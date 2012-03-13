FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rates Ares Capital Corp notes
#Market News
March 13, 2012

TEXT-Fitch rates Ares Capital Corp notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 - Fitch Ratings rates Ares Capital Corporation's (Ares) 	
$150 million unsecured convertible notes 'BBB'. The notes have a coupon of 	
4.875% and will mature in March 2017. 	
	
Proceeds are expected to be used repay or repurchase outstanding borrowings, 	
which may include secured debt under the company's revolving facilities, and for	
other general corporate purposes, which may include funding investments in its 	
investment backlog and pipeline.	
	
Given that a portion of the proceeds are expected to be used to repay 	
outstanding borrowings, Fitch does not believe there will be a material impact 	
on the company's leverage levels as a result of the issuance.	
	
Fitch currently rates Ares as follows:  	
--Long-term Issuer Default Ratings 'BBB';	
--Senior secured debt 'BBB'; 	
--Senior unsecured debt 'BBB';	
--Unsecured Convertible notes 'BBB'. 	
	
Allied Capital Corporation	
--Senior unsecured debt 'BBB'.	
	
The Rating Outlook is Stable.

