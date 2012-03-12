TEXT-S&P rates Sierra Timeshare 2012-1 Receivables Funding

March 12 - OVERVIEW -- Sierra Timeshare 2012-1 Receivables Funding LLC's issuance is an ABS securitization backed by vacation ownership interval (timeshare) loans. -- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A and B notes. -- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit enhancement and the servicer's ability and experience in the timeshare market, among other factors. March 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to Sierra Timeshare 2012-1 Receivables Funding LLC's $250 million vacation timeshare loan-backed notes (see list). The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by vacation ownership interval (timeshare) loans. The preliminary ratings are based on information as of March 12, 2012. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings. The preliminary ratings reflect our opinion of the credit enhancement available in the form of subordination, overcollateralization, a reserve account, and available excess spread. Our preliminary ratings also reflect our view of Wyndham Consumer Finance Inc.'s (WCF's) servicing ability and experience in the timeshare market. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Presale: Sierra Timeshare 2012-1 Receivables Funding LLC, published March 12, 2012. -- S&P Corrects: Ratings On Three Sierra Timeshare Transactions Affirmed, published Aug. 12, 2011. -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011. -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, published Jan. 13, 2011. -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, published Dec. 6, 2010. -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, published May 3, 2010. -- Standard & Poor's Revises Criteria Methodology For Servicer Risk Assessment, published May 28, 2009. -- Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: Overview Of Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions, published Oct. 1, 2006. -- Rating Criteria For U.S. Timeshare Loan Securitizations, published Oct. 8, 2003. -- Eligible Investment Criteria For 'AAA' Rated Structured Transactions, published June 25, 2001. PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED Sierra Timeshare 2012-1 Receivables Funding LLC Class Rating Amount A A+ (sf) 192.85 B BBB (sf) 57.15