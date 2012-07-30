FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Aventine Renewable ratings to 'SD', and 'D'
July 30, 2012 / 8:39 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Aventine Renewable ratings to 'SD', and 'D'

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

July 30 - Overview
     -- Lenders to U.S. ethanol producer Aventine Renewable Energy Holdings 
Inc. have agreed to a debt forbearance that will allow it to miss a scheduled 
interest payment on its $225 million term loan agreement. The company would 
have been obligated to make an interest payment on July 31, 2012, which it may 
skip under the agreement.  
     -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the company to 'SD' 
from 'CC' and our rating on the company's senior secured term loan to 'D' from 
'CCC-' as a result of the forbearance.  
     -- A forbearance that leads to a failure to make a debt service payment 
per the original schedule means that lenders will receive less value than 
promised. Our criteria require the issuer credit rating to be lowered to 'SD' 
and the issue rating move to 'D' once the forbearance is consummated. Aventine 
announced the agreement with its lenders on July 27, 2012.

Rating Action
On July 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate 
credit rating on Aventine Renewable Energy Holdings Inc. to 'SD' from 'CC'. We 
also lowered our rating on the company's senior secured debt due December 2015 
($215.9 million outstanding as of March 31, 2012) to 'D' from 'CCC-'. The 
recovery rating on the $225 million senior secured term notes is unchanged at 
'2'.

Rationale
The rating action follows the waiver of a scheduled interest payment on July 
31, 2012. Although Aventine received a debt forbearance with lenders and thus 
lenders will not consider a missed interest payment to be an event of default, 
this constitutes a default under our criteria.  

Liquidity
We deem the company's liquidity to be "weak," indicating that a material 
deficit is likely over the next 12 months. (For more on liquidity assessments, 
see "Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers," published Sept. 28, 
2011, on RatingsDirect.) 

Recovery analysis
The recovery rating on the $225 million senior secured term notes is unchanged 
at '2', indicating our view that lenders can expect substantial (70% to 90%) 
recovery if a payment default occurs. Our valuation of Aventine's fixed assets 
in a simulated default scenario of 45 cents per gallon of daily throughput 
capacity reflects reported asset values during the stressed market conditions 
during the heightened ethanol default period in 2008 and 2009. We used 10 
cents per gallon of daily throughput capacity for the facilities, which, in 
our default scenario, are not yet in operation. We assume default in 2012-2013 
with a gross enterprise value of about $222 million, of which $170 million is 
available to senior secured noteholders, and about $225 million of senior 
secured notes and letters of credit outstanding as of March 31, 2012. (For the 
complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Aventine published Dec. 
22, 2011, on RatingsDirect.)

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings, 
Update, May 12, 2009
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers
     -- Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
Ratings Lowered
                                 To            From
Aventine Renewable Holdings Inc.
Corp. credit rating              SD/--/--      CC/Negative/--
 Senior secured                  D             CCC-
  Recovery rating                2


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

