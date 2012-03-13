FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates GMAC Mortgage Servicer 2012-VF1 'AAA (SF)'
#Market News
March 13, 2012 / 2:40 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates GMAC Mortgage Servicer 2012-VF1 'AAA (SF)'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 13 - OVERVIEW	
     -- GMAC Mortgage Servicer Advance Funding Co. Ltd.'s series 2012-VF1 	
issuance is a securitization of servicer advance receivables made on U.S. RMBS.	
     -- We assigned our 'AAA (sf)' rating to the series 2012-VF1 variable 	
funding notes. 	
     -- The rating reflects our view of the transaction's collateral, credit 	
support, and legal structure, among other factors.	
    	
     March 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AAA (sf)'
rating to GMAC Mortgage Servicer Advance Funding Co. Ltd.'s $800 million advance
receivables-backed notes series 2012-VF1.	
	
The note issuance is a securitization of servicer advance receivables made on 	
U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities.	
	
The 'AAA (sf)' rating reflects our view of the likelihood that the recoveries 	
on the servicer advances, together with the reserve funds, the 	
overcollateralization, and the interest rate-cap proceeds, will be sufficient 	
under our 'AAA' stresses, as outlined in our criteria, to meet the scheduled 	
interest and ultimate principal payments due on the securities according to 	
the obligations' terms (for more information, see "Methodology: U.S. RMBS 	
Servicer Advance Transactions," published April 6, 2009).	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
 	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities.	
	
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating 	
report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH 	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.	
     -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, published Jan. 13, 	
2011. 	
     -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, 	
published Dec. 6, 2010.	
     -- Credit Rating Model: U.S. RMBS Servicer Advance Collateral, published 	
Aug. 16, 2010.	
     -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, published May 3, 2010.	
     -- Standard & Poor's Revised Representations And Warranties Criteria For 	
U.S. RMBS Transactions, published Sept. 28, 2009.	
     -- Methodology: U.S. RMBS Servicer Advance Transactions, published April 	
6, 2009.

