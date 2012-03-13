FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch revises Kirby Corp outlook to positive
March 13, 2012
March 13, 2012 / 2:00 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch revises Kirby Corp outlook to positive

March 13 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Rating Outlook for Kirby 	
Corporation (Kirby) to Positive from Stable. Fitch has also affirmed
Kirby's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and debt ratings at 'BBB'. A full list of
rating actions follows at the end of this release.	
	
The revised Outlook reflects improving conditions in the U.S. tank barge 	
shipping industry. The Outlook also incorporates Fitch's view that as Kirby has 	
grown in size the potential impact from debt funded acquisitions has become less	
of a concern. Kirby's ratings are supported by the company's stable operating 	
performance, solid financial flexibility, and strong free cash flow generation. 	
The company also benefits from its position as the largest operator in the 	
inland tank barge market and one of the largest in the coastwise market. 	
	
Fitch has traditionally viewed Kirby's acquisitive nature as a limiting factor 	
for the ratings. However, given the company's larger size following two major 	
acquisitions in 2011, Fitch believes Kirby is in a better position to absorb 	
future acquisitions without materially increasing its credit risk. In addition, 	
there are fewer potential acquisition targets in either the inland or coastwise 	
markets that would require Kirby to substantially increase leverage relative to 	
its size. In the event of a significant acquisition, Fitch would expect Kirby to	
de-lever quickly.	
	
Kirby's purchases of K-Sea and United Holdings in 2011 have changed the face of 	
the company and created new opportunities. United Holdings has provided the 	
company with a major presence in land-based diesel services. This market is 	
expected to grow in the near term based on the large amount of new equipment 	
recently entered into service related to hydraulic fracturing and horizontal 	
drilling. K-Sea provides an entrance into the coastwise market, where Kirby did 	
not previously operate. Kirby will also likely see some margin expansion as they	
work to bring K-Sea's utilization rates and cost structure in line with the 	
inland portion of the business. 	
	
Acquisitions in 2011 drove leverage well above Kirby's normal range. Debt/EBITDA	
at year end was 1.8 times (x) compared to 0.7x at year end 2010. Though leverage	
is currently high for the rating, strong free cash flows should allow the 	
company to pay down a meaningful portion of its debt in the next two to three 	
years. Kirby has a history of successfully de-levering after large acquisitions.	
Fitch expects the company do so again, in an effort to maintain a conservative 	
financial profile. 	
	
Kirby's ability to de-lever and maintain a healthy balance sheet is supported by	
its capacity to generate cash. Fitch expects free cash flow to be up marginally 	
in 2012 and to be notably higher thereafter. Kirby produced $85 million in free 	
cash in 2011 compared to $108 million in 2010. Cash flow in 2012 should rise 	
incrementally as strong operating cash is offset by significant spending aimed 	
at replacing older barges. Barge replacement spending is expected to drop off 	
sharply after this year, as Kirby's fleet renewal efforts come to a close. 	
Reduced spending, along with the contributions of recent acquisitions K-Sea and 	
United Holdings, should lead to significant free cash generation beyond 2012.	
	
At year end 2011 most of Kirby's liquidity was provided by $153 million in 	
availability under a $250 million revolving credit facility. Financial covenants	
under the facility include a maximum EBITDA/Interest coverage of 2.5x and a 	
maximum debt/total capitalization ratio of 0.6. The company was in compliance 	
with all covenants at year end. Kirby also had $16 million of cash on hand. 	
Liquidity is partially offset by Kirby's $200 million senior notes which mature 	
in February 2013. Fitch expects the company to generate sufficient cash in the 	
next year to retire the notes upon maturity absent any acquisitions. If Kirby 	
were to pursue an acquisition in 2012, the company would likely refinance the 	
notes closer to maturity. 	
	
Market conditions in the tank barge industry have improved markedly over the 	
past year. Fitch expects the environment to continue to improve in the medium 	
term based on better pricing and rising volumes. Capacity utilization and 	
pricing rebounded from recession lows in 2011. Kirby reports utilization rates 	
of 90-95% for its inland barges, up from 85-90% a year ago. 	
	
Capacity growth in the industry is expected to remain low in coming years. While	
barge construction increased in 2010 and 2011, most new construction is aimed at	
replacing aging vessels rather than adding capacity. This should keep 	
utilization high, supporting a healthy pricing environment. 	
	
Total tonnage is also on the rise. Persistently low natural gas prices are 	
creating a competitive advantage for American petrochemical producers, pushing 	
shipping volumes higher. Although Fitch expects natural gas prices to rebound 	
over the medium term as economic activity picks up and demand increases for 	
natural gas fired power plants, the spread between oil and natural gas is likely	
to remain large enough for the U.S. petrochemical producers to benefit.	
	
Potential concerns include the possibility of softness in demand for new 	
fracking equipment if drilling activity were to slow, the possibility of a large	
debt-funded acquisition before the company has had time to de-lever, and the 	
general uncertainty regarding the broader economy. 	
	
The ratings could be considered for an upgrade within the next two years if 	
Kirby de-levers from the K-Sea and United Holdings acquisitions and continues to	
produce solid free cash flows. A downgrade is unlikely at this time given the 	
company's consistent results and the current strength in the industry. However, 	
a downgrade could be considered if the company were to take on a debt-funded 	
acquisition large enough to keep leverage elevated for an extended period. 	
	
Fitch has affirmed Kirby Corporation's ratings as follows:	
--IDR at 'BBB';  	
--Unsecured credit facility at 'BBB';	
--Senior unsecured rating at 'BBB'.

