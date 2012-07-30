FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms 46 Iowa Student Loan Liquidity 2009, 2011A ratings
July 30, 2012 / 9:41 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms 46 Iowa Student Loan Liquidity 2009, 2011A ratings

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- We reviewed the bonds issued by Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corp.'s 
2009 indenture and Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corp.'s 2011A indenture. All of 
the bonds are backed by a pool of private student loan collateral.
     -- We affirmed our 'A (sf)' ratings on 27 bonds issued by the Nov. 1, 
2009, indenture and the 19 bonds issued by the Nov. 1, 2011, indenture due to 
continued stable performance of the underlying loans and current parity levels.
 
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) July 30, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today affirmed its ratings on all of the bonds issued by Iowa Student Loan 
Liquidity Corp. (ISL) under the 2009 (ISL 2009) and 2011A (ISL 2011A) trust 
indentures (see list).

We affirmed our ratings on each of the series of bonds to reflect our view of 
the collateral's performance, which remains in line with our expected 
cumulative default assumptions, as evidenced by very low cumulative defaults. 
Additionally, the trust currently has relatively low delinquency and 
forbearance levels, and parity levels have increased since closing. We believe 
the available credit enhancement level is sufficient to support the bonds at 
their current ratings. The ratings also reflect our views of the future 
collateral performance as well as the trust's structure and payment priority.

The series 2009-1 and 2009-2 bonds were issued to refund bonds from previous 
ISL indentures and to transfer loans from those indentures to the ISL 2009 
indenture. The series 2009-3 bonds were issued to originate new loans, fund 
the reserve fund, and pay issuance costs. At the time of issuance of all the 
bonds, approximately 86% of the loans in the collateral pool were seasoned 
loans from the previous indentures. The balance of the pool was cash that has 
since been used primarily for new originations under Iowa's Partnership Loan 
Program. The loan eligibility criteria for the new originations required at 
least 90% of these loans to be cosigned, and a minimum FICO of 670.

As of the March 31, 2012, servicer report, ISL 2009 has experienced 10 
quarters of performance with a collateral pool that is approximately 70% 
cosigned and 30% noncosigned. Nearly 85% of the borrowers are in repayment, 8% 
are still in school or in their grace period, while approximately 7% of the 
borrowers are in deferment. 

In our opinion, ISL 2009 has progressed through its default curve to a greater 
extent than many other 2009 transactions, as the majority of the pool is 
seasoned loans that were previously securitized in earlier trusts, and which 
are mostly in repayment. Cumulative defaults as a percentage of the highest 
pool balance since deal issuance are approximately 2.6%, which compares 
favorably with our base-case expectation of 12-13% at closing. Delinquencies 
are relatively low: 30-plus-day and 90-plus-day delinquencies are 2.4% and 
0.7%, respectively, of loans currently in repayment. Credit enhancement has 
increased since closing as indicated by rising parity levels. As of March 
2012, parity rose to 113.3% from approximately 112.8%. In April and June 2012, 
the issuer completed two mandatory redemptions totaling $53.3 million with 
unexpended proceeds from the issuance of the bonds ($23.6 million) and from 
accumulated excess revenues ($29.7 million). 

On Nov. 22, 2011, we rated all of the bonds issued out of the ISL 2011A 
indenture. The collateral mix in the trust consists of roughly 80% seasoned 
noncosigned loans and 20% seasoned cosigned loans that were transferred from 
previous ISL trusts to the ISL 2011A indenture. There has been one 
distribution date since the issuance (June 2012), and as of the March 2012 
servicer report, parity was 162.7%. Defaults are negligible at 1.6% of the 
highest pool balance since deal issuance and 30-plus-day delinquencies are 
4.3% of loans currently in repayment. Our seasoning-adjusted cumulative 
base-case default expectations, which we published when we initially rated 
this transaction, were 6.5%-7.5% for cosigned loans and 13%-14% for 
noncosigned loans.

Standard & Poor's will continue to monitor the performance of the student loan 
receivables backing these trusts relative to its cumulative default 
expectations and its assessment of the credit enhancement available to the 
bonds.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this 
credit rating report are available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

     -- Presale: Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corp. - Series 2009, Nov. 12, 2009
     -- Presale: Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corp. - Series 2011A-1 And 
2011A-2, Nov. 1, 2011
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- Ratings Affirmed On 11 Municipal Issuer ABS Trusts Backed By Private 
Student Loan Collateral, Nov. 2, 2010
     -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010
     -- Presale: Rhode Island Student Loan Authority, April 25, 2008
     -- Student Loan Criteria: Rating Methodology For Student Loan 
Transactions, Oct. 1, 2004 
     -- Student Loan Criteria: Structural Elements In Student Loan 
Transactions, Oct. 1, 2004 
     -- Student Loan Criteria: Student Loan Programs, Oct. 1, 2004
     -- Student Loan Criteria: The Rating Process For Student Loan 
Transactions, Oct. 1, 2004
 
 
RATINGS AFFIRMED

Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corp.
US$230.17 mil student loan revenue bonds series 2009

Class      CUSIP       Rating
2009-1     462590GQ7   A (sf)
2009-1     462590GY0   A (sf)
2009-1     462590GR5   A (sf)
2009-1     462590GZ7   A (sf)
2009-1     462590GS3   A (sf)
2009-1     462590HA1   A (sf)
2009-1     462590GT1   A (sf)
2009-1     462590HB9   A (sf)
2009-1     462590GU8   A (sf)
2009-1     462590HC7   A (sf)
2009-1     462590GV6   A (sf)
2009-1     462590HD5   A (sf)
2009-1     462590HE3   A (sf)
2009-1     462590HF0   A (sf)
2009-1     462590HG8   A (sf)
2009-1     462590HN3   A (sf)
2009-1     462590HJ2   A (sf)
2009-1     462590HK9   A (sf)
2009-1     462590GW4   A (sf)
2009-1     462590HM5   A (sf)
2009-1     462590HH6   A (sf)
2009-1     462590HL7   A (sf)
2009-2     462590HP8   A (sf)
2009-2     462590HQ6   A (sf)
2009-2     462590HR4   A (sf)
2009-3     462590HS2   A (sf)
2009-3     462590HT0   A (sf)

Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corp.
US$419.5 mil student loan revenue bonds senior series 2011A

Class      CUSIP       Rating
2011A-1    462590HX1   A (sf)
2011A-1    462590HY9   A (sf)
2011A-1    462590HZ6   A (sf)
2011A-1    462590JA9   A (sf)
2011A-1    462590JB7   A (sf)
2011A-1    462590JC5   A (sf)
2011A-1    462590JD3   A (sf)
2011A-1    462590JE1   A (sf)
2011A-1    462590JF8   A (sf)
2011A-1    462590JG6   A (sf)
2011A-1    462590JH4   A (sf)
2011A-2    462590JJ0   A (sf)
2011A-2    462590JK7   A (sf)
2011A-2    462590JL5   A (sf)
2011A-2    462590JM3   A (sf)
2011A-2    462590JN1   A (sf)
2011A-2    462590JP6   A (sf)
2011A-2    462590JQ4   A (sf)
2011A-2    462590JR2   A (sf)


RATINGS WITHDRAWN DUE TO REDEMPTIONS

Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corp.
US$230.17 mil student loan revenue bonds series 2009

                          Rating
Class      CUSIP       To      From
2009-3     462590HV5   NR      A (sf)
2009-3     462590HU7   NR      A (sf)

NR-Not rated.

