TEXT-Fitch rates Metro St. Louis Sewer District wastewater revs 'AA+'

July 30 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA+' rating to the following Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District, Missouri (the district) revenue bonds: --$225 million wastewater system (the system) revenue bonds, series 2012A. The bonds are expected to sell via negotiation the week of Aug. 6. Proceeds will be used to finance improvements to the district's wastewater system, fund a debt service reserve and pay costs of issuance. Fitch also affirms its 'AA+' rating on the following district debt: --$404.9 million in outstanding parity wastewater system revenue bonds. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by pledged revenues of the system after payment of operations and maintenance expenses. Pledged revenues include all operating revenues from the sanitary sewer system, interest earnings (excluding interest earnings derived from state revolving fund bonds, stormwater revenues, and obligations issued by the district related to its sub-districts), hedge payments, and amounts in the renewal and extension and debt service reserve funds. KEY RATING DRIVERS WEAKENED BUT SATISFACTORY COVERAGE MARGINS: Total debt service coverage (DSC) declined as expected in fiscal 2011 to 1.7x, after generating coverage levels above 2.5x over the fiscal 2005 to 2009 period, and margins are expected to remain at these lower levels going forward. Nevertheless, DSC levels remain consistent with the 'AA+' rating level. GROWING DEBT BURDEN: Leverage ratios currently are moderate, although they are projected to more than double over the next five years with implementation of the district's large capital improvement and replacement program (CIRP). STRONG LIQUIDITY: Liquidity margins are projected to remain strong; unrestricted cash and investments at year end fiscal 2011 equaled well over one year of operations. ADEQUATE RATE FLEXIBILITY: User charges are moderate but will increase to fund increasing capital and operating costs, reducing overall affordability. Rates are reviewed and adjustments are proposed by a 15-member rate commission (RC) before recommendations are made to the district's Board of Trustees. STABLE ECONOMY: The large service area -- including St. Louis and most of St. Louis County--is stable and diverse. CREDIT PROFILE REDUCED BUT STILL SOUND FINANCIAL METRICS All-in annual DSC (including senior and subordinate-lien debt) had historically been very strong, comfortably exceeding 2.5x through fiscal 2009. Senior-lien DSC declined as expected to 3.1x in fiscal 2011 from 6.1x in fiscal 2009 and all-in DSC declined to 1.7x in the same year from 2.8x in fiscal 2009. The decline was driven by a modest reduction in operating revenues, a sharp drop in investment earnings, and an increase in expenditures, particularly for one-time projects and studies for the development of the CIRP. Due to the planned borrowings associated with the CIRP and consent decree, total coverage on all outstanding and anticipated debt is projected to be in the 1.6x - 1.7x range and coverage on senior lien debt is projected to be in the 2.3x - 2.8x range for fiscals 2013 - 2016. Fitch's rating incorporates the weaker DSC, although any deterioration in financial performance beyond projected levels could result in negative rating action. Reserve balances remain strong, with unrestricted cash and investments at 2011 fiscal year-end equal to $228 million or more than 500 days of operations. Based on projected cash flows through fiscal 2016, cash balances should remain fairly sizeable relative to other utilities. REGULATORY The district executed a consent decree with the EPA in July 2011 that substantially aligns with the district's CIRP. The consent decree provides for an estimated $4.7 billion in projects implemented over 23 years that include the elimination of sanitary sewer overflows (SSO), implementation of the combined sewer overflow (CSO) long-term control plan, and asset reinvestment. The consent decree was entered into on Aug. 4, 2011 with no substantive changes after the public comment period. RISING DEBT AND CAPITAL NEEDS The fiscal years 2012 - 2016 capital program totals a substantial $1.13 billion, with approximately 50% of the costs focused on SSO remediation, 13% for CSO control, and the remainder dedicated for other system projects and wastewater treatment. Approximately 80% of the plan through fiscal 2016 is expected to be funded from existing and planned debt, which marks a departure from the district's goal of providing at least 50% capital funding from equity. As a result, leverage ratios are expected to more than double over the next five years, with outstanding debt per capita increasing from a current $447 in fiscal 2011 to over $1,100 by fiscal 2016. Bonding capacity requires voter approval and the board maintains strong voter confidence, as evidenced by the 85% approval rate of the recent $945 million authorization in June 2012. The current offering represents the first installment of the 2012 authorization to fund a portion of the CIRP/consent decree requirements. REDUCED AFFORDABILITY To support the additional planned debt, the board recently approved annual rate increases averaging 9.8% for fiscal 2013 through 2016. The current average monthly wastewater bill of $28.73 is considered affordable at 0.6% of median household income, but the planned rate hikes will reduce overall affordability. SERVICE AREA Serving a population of around 1.4 million and roughly 425,000 accounts, the district was established in 1954 to provide wastewater treatment and stormwater services to both the city of St. Louis and the vast majority of St. Louis County. The customer base is stable, with accounts experiencing no growth over the past five fiscal years. For May 2012, the county unemployment was 6.8%, compared to the state rate of 7.0% and national rate of 7.9%. The St. Louis metropolitan area is the primary economic engine for Missouri and home to a number of Fortune 1,000 companies. Given its access to major waterways, it is a hub for trade and distribution. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. 