FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch puts NSTAR Electric's 'A+' on watch negative
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2012 / 2:55 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch puts NSTAR Electric's 'A+' on watch negative

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

March 13 - Fitch Ratings has placed the 'A+' Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of NSTAR Electric on Rating Watch Negative. Concurrently, Fitch Ratings
has downgraded the short-term IDR of NSTAR Electric to 'F1' from 'F1+' (the
short-term rating is not on Rating Watch Negative). Fitch expects to resolve the
Rating Watch Negative at completion of the plan to merge NSTAR (IDR 'A-'/Rating
Watch Negative) and Northeast Utilities (NU; IDR 'BBB'/Rating Watch Positive).	
	
Rationale	
	
The Rating Watch Negative for NSTAR Electric is driven by a recent merger
development whereby on Feb. 15, 2012, NSTAR and NU (together the companies)
entered into comprehensive merger settlement agreements with the Massachusetts
Department of Energy Resources (DOER) and the Massachusetts Attorney General
(AG). These agreements establish regulatory conditions intended to support the
State of Massachusetts' net benefits standard of review for the proposed merger
of the companies, and include a one-time rate credit for Massachusetts
customers, a 44 month utility distribution rate freeze through year-end 2015,
the deferment until Jan. 1, 2014 of storm costs related to Tropical Storm Irene
and the October snowstorm with a carrying charge equal to the prime rate, and
environmental commitments, including a 15-year power purchase agreement for 129
MW of the Cape Wind offshore wind project. During the rate freeze all synergy
savings are retained by the company.	
	
Fitch expects the inclusion of a 44 month base distribution rate freeze will
pressure NSTAR Electric's margins, and cost deferrals and absence of bonus
depreciation will pressure funds from operations over the same time period.
Prior to being a party to this settlement agreement, Fitch expected NSTAR
Electric to file a new multi-year distribution rate case with the Massachusetts
Department of Public Utilities (DPU) in 2012. Additionally, recovery of costs
related to Tropical Storm Irene and the October 2011 snowstorm would be deferred
to be recoverable in rates over a five-year period starting Jan. 1, 2014.
Mitigating substantial deterioration of financial metrics through 2015 is the
continuation of existing rate-making mechanisms, including pension trackers and
mechanisms designed to facilitate timely recovery of costs related to fuel
supply and energy efficiency.	
	
Sufficient Liquidity Position	
	
Fitch considers the liquidity position sufficient relative to the moderate level
of funding needs. NSTAR Electric had $309 million in available borrowing
capacity at Dec. 31, 2011. Short-term borrowings are used primarily as back-up
to the commercial paper program. The $450 million bank credit facility expires
in December 2012, and Fitch would expect the company to maintain a liquidity
position sufficient for the level of funding needs at the utility in 2012 and
thereafter. The short-term rating downgrade to 'F1' from 'F1+' reflects Fitch's
standard long-term, short-term rating linkage.	
	
Fitch expects the merger to close by mid-April 2012 and will resolve the Rating
Watch Negative prior to merger close. Should a rating action occur, Fitch
expects a one notch move.	
	
Fitch places the following ratings of NSTAR Electric on Rating Watch Negative:	
	
NSTAR Electric	
--IDR at 'A+';	
--Senior unsecured debt at 'AA-';	
--Preferred stock at 'A'.	
	
Fitch downgrades the short-term IDR of NSTAR Electric as follows:	
	
--Short-term IDR and commercial paper to 'F1' from 'F1+'.	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
--'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 12, 2011;	
--'Rating North American Utilities, Power, Gas and Water Companies', May 16,
2011;	
--'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage', Aug. 12, 2011; and	
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities', May 12, 2011.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
Corporate Rating Methodology	
Rating North American Utilities, Power, Gas, and Water Companies	
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage	
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.