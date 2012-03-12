FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates ERAC USA Finance notes 'BBB+'
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 12, 2012 / 9:41 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P rates ERAC USA Finance notes 'BBB+'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has
assigned its 'BBB+' issue rating to ERAC USA Finance LLC's notes maturing in
2017 and 2042, rule 144A offerings without registration rights. ERAC's parent,
Enterprise Holdings Inc., guarantees the notes. The company will use proceeds
for general corporate purposes.	
	
The ratings on St. Louis, Mo.-based Enterprise and ERAC, Enterprise's wholly 	
owned finance subsidiary, reflect Enterprise's leading market position in the 	
relatively stable off-airport (replacement and local) segment of the car 	
rental industry, good earnings, and cash flow generation. Enterprise (parent 	
of Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Alamo Rent-A-Car, and National Car Rental) is the 	
largest global car rental company, although most of its operations are based 	
in the U.S., with close to $13 billion of revenues in fiscal 2011 (ended July 	
31).	
	
Despite expected pressure on earnings and cash flow due to higher vehicle 	
prices, we expect Enterprise's financial profile to remain relatively 	
consistent through 2013, with FFO to debt averaging in the mid- to high 40% 	
area over that period. We could raise ratings if demand is stronger or prices 	
on new vehicles are lower than we currently expect, resulting in FFO to debt 	
of more than 50% on a sustained basis. We are unlikely to lower ratings. 	
However, we could if FFO to debt declined to the mid-30% area for a sustained 	
period, for example because of significantly weaker demand associated with 	
reduced airline travel, or if the used car market declined to the depressed 	
levels of late 2008-early 2009, resulting in losses on sales of vehicles.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Summary: Enterprise Holdings Inc., Sept. 27, 2011	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Enterprise Holdings Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating                       BBB+/Stable/A-2	
	
Ratings Assigned	
ERAC USA Finance LLC	
 Senior unsecured notes due 2017 and 2042      BBB+	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.