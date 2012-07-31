FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Jabil Circuit Inc
July 31, 2012 / 2:10 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Jabil Circuit Inc

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BB+' senior unsecured rating and '3' recovery rating to St. Petersburg,
Fla.-based Jabil Circuit Inc.'s senior unsecured notes due 2022. The '3'
recovery rating indicates our expectation for a meaningful (50%-70%) recovery of
principal in the event of payment default. 
    The company intends to use proceeds of the new notes to repay outstanding 
revolver balances and for general corporate purposes.

Standard & Poor's 'BB+' corporate credit rating and positive outlook on Jabil 
remain unchanged and reflect the company's diversified end markets, consistent 
profitability despite difficult market conditions, increasing market share, 
and stable financial profile. We expect the company to continue to pursue its 
moderate financial policies by maintaining leverage that is low for the 
rating, modest dividends, and annual share repurchases at or below 
discretionary cash flows. The company's financial risk profile is 
"intermediate" and the business risk profile is "fair."

Jabil has the capacity within its rating category to absorb the modest amount 
of incremental debt, given adequate cash flows and liquidity. (For the 
complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the research update on Jabil, 
published April 5, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Companies' Maturities Are Manageable, But 
Lower-Rated Issuers Face Some Liquidity Challenges, July 23, 2012
     -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, July 13, 2012
     -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Ratings Should Be Stable Overall During Weak 
Economic Recovery, July 13, 2012
     -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Telecom Companies Maintain High Dividend 
Payouts, But For How Long?, May 30, 2012
     -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Cable And Satellite-TV Companies Ratchet Up 
Shareholder Payouts, May 16, 2012
     -- Top 10 Investor Questions: U.S. Telecom and Cable Industries, May 10, 
2012
     -- Assessing The Four-Notch Rating Gap Between The Two U.S. 
Direct-To-Home Satellite Video Operators, May 9, 2012
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

RATINGS LIST

Jabil Circuit Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB+/Positive/--

New Ratings

Jabil Circuit Inc.
 Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2022        BB+
   Recovery Rating                      3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
