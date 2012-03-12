FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Caesars' credit facilities, new notes
March 12, 2012 / 8:55 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Caesars' credit facilities, new notes

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

March 12 - Overview	
     -- U.S. casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corp. recently closed a 	
number of financing transactions, including an extended revolver and term 	
loan, and $1.25 billion in 8.5% senior secured notes due 2020. 	
     -- We are assigning issue-level and recovery ratings to Caesars' extended 	
term loan and revolver, and to the new 8.5% notes. 	
     -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that EBITDA will 	
grow at least modestly in 2012 and 2013, which, despite very weak credit 	
measures, should allow the company to continue to meet debt service 	
obligations.	
 	
Rating Action	
On March 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its issue-level 	
and recovery ratings to Las Vegas-based Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. 	
Inc.'s(CEOC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment Corp., 	
extended first-lien senior secured $1.86 billion B-6 term loan due Jan. 28, 	
2018 and $25 million extended revolver due Jan. 28, 2017. At the same time, we 	
assigned issue-level and recovery ratings to the $1.25 billion 8.5% senior 	
secured notes (first-lien) offering issued jointly by Caesars Operating Escrow 	
LLC and Caesars Escrow Corp. (the escrow issuers) and then subsequently 	
assumed by CEOC. We assigned the term loan, revolver, and notes our 'B' 	
issue-level rating (one notch higher than our 'B-' corporate credit rating on 	
the company) and our recovery rating of '2' indicating our expectation for 	
substantial (70%-90%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. 	
CEOC used nearly $1.1 billion of the net proceeds of the 8.5% notes to repay a 	
portion of its term loans.	
	
Our rating assignment follows the closing of all the transactions and our 	
review of final documentation.	
	
Our 'B-' corporate credit rating on CEOC and its parent company, Caesars 	
Entertainment Corp. (Caesars) remains unchanged. The rating outlook is stable.	
 	
Rationale	
Our 'B-' corporate credit rating on Las Vegas-based Caesars Entertainment 	
Corp. reflects our assessment of the company's financial risk profile as 	
"highly leveraged" and our assessment of the company's business risk profile 	
as "satisfactory," according to our criteria.	
	
Our assessment of Caesars' financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" 	
reflects its very weak credit measures and our belief that prospects for 	
meaningful growth in net revenue and EBITDA in 2012 or 2013 do not seem 	
promising, given the current economic outlook and competitive dynamics in the 	
company's key markets. While several actions taken by management in recent 	
years, including the recent capital raise, have positioned the company with a 	
moderate covenant cushion and very limited debt maturities over the next few 	
years, Caesars' capacity to continue to fund operational and capital spending 	
needs and meet debt service obligations over the longer term relies on more 	
substantial growth in cash flow generation.	
	
Our assessment of Caesars' business risk profile as "satisfactory" reflects 	
the company's well-diversified portfolio of assets across most major U.S. 	
gaming markets and an industry-leading customer loyalty program. Despite these 	
strengths, we believe Caesars' business risk profile could weaken over time 	
because of its limited ability to generate excess cash flow to fund the level 	
of investment in its assets we believe necessary to preserve its competitive 	
position.	
	
Although the recently completed transactions improve Caesars' already strong 	
maturity profile, we believe the increase in interest expense associated with 	
the transaction will weigh on its liquidity profile, given weak EBITDA 	
coverage of interest of just 0.9x as of Sept. 30, 2011. Still, we expect at 	
least modest growth in Caesars' consolidated EBITDA in 2012 and 2013, which 	
should provide sufficient liquidity to meet debt service obligations and 	
capital spending needs, while facilitating covenant compliance. We expect 	
recent positive performance trends in Las Vegas to continue into 2012. 	
Weakness in the Atlantic City region is likely to moderate this year because 	
the addition of table games in Pennsylvania has reached its anniversary. 	
However, the opening of Revel likely will pressure performance in the second 	
half of 2012 and into 2013. Without at least modest growth in EBITDA over the 	
next few years, Caesars will likely burn substantial cash to meet capital 	
expenditure needs and may be challenged to continue meeting long-term debt 	
service obligations, including maintaining compliance with its financial 	
covenant.	
	
