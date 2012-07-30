FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 30, 2012

TEXT-Fitch affirms Tower Group's ratings on announcement

July 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB' Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
of Tower Group, Inc. (Tower). Fitch has also affirmed the Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of Tower's operating subsidiaries at 'A-'. A
full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The Rating
Outlook is Stable.

Tower pre-announced earnings for the second quarter today, which included
expectations of unfavorable reserve development of $42.3 million after tax that
will lead to an operating loss for the quarter. In addition Tower announced that
the company has exercised its option to combine with the Bermuda reinsurance
business currently operated by Canopius Holdings Bermuda, Ltd (Canopius
Bermuda).

The unfavorable reserve development was outside of previous expectations and of
significant magnitude to cause financial leverage and interest coverage
downgrade triggers to be met. Pro forma estimates for Tower's half year 2012
results are that financial leverage will be approximately 30-32% from a previous
29% and that earning based interest coverage will range from 1-2 x versus a
previous 4.7x. Fitch believes that full year earnings should promote a decline
in the financial leverage ratio to below 30%, but notes that interest coverage
will be below expectations on a stated basis and in line on a run-rate basis.

Fitch will carefully monitor Tower's progress to see if historical trends of
profitability and leverage will be maintained. To the extent that each year
significant one-time items continue to mar profitability, Fitch would have
concerns that this is a long-term performance issue rather than unusual
instances.

In late April 2012, Tower invested approximately $75 million to acquire a 10.7%
stake in Canopius Group, Ltd (Canopius) the ultimate parent of Canopius Holdings
Bermuda, Ltd (Canopius Bermuda), subject to an acquisition of Omega Insurance
Holdings Limited (Omega) by Canopius. At this time, Tower entered into an
agreement with Canopius to assist Tower with establishing a presence at Lloyd's
of London and granting Tower an option to combine with the Bermuda reinsurance
business currently operated by Canopious.

Fitch views this transaction as potentially favorable if executed properly as it
creates a larger, more geographically diverse business platform with access to
three major insurance markets: U.S., Bermuda, and the Lloyds markets, and an
international holding company. This broader diversification is expected to
enhance profitability and provide a sufficient source of capital to support
Tower's U.S. growth.

This structure will allow Tower to take advantage of the lower tax rate afforded
by the holding company's Bermuda domicile and it is similar to the structures
employed by many of its Bermuda-based competitors. Similar to many Bermuda
(re)insurers, this approach exposes Tower to any changes in U.S. tax laws that
would reduce or eliminate tax advantages on business generated in the U.S. but
reinsured to affiliated offshore companies.

Fitch recognizes that this transaction is subject to several regulatory steps
and can still be terminated by Tower at will. Fitch will evaluate any changes to
the transaction as they are announced. Tower estimates that this transaction
could close by the end of this year.

The rating rationale for the affirmation continues to include Tower's solid
historical profitability, multi-tiered approach to underwriting, history of
modest reserve development, and a well diversified investment portfolio that has
an average credit rating of 'AA-'.

Also factored in to Fitch's rating rationale are the company's appetite for
growth via acquisitions and an elevated catastrophe profile given the company's
concentration in New England and New York markets where approximately 70% of
total net written premiums are derived.

While historical catastrophe losses have been modest, Tower's geographical
concentration of Northeast property related premiums leaves the company more
susceptible to tail event risk than most peers. Additionally, in a large
catastrophe event Tower is heavily dependent on reinsurers in its catastrophe
program providing timely payments.

The following key rating triggers could lead to a downgrade:

--Inability to quickly improve financial leverage below 30% or a sustained
decline in operating earnings-based coverage below 6-7x range;
--Continued adverse reserve development relative to peers and industry averages;
--Any large acquisition, defined as approximately 25%-30% of Tower's net written
premium, in the near term or an acquisition that does not complement Tower's
current underwriting platform.

The following key rating triggers could lead to an upgrade:

--Material improvement in the company's catastrophe profile;
--Sustained strong profitability and internal capital formation, especially
relative to peers at the current rating level and the industry aggregate, over
the business cycle.

Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:

Tower Group, Inc.
--IDR at 'BBB';
--5% senior convertible debt rating at 'BBB-'.

Tower Insurance Company of New York
Tower National Insurance Company
Preserver Insurance Company
CastlePoint National Insurance Company
York Insurance Company of Maine
Hermitage Insurance Company
CastlePoint Florida Insurance Company
North East Insurance Company
Massachusetts Homeland Insurance Company
CastlePoint Insurance Company
Kodiak Insurance Company
--IFS ratings at 'A-'.

Fitch has withdrawn its 'A-' rating on the Mountain Valley Indemnity Company
since the entity is no longer part of Tower Group.


Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 22, 2011).

