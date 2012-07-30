TEXT-S&P rates 95 Express Lanes revs 'BBB-'

Overview -- U.S. public/private partnership 95 Express Lanes LLC is issuing senior bonds through a conduit issuer to design, build, and finance a managed-lanes highway project south of Washington, D.C. -- We are assigning our 'BBB-' rating to the debt. -- We base the stable outlook on our assessment of construction arrangements, counterparty dependency assessments, and traffic demand. Rating Action On July 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB-' rating to the $242 million senior-lien revenue bonds due 2034-2040 issued by the Virginia Small Business Financing Authority on behalf of 95 Express Lanes LLC. The outlook is stable. Rationale The rating reflects traffic and revenue risk, a well-mitigated construction program, and a leveraged financial profile. The project will convert or build existing High-Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes into about 29 miles of reversible managed lanes between Stafford Co., Va. and the city of Alexandria, Va. in the median of portions of I-95's and I-395's general-purpose lanes. The project benefits from a comprehensive (concession) agreement with the Virginia Dept. of Transportation (VDOT) that allows it to collect toll revenue from the managed lanes for about 73 years after operations begin. The rating also reflects the assumption that the project will borrow about $300 million of Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA) debt in 2013-2014 with terms typical of past TIFIA loans. The concession agreement includes certain protections for the concessionaire if the terms of the TIFIA loan differ significantly from past loans, including additional equity commitments from both the project sponsors and VDOT if the TIFIA loan were not to be issued in full. Not receiving the full TIFIA loan would reduce the total amount of debt and would benefit senior lenders. Our forecast of debt service coverage assumes that TIFIA terms will be similar to those of many past TIFIA loans, with mandatory interest payments representing 25% of total TIFIA debt service in 2022-2039. The 'BBB-' rating reflects the following credit strengths: -- Strong demand for the managed lanes. The project is in a heavily congested corridor used by commuters during the weekdays and weekend traffic to a lesser degree. The project will likely open two years after regional drivers have been using the nearby I-495 Capital Beltway (495 Express Lanes) managed lanes, so many drivers will be accustomed to using managed lanes. -- We expect a strong regional economy to sustain long-term traffic demand. The project serves a region with a large commuter base extending south of Washington, D.C. The service area is part of a deep and diverse economy anchored by the federal government and its agencies, high technology companies, and professional and business service companies, with high wealth and income levels and historically strong population growth. -- We believe the concession agreement is reasonable and compensates the project for expansion of identified competing parallel roads and a high number of HOV, which do not pay a toll. -- Construction is relatively straightforward, consisting mainly of converting and upgrading additional lanes in the median of I-95 and I-395, and the electronic tolling system. Fluor Corp. is a well-qualified and experienced contractor. Under the design-build contract, Fluor is responsible for completing the project, including installing the electronic tolling system, the technology of which is commercially proven. Fluor also guarantees the design-build contract costs, and, in the event of termination, up to 40% of contract costs, including liquidated damages for late completion and a letter of credit equal to 7.5% of construction costs. Construction liquidity includes $28 million of contingent equity outside of the design-build agreement. The project has the following credit risks: -- As a managed-lanes project, it is exposed to traffic volume and revenue risk if congestion on the free general-purpose lanes does not generate sufficient demand for the managed lanes. In addition, while we expect strong regional economic fundamentals, the project is exposed to regional economic downturns, including during ramp-up, and uncertain long-term traffic and revenue growth trends. -- The sponsors' base case includes some assumptions that are higher than those which we have assumed under our base-case forecast. Our base-case forecast of net toll revenue is 72% of the sponsors' base-case forecast in 2015, 68% in 2020, 62% in 2030, and 55% in 2040. -- The project's senior-lien principal repayments are back-loaded and, under our base case, this causes lower debt service coverage when senior-lien principal begins to be repaid. -- As with most long-term toll road forecasts, debt service coverage ratios are lower under low inflation scenarios. We estimate that a decrease of CPI from 2.5% per year to 2.0% would lower our base-case debt service coverage from an average of 2.12x in 2017-2039 to an average of about 2x. We believe that a key project risk is the uncertainty around initial traffic and revenue levels when the project begins operations in about 2015. The sponsors' traffic and revenue forecast, which was confirmed by an independent review from the lenders' traffic and revenue advisor Hatch Mott MacDonald, forecasts strong debt service coverage, even including TIFIA debt service, during the ramp-up period in 2015-2016 and during