During 2011, consolidated net revenues increased 0.2%, while consolidated 	
EBITDA grew 4.3%. EBITDA growth was fueled by strength at Caesars' Las Vegas 	
properties and modest growth at some of Caesars' regional properties, largely 	
offset by continued weakness in Atlantic City (exacerbated by the impact of 	
Hurricane Irene in the third quarter). Caesars' Las Vegas properties achieved 	
net revenue and property level EBITDA growth of 6% and 15%, respectively, 	
during the period. Like other Las Vegas Strip operators, Caesars has benefited 	
from meaningful operating leverage in 2011, given improved occupancy and room 	
rates in the market. Net revenue and property level EBITDA at Caesars' 	
Atlantic City region properties declined approximately 3% and 6%, 	
respectively, during the year. Caesars' other regional properties posted a 	
modest 3% gain in property level EBITDA, as growth in the Other Nevada and 	
Louisiana/Mississippi segments was not sufficient to offset weakness in the 	
Midwest segment related to new competition and access challenges. Caesars' 	
credit measures remain weak. As of Dec. 31, 2011, leverage was around 12x, 	
while interest coverage was just 0.9x.	
	
Caesars is one of the world's largest and most diversified gaming companies. 	
It owns or operates properties in most major U.S. gaming markets under brand 	
names including Caesars, Harrah's, and Horseshoe. During 2011, it generated 	
$8.8 billion of net revenues and nearly $1.9 billion of EBITDA.	
 	
Liquidity	
Under our performance expectations, Caesars' sources of liquidity (including 	
cash and revolver availability) compared to uses over the next 12-18 months 	
exceed 1.5x; still, it has a "less-than-adequate" liquidity profile, according 	
to our criteria. Relevant factors in our assessment of Caesars' liquidity 	
profile include the following:	
     -- We do not believe covenant headroom is sufficient to withstand an 	
EBITDA decline of 15% without a breach.	
     -- We do not believe net sources would be positive if EBITDA decline 15% 	
over the next 12 months, because access to the revolver, a key source of 	
liquidity, would be limited in this scenario.	
 	
As of Dec. 31, 2011, Caesars had nearly $905 million of unrestricted cash on 	
the balance sheet, a substantial portion of which was held at CEOC. We believe 	
about $150 million of this cash is excess and available to fund ongoing 	
capital expenditures and other liquidity needs. In addition, CEOC had no 	
balance drawn under its $1.2 billion revolving credit facility at Sept. 30, 	
2011, although availability is subject to compliance with its senior secured 	
leverage ratio covenant. Given the covenant cushion as of Sept. 30, 2011, and 	
our expectations for performance in 2012, we believe CEOC would be able to 	
access its current revolver capacity without violating the leverage covenant. 	
Still, without meaningful growth in EBITDA over the next few years, Caesars 	
will likely burn substantial cash and revolver availability to meet capital 	
expenditure needs, and may find it difficult to continue meeting long-term 	
debt service obligations, including maintaining compliance with its financial 	
covenant.	
	
During the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011, Caesars generated approximately 	
$177 million in cash from operating activities, which, in addition to a 	
portion of the proceeds from an equity transaction completed in the fourth 	
quarter of 2010, funded about $200 million of capital expenditures or other 	
investments. We expect capital spending approached $350 million in 2011, 	
including spending associated with the Linq and Octavius projects, and have 	
assumed similar spending levels in 2012 and 2013. Debt maturities are very 	
limited over the next few years and have been pushed out even further 	
following the amend and extend transaction, which addressed a substantial 	
portion of the more than $5 billion in bank debt maturities in 2015. 	
Nevertheless, maturities will remain sizable in 2015 as the company faces the 	
maturity of over $5 billion of CMBS debt.	
	
Recovery Analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on 	
Caesars Entertainment Corp., to be published following this report on 	
RatingsDirect.	
 	
Outlook	
Our rating outlook on Caesars is stable, reflecting our expectation that 	
EBITDA will grow modestly in 2012 and 2013, which, despite very weak credit 	
measures, should allow the company to continue meeting debt service 	
obligations and maintain an adequate cushion under its financial covenant. In 	
addition, the stable rating outlook reflects minimal debt maturities over the 	
next several years.	
	
A revision of the rating outlook to negative or a downgrade could result 	
without at least modest growth over the next few quarters and an expectation 	
for positive operating momentum to continue to build in 2013: Caesars could 	
otherwise be challenged to meet fixed charges while servicing its current 	
capital structure and might again seek to restructure its debt obligations. 	
Given very weak credit measures and limited capacity for debt repayment, an 	
upgrade seems unlikely over the next few years and would require sustained 	
meaningful growth in cash flow generation.	
 	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials 	
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
 	
Ratings List	
Caesars Entertainment Corp.	
  Corporate Credit Rating               B-/Stable/--	
	
Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. Inc.	
  Corporate Credit Rating               B-/Stable/--	
	
Ratings Assigned	
Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. Inc.	
$25 mil. revolv credit fac due 2017     B	
 Recovery rating                        2	
$1.86 bil. B-6 term loan due 2018       B	
Recovery rating                         2	
$1.25 bil 8.5% sr sec notes due 2020    B	
 Recovery rating                        2	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

