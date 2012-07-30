TEXT-S&P affirms City of Calgary's 'AA+' rating

Overview -- We are affirming our ratings, including our 'AA+' long-term issuer credit rating, on the City of Calgary. -- In part, the ratings reflect our assessment of the city's robust liquidity, strong economy with some concentration in the energy sector, and high debt compared with that of its peers. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that growth in Calgary's economy and operating revenue will support its increasing debt levels and that liquidity will remain above 100% of 12 months' debt service requirements. -- The outlook also reflects our expectation that the city's tax supported debt (Standard & Poor's-defined) will not exceed 150% of consolidated revenues. Rating Action On July 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, including its 'AA+' long-term issuer credit rating, on the City of Calgary, in the Province of Alberta (AAA/Stable/A-1+). The outlook is stable. Rationale The ratings on Calgary reflect Standard & Poor's opinion of the city's robust liquidity, strong economy that has some industry concentration within the energy sector, and robust budgetary performance. We believe that relatively high debt and constrained budgetary flexibility somewhat offset these strengths. While we expect that Calgary will draw down its balances moderately as it undertakes its capital plan, we believe that its liquidity will continue to remain strong, at levels of greater than 100% of 12 months of debt service. At the end of fiscal 2011, free cash and liquid assets stood at about C$1.1 billion (Standard & Poor's-adjusted) and represented about 330% of annual debt service. Further bolstering the city's liquidity is its C$60 million line of credit and its access to a C$140 million commercial paper program. In our opinion, Calgary has a strong economy, although it is susceptible to swings within the energy sector, and more specifically to the price of international crude oil. Nevertheless, the city's economy has not fluctuated, nor do we expect it to, the way oil prices have. Calgary is the principal local headquarters for companies operating in oil and gas industries within Canada. By the city's estimates, real GDP rose about 3.1% in 2011. Labor and construction indicators also reflected positive results: Unemployment decreased to 6.2% in 2011 from 7.0% the previous year. In addition, growth in construction activity was what we view as robust in 2011, as building permit values and housing starts increased 55.6% and 39.4%, respectively, year-over-year. In the next two years, we expect that Calgary's real GDP will increase about 3% annually. In the near term, Standard & Poor's expects that Calgary's operating performance will remain in line with the historical average, with operating balances in excess of 10% of operating revenues and after-capital deficits of between 5%-10%. The city had a surplus of 15.8% of operating revenues and an after-capital deficit of 6.4% at fiscal year-end 2011 (Dec. 31). While Calgary's budgetary performance improved, it nevertheless remained lower than in the years preceding fiscal 2010, when the city recorded operating balances of nearly 20% of operating revenue and near-balanced after-capital performance as a per cent of total revenues. By 2014, as it undertakes its capital plan, we expect Calgary's tax-supported debt (Standard & Poor's-defined) to materially increase to 120%-130% (C$4.1 billion) of consolidated operating revenues. As of Dec. 31, 2011, tax-supported debt (which excludes debt issued on behalf on the city's wholly-owned utility, ENMAX Corp.) increased to 114.7% of consolidated operating revenues, compared with 109.7% in 2010. Interest expense remained relatively stable at about 4.5% of operating revenue in fiscal 2011. We expect that Calgary's budgetary flexibility will remain adequate in the next two years, with capital expenditures that represent greater than 15% of total expenditures and modifiable revenues of greater than 50% of operating revenues. At Dec. 31, 2011, the city's capital expenditures made up 34.0% of its total expenditures. With a budgeted capital plan of more than C$3.1 billion in the next two years, we expect that capital expenditures will remain at historical levels, representing 30%-35% of total expenditures. In our opinion, Calgary's limited ability to cut expenditures somewhat constrains its budgetary flexibility. More specifically, with a greater focus on large capital projects, such as the light rail system, as well as growth-related infrastructure requirements, we believe that the city has little ability to defer its capital program. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectations that in the next two years, despite increasing, Calgary's debt will remain manageable and partially supported by senior-government funding, which we expect will not significantly diverge from the amount and the timing that the city has budgeted for. In addition, we expect growth in Calgary's economy and operating revenues will support the rising debt. We also expect that free cash and liquid assets will not deteriorate materially. An unmanageable increase in tax-supported debt to greater than 150% of consolidated operating revenues, a substantial decline in cash and investment holdings to less than 100% of debt service, or a severe and prolonged slowdown in Calgary's economy and revenue growth could place downward pressure on the ratings. We do not expect an upgrade during our two-year outlook horizon. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 2010 -- Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing The Liquidity Of Non-U.S. Local And Regional Governments And Related Entities And For Rating Their Commercial Paper Programs, Oct. 15, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Calgary (City of) Issuer credit rating AA+/Stable/A-1+ Commercial paper Global scale A-1+ Canada scale A-1(High) Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. 