the stabilized operating period thereafter. We base our rating on our base case, which shows lower revenue due to several conservative assumptions: -- We assume that economic conditions in the first year of operations (2015) reflect those in 2010, which reduces revenue significantly. -- We also assume no increase in drivers' value of time during the forecast, which also reduces revenue. -- Our annualization factor is reduced from the 290 figure used by the sponsors' forecast to 270, lowering sponsor revenues by about 7%. (This factor converts average weekday revenue to annual revenue.) -- We assume an extra year of ramp-up is required. Instead of the sponsors' assumption that revenue will be reduced 30% below stabilized forecast levels in 2015 and 10% in 2016, we assume that the first three years will be reduced 30%, 20%, and 10%, respectively. -- We assume that leakage of revenue from unpaid violations remains high, at about 5% per year, a significant increase from the sponsors' base-case assumption of 2.7% to 3.7% after 2017. The sponsors and we both assume that leakage will be 6.3% to 6.6% in 2015-2016. These assumptions result in our toll revenue forecast that is about 60% to 70% of the sponsors' forecast. We also assume an increase in operating expenses of about 12%. As a result, under our base case, debt service coverage, including mandatory TIFIA payments is strong in general, averaging 2.12x in 2017-2039. The minimum coverage under our base case is 1.72x to about 1.75x and occurs in about 2017-2019 following ramp-up, and in about 2032-2033 after principal repayments begin in 2030. Liquidity Liquidity over the life of the project is "satisfactory" for the investment-grade rating. Liquidity during operations will include a debt service reserve account funded to the greater of 12 months' interest or nine-months' debt service on the senior bonds. Liquidity is more than sufficient to cover any potential shortfalls that we foresee during the initial ramp-up period (2015-2016), the most vulnerable period for the project, when we assume that the project will draw about $6 million of its $35 million ramp-up reserve account. A ramp-up reserve account will be funded from equity with $35 million at substantial completion (or Dec. 31, 2014, if substantial completion is delayed beyond that date). After the third anniversary of substantial completion, if cash flow available for debt service provides at least 1.2x coverage of senior, mandatory, and scheduled TIFIA debt service and the TIFIA capitalized interest period has ended, then most of the reserve may be released. However, the reserve must retain at least nine-months' TIFIA mandatory debt service. The project may use the ramp-up reserve to pay operating and maintenance expenses, maintenance capital spending, senior debt service, and mandatory TIFIA debt service, but not scheduled TIFIA debt service. When the ramp-up reserve is released, the project will use a portion to fund an operating and maintenance reserve account to an amount equal to the greater of $7.5 million or 25% of the actual operating expenses of the prior year. A major maintenance reserve provides significant smoothing of capital spending by reserving the current year's expenses plus 80%, 60%, 40%, and 20% of the following four years' expenses, respectively. A distribution test of 1.3x, including senior debt service and mandatory and scheduled TIFIA debt service, provides additional liquidity if debt service coverage is low. The distribution test is 1.3x calculated backward and forward 12 months, which would help improve liquidity for a time if underperformance occurs. The cash is trapped for the benefit of both senior and TIFIA loans. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that the project will have sufficient liquidity to complete construction and pay debt service during ramp-up, and that traffic congestion on the general-purpose lanes will generate sufficient demand for the managed lanes to provide adequate coverage of senior and TIFIA debt service over the life of the debt. We are unlikely to raise the rating before the traffic ramp-up period is complete, which our base case assumes will occur in 2017-2018, even if debt service coverage exceeds our expectations of about 1.3x. Because cash flow volatility is a key credit concern for toll roads, our rating emphasizes not only absolute coverage levels, but also stable coverage. We could lower the rating if debt service coverage, including mandatory TIFIA payments, remains below 1.3x for an extended period after ramp-up or if we see significant volatility in coverage. Other factors that could lead us to lower the rating include significant construction delays or cost overruns, which we consider unlikely given the straightforward construction task and construction liquidity, or revenue levels following ramp-up that are significantly below our base case. Because the transaction structure does not include such features as an independent director, we do not view the project as ring-fenced from the Transurban Group, so we could lower the rating if our view of the parent company's credit quality were to fall below that of the project. We consider this unlikely at this time. Related Criteria And Research -- Project Finance Construction and Operations Counterparty Methodology, Dec. 20, 2011 -- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007 Ratings List New Rating Virginia Small Business Financing Authority 95 Express Lanes LLC (Obligor) $242 mil. senior-lien revenue bonds BBB-/Stable/-- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.