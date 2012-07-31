TEXT-Fitch keeps Sutton Bridge's bonds on watch negative

July 31 - Fitch Ratings has maintained Sutton Bridge Financing Ltd's (SBF) senior secured bonds on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) as follows: GBP195m senior secured bonds due 2022: 'BBB'; maintained on RWN USD150m senior secured bonds due 2022: 'BBB'; maintained on RWN Fitch has maintained the RWN on the bonds due to the continued lack of visibility on the outcome of the sale process of the plant and the precise implications that this may have for the bonds. The sale process of Sutton Bridge power plant is progressing and Fitch understands that discussions are ongoing with potential interested parties. However, the timing and the outcome of the sale process remain unknown. EDF Energy is obliged by the European Commission (EC) to sell Sutton Bridge in the near term. Unfavourably, short-term base load clean spark spreads do not show signs of recovery and remain very weak at around GBP1-1.5/MWh. Fitch will continue to monitor the progress of the sale of the plant. The RWN may be resolved when there is further clarity on the likely outcome of the plant sale process, the proposed commercial and financial profile of the plant up to bond maturity and the implications for the bonds. In H112, the plant generated approximately 1TWh of power, which is 63% lower compared to 2.7TWh in the same period last year. This is indicative of the prevailing market conditions of low spark spreads in the base load regime. However, the 'BBB' ratings are supported by the plant's stable financial performance due to the protection from market conditions afforded by the existing CTA with EDF Energy. Financial metrics have been healthy with 12-month historical EBITDA debt service cover ratio as at March 2012 of 1.89x. Sutton Bridge Power owns an 819 megawatt (MW) gas-fired power station in England, which was financed in part by the proceeds of the two SBF bond issues. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance' dated 12 July 2012, and 'Rating Criteria for Thermal Power Projects' dated 18 June 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance Rating Criteria for Thermal Power Projects