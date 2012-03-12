FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Sierra Timeshare 2012-1 Receivables Funding
#Funds News
March 12, 2012 / 9:30 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Sierra Timeshare 2012-1 Receivables Funding

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

March 12 - OVERVIEW	
     -- Sierra Timeshare 2012-1 Receivables Funding LLC's issuance is an ABS 	
securitization backed by vacation ownership interval (timeshare) loans.	
     -- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A and B notes.	
     -- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit 	
enhancement and the servicer's ability and experience in the timeshare market, 	
among other factors.	
    	
     March 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its
preliminary ratings to Sierra Timeshare 2012-1 Receivables Funding LLC's $250
million vacation timeshare loan-backed notes (see list).	
	
The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by vacation 	
ownership interval (timeshare) loans.	
	
The preliminary ratings are based on information as of March 12, 2012. 	
Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that 	
differ from the preliminary ratings.	
	
The preliminary ratings reflect our opinion of the credit enhancement 	
available in the form of subordination, overcollateralization, a reserve 	
account, and available excess spread. Our preliminary ratings also reflect our 	
view of Wyndham Consumer Finance Inc.'s (WCF's) servicing ability and 	
experience in the timeshare market.	
 	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
 	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities.	
	
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating 	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED	
Sierra Timeshare 2012-1 Receivables Funding LLC	
 	
Class       Rating             Amount	

A           A+ (sf)            192.85	
B           BBB (sf)            57.15

