TEXT-S&P affirms Credit Suisse First Boston 2007-TFL2 ratings
March 12, 2012 / 8:45 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Credit Suisse First Boston 2007-TFL2 ratings

March 12 - OVERVIEW	
     -- We affirmed our 'BB- (sf)' rating on class A-1 from Credit Suisse 	
First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp.'s series 2007-TFL2, a U.S. CMBS 	
transaction.	
     -- The affirmation follows our analysis of the transaction, deal 	
structure, liquidity available to the trust, and refinancing risks. Our 	
analysis also included our revaluation of the collateral securing the 	
remaining four floating-rate loans, two of which are currently with the 	
special servicers.	
    	
     March 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'BB- (sf)'
rating on the class A-1 commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from
Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp.'s series 2007-TFL2, a U.S.
commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. 	
	
The affirmation follows our analysis of the transaction, deal structure, 	
liquidity available to the trust, and refinancing risks. Specifically, we 	
considered that class A-1 may be susceptible to interest shortfalls because 	
three (48.8% of the trust balance) of the four loans mature in March or April 	
2012, two of which have already been transferred to the special servicers. Our 	
analysis also included our revaluation of the remaining four floating-rate 	
loans.	
	
We based our analysis, in part, on a review of the borrower's operating 	
statements for the full-year or interim 2011, the year-ended Dec. 31, 2010, 	
the borrower's 2012 budget (where available), the borrower's 2011 rent rolls, 	
and available Smith Travel Research (STR) reports.	
	
We previously lowered our ratings on classes A-2 through L to 'D (sf)' due to 	
recurring interest shortfalls. For more details, please see "CSFB Mortgage 	
Securities Corp. Series 2007-TFL2 Class A-2 Downgraded to 'D (sf)' Due to 	
Recurring Interest Shortfalls," published Oct. 7, 2010, and "CSFB Mortgage 	
Securities Corp. Series 2007-TFL2 Ratings Lowered On Six Classes; One Rating 	
Affirmed," published July 7, 2010. 	
	
As of the Feb. 15, 2012, trustee remittance report, the trust consists of four 	
floating-rate interest-only loans indexed to one-month LIBOR totaling $835.1 	
million. The one-month LIBOR rate was 0.2896% according to the February 2012 	
trustee remittance report. Details of the four remaining loans, two of which 	
are currently with the special servicers, are as follows:	
	
The Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino loan, the largest loan in the 	
transaction, has a whole-loan balance of $515.6 million that is split into a 	
$427.8 million senior note that makes up 51.2% of the trust balance and 	
subordinate B notes totaling $87.8 million. The loan is secured by a 	
2,567-room, full-service gaming hotel in Las Vegas. The master servicer, 	
KeyBank Real Estate Capital (KeyBank), reported a debt service coverage (DSC) 	
and occupancy of 2.51x and 97.7%, respectively, for the trailing 12-months 	
ended Oct. 31, 2011. Our adjusted valuation, using an 11.55% capitalization 	
rate, yielded an in-trust stressed loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 92.4%. 	
According to KeyBank, the loan was modified on Feb. 19, 2010, and returned to 	
the master servicer on May 20, 2010. The terms of the loan modification 	
included, but are not limited to, extending the loan's maturity to Dec. 9, 	
2013, from Dec. 9, 2011, and reducing the principal on the $400.0 million 	
subordinate B notes. KeyBank indicated that the borrower paid the special 	
servicing and workout fees on this loan. 	
	
The Whitehall Seattle Portfolio loan, the second-largest loan in the trust, 	
has a whole-loan balance of $466.3 million that is split into a $292.5 million 	
senior note that makes up 35.0% of the trust balance and two subordinate 	
junior notes totaling $173.8 million. In addition, the equity interests in the 	
borrower of the whole loan secure mezzanine debt totaling $430.2 million. The 	
loan is secured by 11 office properties totaling 2.6 million sq. ft. in 	
Bellevue, Seattle, and Mercer Island, Wash. The loan was transferred to the 	
special servicer, CT Investment Management Co. Inc. (CT), on December 22, 	
2011, due to imminent maturity default after the borrower indicated that it 	
will not be able to payoff the loan by its April 9, 2012, maturity date. CT 	
stated that it has ordered updated appraisals and that the borrower is in 	
discussions with the respective lenders on potential workout strategies. 	
KeyBank reported a combined DSC of 6.97x for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 	
2011, and overall occupancy on the office portfolio was 63.8%, according to 	
the September 2011 rent rolls. Our adjusted valuation, using a weighted 	
average capitalization rate of 9.12%, yielded an in-trust stressed LTV ratio 	
of 94.1%. 	
	
The 100 West Putnam Avenue loan, the third-largest loan in the transaction, 	
has a whole-loan balance of $130.0 million, which consists of a $67.0 million 	
senior note that makes up 8.0% of the trust balance and subordinate junior 	
notes totaling $63.0 million. The loan is secured by four office buildings 	
totaling 152,304 sq. ft. in Greenwich, Conn. KeyBank reported a DSC of 1.58x 	
for year-end 2011 and occupancy was 93.6%, according to the Nov. 15, 2011, 	
rent roll. The loan matured on March 9, 2012. According to KeyBank, the loan 	
was transferred to the special servicer, Talmage LLC, on March 6, 2012, 	
because the borrower was not able to obtain refinancing proceeds. KeyBank 	
indicated that the borrower requested for a short-term extension from the 	
loan's maturity to secure refinancing proceeds. Our adjusted valuation, using 	
an 8.5% capitalization rate, yielded an in-trust stressed LTV ratio of 85.3%.	
	
The Westin DFW loan, the smallest loan in the trust, has a a whole-loan 	
balance of $73.6 million that is split into a $47.8 million senior note that 	
makes up 5.8% of the trust balance and a $25.8 million subordinate B note. The 	
loan is secured by a 506-room, full-service hotel in Irving, Texas. KeyBank 	
reported a 5.23x DSC and 72.4% occupancy for the year-ended Dec. 31, 2011. The 	
loan matures on April 9, 2012. According to KeyBank, the borrower has stated 	
that it has secured refinancing proceeds to payoff the loan by its maturity 	
date. Our adjusted valuation, using an 11.25% capitalization rate, yielded an 	
in-trust stressed LTV ratio of 76.9%. 	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this 	
credit rating report are available at 	
 	
 	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
 	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions For Rating U.S. And Canadian Stand-Alone 	
And Large Loan CMBS Transactions, published March 8, 2012. 	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. 	
     -- CSFB Mortgage Securities Corp. Series 2007-TFL2 Class A-2 Downgraded 	
to 'D (sf)' Due to Recurring Interest Shortfalls, published Oct. 7, 2010.	
     -- CSFB Mortgage Securities Corp. Series 2007-TFL2 Ratings Lowered On Six 	
Classes; One Rating Affirmed, published July 7, 2010. 	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing The Major Property Types In 	
U.S. CMBS Transactions, published June 14, 2010. 	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Capitalization Rates For Major Property 	
Types In U.S. CMBS Transactions, published June 14, 2010.	
     -- Rating U.S. CMBS In The Face Of Interest Shortfalls, published Feb. 	
23, 2006.	
     -- U.S. CMBS Legal And Structured Finance Criteria: Property-Specific And 	
Large Loan Transactions, published May 1, 2003.

