimately be 	
refinanced at Exgen, debt and leverage measures will weaken from historical 	
levels, but remain supportive of the existing ratings due to the headroom 	
provided by Exgen's currently low leverage and strong interest coverage 	
measures. 	
	
Going forward, Exgen's credit measures will be pressured by Fitch's expectation 	
that power prices will remain low for the next several years and by a large 	
capital spending program. A significant portion of the planned expenditures are 	
discretionary. Ultimately, credit quality measures and ratings will depend on 	
the level of capital investment and financing plan. Fitch expects a portion of 	
the proceeds from asset sales required by the Federal Energy Regulatory 	
Commission (FERC) as a condition of the merger will be applied to debt 	
reduction. 	
	
The ratings of regulated subsidiaries Commonwealth Edison Company, PECO Energy 	
Company and Baltimore Gas and Electric Company are unaffected by the proposed 	
merger.	
	
The combined company will have increased scale, with approximately 34,390 	
megawatts (MWs) of generating capacity (of which 18,967 MWs would be nuclear), 	
three regulated electric utilities serving 7.8 million customers in three states	
(Illinois, Pennsylvania and Maryland,)and a national footprint serving retail 	
and wholesale load. 	
	
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:	
	
Constellation Energy Group	
--Senior unsecured debt to 'BBB+' from 'BBB-';	
--Junior subordinated notes to 'BBB-' from 'BB'.	
	
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:	
	
Exelon Corp.	
--IDR at 'BBB+';	
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB+';	
--Commercial paper at 'F2';	
--Short-term IDR at 'F2'.	
	
Exelon Generation Co., LLC	
--IDR at 'BBB+';	
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB+';	
--Commercial paper at 'F2';	
--Short-term IDR at 'F2'.	
	
Commonwealth Edison Company	
--IDR at 'BBB-;	
--First mortgage bonds at 'BBB+';	
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB';	
--Preferred stock to at 'BB+';	
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';	
--Commercial paper at 'F3'.	
	
ComEd Financing Trust III	
--Preferred stock at 'BB+'.	
	
PECO Energy Co.	
--IDR at 'BBB+';	
--First mortgage bonds at 'A';	
--Secured pollution control bonds at 'A'; 	
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A-';	
--Preferred stock at 'BBB';	
--Commercial paper 'F2';	
--Short-term IDR at 'F2'.	
	
PECO Energy Capital Trust III	
--Preferred stock at 'BBB'.	
	
PECO Energy Capital Trust IV	
--Preferred stock at 'BBB'.	
	
Baltimore Gas and Electric Company	
--IDR at 'BBB;	
--First mortgage bonds at 'A-';	
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB+';	
--Pollution control bonds at 'BBB+';	
--Preferred stock to at 'BBB-';	
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';	
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.	
	
BGE Capital Trust II	
--Preferred stock at 'BBB'.	
	
Fitch has withdrawn the following ratings:	
	
Constellation Energy Group	
--IDR of 'BBB-';	
--Commercial paper rating of 'F3';	
--Short-term IDR of 'F3'.

