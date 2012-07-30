FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms City of Calgary's 'AA+' rating
July 30, 2012

TEXT-S&P affirms City of Calgary's 'AA+' rating

Overview
     -- We are affirming our ratings, including our 'AA+' long-term issuer 
credit rating, on the City of Calgary. 
     -- In part, the ratings reflect our assessment of the city's robust 
liquidity, strong economy with some concentration in the energy sector, and 
high debt compared with that of its peers. 
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that growth in Calgary's 
economy and operating revenue will support its increasing debt levels and that 
liquidity will remain above 100% of 12 months' debt service requirements.
     -- The outlook also reflects our expectation that the city's tax 
supported debt (Standard & Poor's-defined) will not exceed 150% of 
consolidated revenues.

Rating Action
On July 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, 
including its 'AA+' long-term issuer credit rating, on the City of Calgary, in 
the Province of Alberta (AAA/Stable/A-1+). The outlook is stable.

Rationale
The ratings on Calgary reflect Standard & Poor's opinion of the city's robust 
liquidity, strong economy that has some industry concentration within the 
energy sector, and robust budgetary performance. We believe that relatively 
high debt and constrained budgetary flexibility somewhat offset these 
strengths. 

While we expect that Calgary will draw down its balances moderately as it 
undertakes its capital plan, we believe that its liquidity will continue to 
remain strong, at levels of greater than 100% of 12 months of debt service. At 
the end of fiscal 2011, free cash and liquid assets stood at about C$1.1 
billion (Standard & Poor's-adjusted) and represented about 330% of annual debt 
service. Further bolstering the city's liquidity is its C$60 million line of 
credit and its access to a C$140 million commercial paper program.  

In our opinion, Calgary has a strong economy, although it is susceptible to 
swings within the energy sector, and more specifically to the price of 
international crude oil. Nevertheless, the city's economy has not fluctuated, 
nor do we expect it to, the way oil prices have. Calgary is the principal 
local headquarters for companies operating in oil and gas industries within 
Canada. By the city's estimates, real GDP rose about 3.1% in 2011. Labor and 
construction indicators also reflected positive results: Unemployment 
decreased to 6.2% in 2011 from 7.0% the previous year. In addition, growth in 
construction activity was what we view as robust in 2011, as building permit 
values and housing starts increased 55.6% and 39.4%, respectively, 
year-over-year. In the next two years, we expect that Calgary's real GDP will 
increase about 3% annually. 

In the near term, Standard & Poor's expects that Calgary's operating 
performance will remain in line with the historical average, with operating 
balances in excess of 10% of operating revenues and after-capital deficits of 
between 5%-10%. The city had a surplus of 15.8% of operating revenues and an 
after-capital deficit of 6.4% at fiscal year-end 2011 (Dec. 31). While 
Calgary's budgetary performance improved, it nevertheless remained lower than 
in the years preceding fiscal 2010, when the city recorded operating balances 
of nearly 20% of operating revenue and near-balanced after-capital performance 
as a per cent of total revenues. 

By 2014, as it undertakes its capital plan, we expect Calgary's tax-supported 
debt (Standard & Poor's-defined) to materially increase to 120%-130% (C$4.1 
billion) of consolidated operating revenues. As of Dec. 31, 2011, 
tax-supported debt (which excludes debt issued on behalf on the city's 
wholly-owned utility, ENMAX Corp.) increased to 114.7% of 
consolidated operating revenues, compared with 109.7% in 2010. Interest 
expense remained relatively stable at about 4.5% of operating revenue in 
fiscal 2011. 

We expect that Calgary's budgetary flexibility will remain adequate in the 
next two years, with capital expenditures that represent greater than 15% of 
total expenditures and modifiable revenues of greater than 50% of operating 
revenues. At Dec. 31, 2011, the city's capital expenditures made up 34.0% of 
its total expenditures. With a budgeted capital plan of more than C$3.1 
billion in the next two years, we expect that capital expenditures will remain 
at historical levels, representing 30%-35% of total expenditures. In our 
opinion, Calgary's limited ability to cut expenditures somewhat constrains its 
budgetary flexibility. More specifically, with a greater focus on large 
capital projects, such as the light rail system, as well as growth-related 
infrastructure requirements, we believe that the city has little ability to 
defer its capital program. 

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectations that in the next two years, 
despite increasing, Calgary's debt will remain manageable and partially 
supported by senior-government funding, which we expect will not significantly 
diverge from the amount and the timing that the city has budgeted for. In 
addition, we expect growth in Calgary's economy and operating revenues will 
support the rising debt. We also expect that free cash and liquid assets will 
not deteriorate materially. An unmanageable increase in tax-supported debt to 
greater than 150% of consolidated operating revenues, a substantial decline in 
cash and investment holdings to less than 100% of debt service, or a severe 
and prolonged slowdown in Calgary's economy and revenue growth could place 
downward pressure on the ratings. We do not expect an upgrade during our 
two-year outlook horizon. 

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, 
Sept. 20, 2010
     -- Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing The Liquidity Of Non-U.S. 
Local And Regional Governments And Related Entities And For Rating Their 
Commercial Paper Programs, Oct. 15, 2009

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Calgary (City of)
 Issuer credit rating                   AA+/Stable/A-1+    
 Commercial paper
  Global scale                          A-1+               
  Canada scale                          A-1(High)          



Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

