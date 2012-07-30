TEXT-S&P revises Rovi Corp outlook to negative

Overview -- Rovi Corp. lowered its full-year revenue and earnings outlook. -- We are revising our 'BB-' rating outlook on Rovi to negative from stable, based on our reduced performance expectations for full-year 2012. -- The negative outlook reflects the possibility that we could lower our ratings on Rovi if it becomes apparent it cannot make sufficient progress in adding new licensees and product launches. Rating Action On July 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook on 'BB-' rated Santa Clara, Calif.-based Rovi Corp. to negative from stable. Rationale Rovi lowered its revenue and earnings outlook for the full year 2012, citing delays in adding new patent licensees in the U.S. and Europe, delays in launches of some products and services, and softness in the global consumer electronics and interactive TV advertising markets. Rovi lowered full-year revenue guidance to between $650 million and $680 million, down from between $755 million and $785 million. Rovi expects second-quarter revenues to be $158 million, down from 11% million one year ago, partly on the continuing decline in its analog copy protection product (ACP). We believe Rovi's competition position within its key markets is stable, but see potential continuing risks related to the significant downward revision of revenue and profit guidance. It is possible that the global economic weakness is having a greater impact on service providers and consumer electronic product shipments than Rovi expected, causing potential new licensees and others to resist signing new patent licenses. Our 'BB-' corporate credit rating reflects our expectation that Rovi will return to steady growth in 2013 as it signs new licensees and as new product rollouts offset a decline in analog copy protection products. Rovi's new entertainment store could open up another revenue stream for the company, but it will indirectly compete against several sizable firms, including Netflix Inc., Amazon.com, and Apple Inc.'s iTunes. We consider Rovi's business risk profile "fair" (based on our criteria), primarily because of its good EBITDA margin and high barriers to entry--particularly regarding its patent portfolio--partly offset by its narrow business platform and meaningful technology risk. We assess the company's financial risk profile as "aggressive," based on its relatively high debt leverage at more than 5x and our expectation that Rovi will be an active acquirer, as it has been in recent years. Rovi holds more than 5,100 issued or pending patents worldwide. Many of the patents cover basic functions of interactive programming guide (IPG) and content-protection technology. Competitors have repeatedly tested barriers to entry against Rovi's IPG and content protection businesses, but Rovi or its predecessor company prevailed. Any new entrant, in addition to developing a competing product, would also likely need to license the underlying technology covered by Rovi's patents. The patents give the company a highly defensible market position because most consumer electronics manufacturers, including SONY Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., are Rovi customers. For the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, debt leverage was 5.2x, up from 2.6x at the end of 2010, mainly due to debt issuance in March 2012. Based on the revenue revision, debt leverage could reach the high 5x area by the end of 2012. Liquidity was good with cash, short-term and long-term investments of about $950 million as of March 31, 2012. Medium-term maturities are low and limited to term loan amortization, which are $25.5 million in 2012, $39.1 million in 2013, and $61.7 million in 2014. For 2012, we expect revenues to decline at a mid-single digit percentage rate and EBITDA to fall about 10% as delays in new licensee signups and product launches negatively affect revenues and profit. We currently expect a return to growth in 2013 as the company progress in signing new licensees and as the negative revenue impact of ACP effectively ceases. Rovi is in litigation with Hulu LLC, Amazon.com Inc., and several others on possible patent infringement. ACP revenues have been in decline for several years and will stop being a meaningful revenue contributor beginning in 2013. We expect mid-single-digit percentage revenue growth and low-double-digit percentage EBITDA growth in 2013. Rovi's EBITDA margin was 33.2% for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, down from 37.8% at the end of 2010. The margin decline mainly was from the acquisition of Sonic Solutions Corp. in early 2011, which had lower margins. We expect a further decline in EBITDA margin in 2012 before some modest expansion in 2013. Rovi converted 65% of its EBITDA into discretionary cash flow for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012. While we expect EBITDA to be lower in 2012, we still expect Rovi to generate good discretionary cash flow and convert 50% to 60% of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow. Liquidity Rovi currently has "adequate" liquidity to cover its needs over the next 12 to 18 months. Our assessment of its liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect Rovi's sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months to exceed uses by 1.2x. -- We expect cash sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines 20%. -- Rovi has sufficient covenant headroom for EBITDA to decline by 15% to 20% without breaching the covenant test. -- We believe Rovi can absorb high-impact, low-probability events without needing to refinance. Rovi's liquidity sources include cash and investments of more than $950 million, and good discretionary cash flow that could exceed $170 million in 2012. Working capital and capital expenditures have not been significant uses of cash. However, we believe that Rovi will remain an active acquirer and that acquisitions and share repurchases could become meaningful uses of cash. Medium-term maturities are limited to term loan amortization, which is $22.5 million in 2012, $39.1 million in 2013, and $61.1 million in 2014. The credit agreement incorporates an excess cash flow sweep of 50% when debt leverage exceeds 2.5x. The credit agreement contains two financial covenants: maximum total leverage ratio and minimum interest coverage ratio. The maximum total leverage ratio starts at 6.25x steps down by 0.5x annually, eventually to 4x. The minimum interest coverage ratio is fixed at 4x over the life of the credit agreement. Outlook Our rating outlook is negative. If we decide Rovi is unlikely to make meaningful progress signing new licensees (e.g., Hulu and others) in 2013 and growing revenues, we could lower our rating. If we believe organic revenue growth in 2013 will be less than 5%, we could lower the rating. On the other hand, if Rovi can return to healthy growth rates and stabilize its EBITDA margin, we could revise the rating outlook back to stable. Related Criteria And Research -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade Credits , May 13, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Rovi Corp. Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Negative/-- BB-/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed Rovi Guides Inc. Rovi Solutions Corp. Senior Secured BB Recovery Rating 2