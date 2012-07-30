FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 30, 2012 / 8:49 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P raises United States Infrastructure's issue rating

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Overview
     -- We believe Carmel, Ind.-based United States Infrastructure Corp. will 
continue to benefit from cost synergies from its acquisition of Consolidated 
Utility Services Inc. and a slow recovery in its end markets. 
     -- We expect the company to achieve an EBITDA margin of about 15% and 
reduce leverage to less than 5x over the next year.
     -- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating, and raising our 
issue-level rating on the company's $250 million senior secured credit 
facility to 'BB-' from 'B+' and revising the recovery rating to '2' from '3'. 
     -- The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that the 
company will continue to benefit from the Consolidated Utility Services Inc. 
acquisition and improving demand over the next year. 


Rating Action
On July 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' 
corporate credit rating on United States Infrastructure Corp. (USIC). The 
outlook is stable.

At the same time, we raised our issue-level rating on the company's $250 
million senior secured credit facility to 'BB-' from 'B+', and revised our 
recovery rating to '2' from '3', indicating our expectation of a substantial 
(70% to 90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The higher 
issue-level rating is based on our assumption of a higher gross enterprise 
value at emergence, reflecting lesser uncertainty regarding integration costs 
and synergies from its acquisitions. 

Rationale
The ratings on USIC reflect Standard & Poor's view of its "weak" business risk 
profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile. We assume that the company 
will benefit from a slow but steady recovery in end markets that require its 
line-locating services. Cost synergies from its acquisition of Consolidated 
Utility Services Inc. (CUS) should enable the company to achieve an EBITDA 
margin of about 15% and reduce leverage to less than 5x adjusted total debt to 
EBITDA over the next year. 

The company participates in the niche $1.6 billion market for utility 
line-locating services. In about half of the market, utilities locate and mark 
their own lines. The utility companies outsource the rest of the market, 
mainly to two principal players (USIC is one). 

USIC's end-market diversity is limited, with revenues split about equally 
among infrastructure, residential, and commercial construction-related 
activity, which drives utility line locating. USIC serves customers in the 
telecom, electric, gas, cable, and other utility markets. We expect the 
company to continue to have a high customer concentration with almost 
one-third of its revenues coming from AT&T Inc. (A-/Stable/A-2). Although 
historically USIC has been able to renew the majority of its contracts, the 
company could lose business if customers put expiring contracts out to bid. 
The regulatory requirement to locate and mark utility infrastructure before 
the initiation of underground excavations, and contractual relationships with 
several large customers help offset our assessment of USIC's weak business 
risk profile.

Recurring revenues from infrastructure maintenance and government spending 
somewhat offset the company's exposure to the highly cyclical construction 
market. Although public construction remains soft, private construction was up 
13.1% year over year in May on strength in both the residential and private 
nonresidential markets. In our base case we expect a slight decline in 
nonresidential activity in 2013, which low double-digit growth in residential 
construction and a slow recovery in infrastructure spending would offset. 
Despite the company's limited service offerings, the capability to respond 
within the utilities' 48- to 72-hour window provides a barrier to entry for 
potential competitors. We believe the CUS acquisition has further increased 
geographic density and allowed more line locates per stop, which should 
support improvement in profitability compared with prior years.

Our base-case scenario assumptions (over the next two years) for USIC include:
     -- Organic revenue growth will be in the low to mid single-digit area 
over the next two years as a result of the recovery in some end-markets. We 
expect USIC to somewhat improve market penetration across regions through new 
customers. 
     -- EBITDA margins will remain at about 15%, reflecting post 
acquisition-related cost synergies with lower labor expense (as a percent of 
sales) and a potential improvement in mix as the construction activity 
recovers.
     -- Funds from operation to debt will improve over the cycle. Free 
operating cash flow to debt will be in the low to mid single digits given 
modest capital expenditures will average about 2% of revenues.

We view USIC's financial risk profile as aggressive given our expectation for 
leverage of 4.5x-5x and FFO to total debt of 10%-15%. We expect these metrics 
to improve over the next year or so as the company benefits from cost 
reductions. It has limited capacity at the rating for large debt-financed 
acquisitions. Also, we believe financial policies will remain aggressive given 
its concentrated ownership by financial sponsors. 

Liquidity
We believe USIC has adequate sources of liquidity to cover its needs over the 
next 12 to 18 months, even if its EBITDA declines unexpectedly. The company 
has minimal upcoming debt maturities. Our assessment of the company's 
liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

     -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and 
facility availability, to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 
18 months;
     -- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by 
15%; and 
     -- We believe it could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks.

As of March 31, 2012, USIC had about $20 million cash on hand and $41 million 
available under its $60 million revolver. Peak working capital needs typically 
coincide with construction activity during spring and summer. About $15 
million of the revolver is tied to letters of credit that back insurance 
programs. Capital expenditures average about 2% of revenues, which should 
support modest but stable free cash flow generation. We expect the company to 
maintain sufficient headroom over its total leverage and fixed-charge coverage 
covenants defined in the credit facility.

Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see Standard & Poor's recovery 
report on USIC, to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.

Outlook
The stable rating outlook reflects our belief that USIC would continue to 
benefit from improving demand for its line-locating over the next 12 months, 
coupled with cost synergies from its acquisition of CUS in 2011. We expect the 
company to achieve an EBITDA margin of about 15% and reduce leverage to less 
than 5x over the next year. 

We could lower the ratings if USIC's operating performance appears likely to 
weaken or if the company pursues a more aggressive financial policy than we 
expect. For example, we could lower the ratings if the company loses a large 
customer, causing earnings to decline to an extent that is likely to result in 
negative free cash flow or leverage greater than 5x for a sustained period.

We consider an upgrade unlikely during the next year based on our assessment 
of the company's business and financial risks and USIC's concentrated 
ownership by financial sponsors, which we believe indicates that financial 
policies will remain aggressive. 

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Economic Research: U.S. Economic Forecast: Ain't No Cure For The 
Summertime Blues, July 17, 2012
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Capital Goods 
Industry, April 28, 2011 
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 
     -- Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008


Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

United States Infrastructure Corp.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Stable/--       

Upgraded
                                        To                 From
United States Infrastructure Corp.
USIC Locating Services Inc.
 Senior Secured                         BB-                B+
   Recovery Rating                      2                  3

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

