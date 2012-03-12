FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 12, 2012 / 9:35 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P rates Norfolk Southern notes 'BBB+'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has
assigned its 'BBB+' issue-level rating to Norfolk Southern Corp.'s $600
million senior notes due 2022. Norfolk Southern will use proceeds from the debt
issuance to fund general corporate purposes.	
	
Our ratings on Norfolk, Va.-based Norfolk Southern Corp. reflect its solid 	
competitive position as one of the two large eastern freight railroads, its 	
strong liquidity, and the favorable industry risk characteristics of the U.S. 	
freight railroad industry. Price competition from other railroads and trucking 	
companies and the capital intensity of the industry partly offset these 	
strengths. As a result of modest volume growth and mid-single-digit percentage 	
price increases, we expect Norfolk Southern to maintain satisfactory operating 	
profitability and generate funds from operations (FFO) to total debt in the 	
high-30% area in 2012. We characterize the company's business risk as 	
"strong," its financial risk as "intermediate," and its liquidity as "strong," 	
as our criteria define the terms.	
	
For the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, Norfolk Southern generated FFO to total 	
debt of 39% and debt to capital of 48%. In the near term, we expect Norfolk 	
Southern to continue generating satisfactory credit metrics and significant 	
free cash flow due to generally favorable pricing trends and ongoing 	
productivity improvements. If the financial profile weakens, either as a 	
result of greater-than-expected shareholder rewards or earnings pressures, 	
resulting in FFO to total debt consistently to less than 25% without 	
recovering, we could lower the ratings. Alternatively, we could raise the 	
ratings if earnings growth results in FFO to total debt greater than 45% and 	
debt to total capital less than 40%.	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Norfolk Southern Corp.	
 Corporate credit rating                     BBB+/Stable/A-2	
	
Rating Assigned	
 $600 mil. senior notes due 2022             BBB+	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

